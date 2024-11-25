The abortionists never want you to see this human instinct to recoil with pain. If you know someone who is thinking of an abortion, perhaps this is an appropriate article to show them.

WARNING: Disturbing content showing the fetus recoiling against the “doctor’s” forceps, which eventually pull the baby toward the bottom of the vaginal canal.

On the same video:

This ultrasound of a baby struggling in agony to resist the pincers of an abortionist is perhaps the most powerful argument ever made against abortion.

This is not 'reproductive health' or 'choice', this is cold-blooded murder.

The day will come when the civilised (sic) world looks on those who supported abortion with the same amazement and disgust as we do those who supported slavery against the arguments for abolition. Or worse, for tearing babies limb-from-limb is even more indefensible than putting shackles on ankles.

This shattering short clip must be shared, shared and shared again - until abortion becomes a horror in the history books, not one that ends the lives of millions of innocent and defenceless (sic) children.

#AbortionIsMurder #ProLife

Source: https://t.me/c/1701876489/25128