Forceps Abortion on Ultrasound: Baby Fights Back
WARNING: Disturbing Content. #AbortionIsMurder
The abortionists never want you to see this human instinct to recoil with pain. If you know someone who is thinking of an abortion, perhaps this is an appropriate article to show them.
The Tweet
The Video
WARNING: Disturbing content showing the fetus recoiling against the “doctor’s” forceps, which eventually pull the baby toward the bottom of the vaginal canal.
The Thread
From a Telegram Channel
On the same video:
This ultrasound of a baby struggling in agony to resist the pincers of an abortionist is perhaps the most powerful argument ever made against abortion.
This is not 'reproductive health' or 'choice', this is cold-blooded murder.
The day will come when the civilised (sic) world looks on those who supported abortion with the same amazement and disgust as we do those who supported slavery against the arguments for abolition. Or worse, for tearing babies limb-from-limb is even more indefensible than putting shackles on ankles.
This shattering short clip must be shared, shared and shared again - until abortion becomes a horror in the history books, not one that ends the lives of millions of innocent and defenceless (sic) children.
#AbortionIsMurder #ProLife
I hope that this helps you STAND STRONG against this MURDER!
First these so-called doctors are nothing more than murders and priest of Moloch. Women/men who participate in such acts commit the most barbaric, heinous act of murder. They are no better than Hamas or ISIS. Prove me wrong (lots of luck with that).
Thank you Margaret. Keep shining the light!