Former Democrat Rep. Bakari Sellers is Pushing the Idea that Biden can Appoint Kamala Harris to the Supreme Court before His Term Ends
Multiple Insiders Say It's Not Possible
Besides, Harris legalized crime in California: thefts under $950 and drugs.
In Summary:
She's not a real lawyer who got a good score on the LSAT.
Anyway, Harris failed the State Bar Exam.
No Justice vacancies exist.
The process would take at least 55 days and there's no time.
If Harris was appointed to any other position, that would vacate the VP position.
POOF!
ABSOLUTELY NOT!!!
Not to mention, Biden can’t stand her and isn’t doing any favors for the democrats.