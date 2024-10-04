Fox Newscaster in Flood Area Peachtree Creek, Atlanta Stops Broadcast to Help A Woman in Distress Yelling, "Help!"
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/health00810/status/1840357883877503442?s=46
Apparently the woman was stuck her car, which was partially submerged in the water and she couldn't get out, as seen 👇 below:
Bob says to the lady, ,
“Hang on! We got you!”
“Hang on! I'm going to go help that lady in the car.”
The camera stops and resumes with a news bulletin:
The Thread
End of the Video is The Beginning
… she was rescued by Bob!
May Bob, his crew, and the lady be well in God's arms!
LET US PRAY
May we keep conquering evil, Dear Lord!
Beloved Father of All Creation,
Thank you for showing us that there are still good people out there doing great things and saving lives!
Bless Bob and his crew! Bless this woman with a long life!
Help people be inspired to give of themselves as they are able. Help us to look inside ourselves and be the best we can be, every minute of every day - no matter the risk to ourselves!
Guide us, lead us, to Your perfect place and our perfect path, no matter where it leads us.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The canera is cut off
I saw this just after he rescued her what a hero. Thankfully the camera man caught it all and it’s a testament to good men doing the right thing at the right time. Congrats to Fox and all the personnel associated bringing this saving action to us all.