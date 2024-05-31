If you install the Substack app, you can use Notes for a way to capture articles - and Notes that increase your relationships with other writers.

Share

You never know what you might be missing out on … and this is a great catch!

This is a Note kindly posted by

“Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy: Volume 1 2024-5 By David A. Hughes

This is a free (brilliant) book on the globalists class warfare on humanity-World War 3 in play right now, and attacking you and your family.

While it is on sale on Amazon the author has kindly made it open access, so you can download it free on the link below.

PLEASE pass on this link to everyone you know. Family, friends, work colleagues, and people you know distantly.

The only way to stop these evil, globalist psychopaths is for enough people to understand and fight back, and stop their agenda. The key to fighting back is -

Understanding the war

Understanding who the enemies are

Understanding your role and what you can do

Understanding the importance of mobilizing everyone in your life to form a line of resistance to this Evil.

Fight back!!! DO NOT COMPLY with EVIL.

Ivan M. Pato

Source: