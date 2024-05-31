FREE PDF: “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy: Volume 1, 2024-5 By David A. Hughes
Free PDF link with Amazon book valued at $183, originally brought to you courtesy of Ivan M. Paton
You never know what you might be missing out on … and this is a great catch!
This is a Note kindly posted by yesterday.
This is a free (brilliant) book on the globalists class warfare on humanity-World War 3 in play right now, and attacking you and your family.
While it is on sale on Amazon the author has kindly made it open access, so you can download it free on the link below.
PLEASE pass on this link to everyone you know. Family, friends, work colleagues, and people you know distantly.
The only way to stop these evil, globalist psychopaths is for enough people to understand and fight back, and stop their agenda. The key to fighting back is -
Understanding the war
Understanding who the enemies are
Understanding your role and what you can do
Understanding the importance of mobilizing everyone in your life to form a line of resistance to this Evil.
Fight back!!! DO NOT COMPLY with EVIL.
The PDF Link: https://archive.org/details/978-3-031-41850-1
And this is how our community helps one another. A Reply:
The site gives us the archived PDF:
Great - my link didn’t light up for some reason, I suspect the algorithms are attacking it, but it works if you cut and paste it.
It is a personal file and so, yes, it will work for you but not for anyone else. I did copy/paste it first and realised the problem. I then went searching for an alternative. I have read some (fleeting flicking through the chapters and reading random paragraphs) - it looks excellent, well thought out. I will read the whole thing asap. Thanks a lot, Ivan! xx
I might print it out in Thailand and ship it. I can get it printed for a fraction of that here.
Here arexa few pages for you:
There are 400 pages.
Thank you,, for alerting us to this.
