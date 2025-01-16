A SPECIAL NOTE: All blessings for your prayers for my husband Ed, who is still struggling with pain. I thank you for allowing me to spend extra time with him in this time of need, and I appreciate you more than you know.

Thank you to all who prayed, shared, and gave to help the last propane drive in Weaverville, NC. It was a resounding success with lines of cars in both directions receiving FREE propane and other goods for relief.

A Tweet

This was the first FREE PROPANE drive that was held on January 10th.

Source: https://x.com/HistoryBoutique/status/1877768285728485806

The Video

In Two Days

Mindy hopes to continue holding more propane giveaways throughout this winter!

The Video

Location and Details

— WHERE

T-Birds

439 Old Mars Hill Hwy

Weaverville NC 28787

— WHEN

January 18, 9 AM - 1 PM

— WHAT

TWO tankers of propane to be given away to those in need.

— WHO

BUMGARNER OIL - Bumgarner Oil is a local company that is donating the fuel.

Ambassadors for Hope

PROVIDING WARMTH FOR HELENE SURVIVORS WHO ARE STRUGGLING TO KEEP WARM

Mindy grew up in Weaverville, and lost everything in the Hawaii fires. Now she is located in Weaverville, NC. I spoke with her today.

At the time of Helene, Mindy lived in her home in Florida. Winds went up to 185 mph. Five days later, her mother had passed away and left her the house, so she now has converted it into her Weaverville, NC place of residence. With the help of friends, Windy helps many people in the community and beyond, organizing a hub of constant support for disaster relief. She has worked with Search And Rescue, assisted with providing food, propane, and medical care, and helps provide wellness checks for those who cannot travel, especially the elderly.

United Ambassadors of Hope was born in the aftermath of Hurricane Helen, which devastated communities across North Carolina in 2024. For founder Mindy Barrett, this disaster was deeply personal. Having been raised and raised her child in Asheville, North Carolina, Mindy felt a profound responsibility to support her people during their greatest time of need.



Determined to make a difference, Mindy gathered a passionate team and began working directly with grassroots efforts and community members to bring relief and hope. United Ambassadors of Hope has since grown into a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to providing disaster recovery and support for both survivors and those on the frontlines of relief efforts. Source: https://unitedambassadorsofhope.org

Mindy told me that 100% of donations go to provide heat, food, and assistance to Hurricane Helene Survivors. Sometimes they purchase electric heaters; other times, heating blankets. Whatever is needed to help keep people WARM, that’s what Mindy does! AND she doesn’t even ask for driver’s licenses to have people prove they live there; she leaves it up to God. Mindy’s next goal is to provide propane to outlying cities, and obtain the fuel from different companies so that one company isn’t holding the whole effort.

Let’s all keep sharing the love!

DONATE NOW

For those of you on Facebook, visit Mindy here:

https://facebook.com/mbarrett6

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Sometimes, it seems that there are so many needs, that it is overwhelming. But if we could just do one thing, that is all that it takes: one person at a time. Whether you can pray, share, or give, it all works together for good!

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

We ask you to bless this effort, and make it keep everyone warm. Whether it’s a propane tank, heating blanket, portable heater, Lord, YOU KNOW THE NEEDS!

Bless North Carolina with good weather, Lord, move any snow away from them. Help those in the cold get the shelter and heat that they need, and protect our elders, children, and pets, HOLY FATHER OF ALL CREATION!

Lead and guide us into Your graces, and keep us under Your tender care!

We thank You and praise You for Your kindless and GLORY! YOU ALONE ARE THE GOD OF ALL AGES!

We pray all these things in the Mighty Name of Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Amen.

