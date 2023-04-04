Not the most endearing topic, but one worth being knowledgeable about, the illuminati signs can be seen poised by many a world leader. Do you know it when you see it?

Satanic Symbolism

French President Macron

Lebron James with 98.2K Views

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Angelina Jolie

Some may find this very disturbing:

Klaus Schwab

Madonna, Katie Perry, and more

Lady Gaga

COMMENTS

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I don’t watch TV nor the “Star’s” events featuring “Hollywood stars”. So my world is a bit guarded from those general (un)sensibilities, that I would rather not participate in nor know about.

Little clips like those above, however, I find to be informative as secret gestures used to provide public alliegance to the “club”.

As an empath, I find great unrest in even knowing about child trafficking, sex acts, or tortures. I literally lose sleep about it and have nightmares.

So while on the one hand, I don’t know how officers and judges can know all the crimes in the world and carry it with them - because I would rather not have that burden in my brain at all.

On the other hand, though, I have known my share of human sufferings and feel that I am a better person for it.

So I want to know just a bit… but not too much.

This is the balance I try to have with you, so we all don’t end up depressed at every email article I write… and so you are informed and aware, educated and empowered.

Sure, I think there is a special club that is very satanic, and this little bit with the hand signals is something I appreciate adding to my repitoiré of knowledge. And I hope that I strike that balance for you, as well.

I understand we are all in the “echo chamber” that sometimes “preaches to the choir”. One of my goals is also to keep new readers thinking for themselves, planting seeds that show a stream of logic. That is why my articles are relatively free from my own opinions, and why I like bringing Twitter’s opinions to you - they state their own opinions. As a citizen journalist, I save my editorial portion for last and hope that it helps you to have created this format - I don’t see anyone else doing it quite this way, and appreciate your support.

