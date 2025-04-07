The Tweet

Which sentence bothers you the most?

Source: https://x.com/seckennedy/status/1908967854394982414?s=46

Leave a comment

The Thread

The Video

The Link: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/vaxxed-from-cover-up-to-catastrophe/

The Video

Link: https://x.com/therebelpatient/status/1903101759792284147?s=46

The Brady Bunch Video

Link to video with Dr. Andrew Wakefield: https://x.com/kacdnp91/status/1908983477443146227?s=46 (Copy & paste to a new url)

Article link to Substack by Baliwick News:

The Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=2283613131965423&id=1411189272541151&set=a.1426921030967975

WHAT I REALLY THINK

FIRST, you tell me what you really think;)

Leave a comment

I think they’re all in on it. It’s the Hegelian dialectic again.

I put my faith in God, awaiting the return of Christ 🙌 , and expectantly.

Let Us Pray

Dear Father God,

Thank You for calling us Your children, for loving us as You children.

Our Father,

Who set in Heaven,

Hallowed be Thy Name.

Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.

For Thine is the kingdom, the power, and the Glory, forevermore.

Amen.

Leave a comment