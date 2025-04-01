Operating Outside During 9/11

Besides the aftermath of the Mayanmar earthquake of March 28, 2025, this is the only other account in my lifetime that I have heard of surgeons and anesthesiologists operating in the streets of a major city.

This time, it is New York City (NYC).

After 9/11, cardiothoracic anesthesiologist Dr. Neil Anand helped on the streets of NYC.

Dr. Anand was hailed as a Hero.

For his efforts during 9/11, Dr. Anand was presented with this certificate of honor.

You are the pride of NYU Downtown Hospital Let this stand as a testament of your extraordinary selflessness, valor, and professionalism shown during and after the tragic events of the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001. Your heroic efforts in assisting the victims during the Nation’s worst terrorist attack are truly seen as a model for healthcare professionals around the world.

As I was posting the street surgery article in post-earthquake Thailand yesterday, another situation came across my eyes.

What Happened to Dr. Anand?

Three months after 9/11, Dr. Anand was appointed as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

And then Dr. Anand was raided and arrested. His wife left him, taking their daughter; it’s been 5 years since he has seen them. You see, he’s been targeted by the medical establishment and has been in court defending his Pennsylvania medical license. 🤷‍♀️ Source: https://x.com/ledhedd2/status/1906133980568555813?s=46

So they’re prosecuting Dr. Anand for FRAUD because one patient who had 2 tubes of diclofenac gel in their home?!? 😳

For an amputee?

Allegedly, the patient “turned against” Dr. Anand.

I wish we could go witness this in Philly! Anyone can go…

They jailed Dr Rajendra Bothra for 3 years and then acquitted him?! We never hear of these things.

6 years…

Here’s an article on Dr. Neil Anand:

Link to the article: https://t.co/BpKR3zKf1K

THE PDMP: IN UNITED STATES v. DR. NEIL KAMAL ANAND, MD ET AL., DOJ PROSECUTION OF A “911 AMERICAN HERO,” TARGETED BY D.E.A. TACTICS OF DATA MANIPULATION LACK OF UNIVERSALITY STANDARDS AND CONFIRMATION BIAS This collection of excerpts centers on the Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs) and their effectiveness, particularly concerning opioid prescribing. It explores the capabilities and limitations of using machine learning and predictive modeling with PDMP data to identify aberrant behavior, often for law enforcement purposes like the D.E.A.’s work of Pre-crime ideology, which intervenes to punish, disrupt, incapacitate, or restrict those deemed to embody future crime threats. The term precrime embodies a temporal paradox, suggesting that a crime has not occurred and that the crime that has not occurred is a foregone conclusion. A key theme is the inherent biases and limitations in PDMP algorithms, which primarily track negative indicators and lack data on positive patient outcomes or illicit drug use, leading to a confirmation bias in surveillance. What are Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs) and what is their primary function? PDMPs are statewide electronic databases that collect information on dispensed prescriptions for controlled substances from pharmacies. This data typically includes the date the prescription was written and filled, patient information, prescriber details, pharmacy information, the specific medication, dosage, quantity, days’ supply, and payment source. The primary function of PDMPs is to enhance the capacity of regulatory, law enforcement, and public health agencies to collect and analyze data to identify potential non-medical use and diversion of controlled substances by patients and to detect problematic prescribing and dispensing practices. They can also help track legitimate prescribing patterns… Link: https://youarewithinthenorms.com/2025/03/30/the-pdmp-in-united-states-v-dr-neil-kamal-anand-md-et-al-doj-prosecution-of-a-911-american-hero-targeted-by-d-e-a-tactics-of-data-manipulation-lack-of-universality-standards-and-confirmati/

His jury trial case is currently in the courts of Philadelphia, and is expected to last another 4-6 weeks.

How Much Jail Time?

I waited to know the answer.

780 Years

Holy cow. 780 years.

WHO Does This?

For this group of doctors, there’s a proposed list.

… I would add that in general, the state medical boards and the DEA can both add to the mix.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They only want doctors who toe the line.

The DEA has tried to push all solo doctors out of business. And they’ve taken those without formal training in Pain Management, like me, and targeted them for license suspension.

I just spoke to another doctor who was asked by her State Medical Board to give them the charts of the next 120 patients, or she will lose her license! She’s fighting them in court, but why do they do this so often? OH! It’s because they literally want ROBOTS for doctors! (I forgot!)

Dr. Anand has certainly lost more than most, with his young family leaving him… sO sad 😞!

And 780 years in jail for 2 tubes of gel?

Preposterous!!!

Let us watch how his trial goes, and keep praying for this case to be dismissed!

Let Us Pray

🙏

Father God,

We pray and intercede for Dr. Neil Anand. Bless him and his attorneys, even as they are in Philadelphia court today. We ask You to get this case dismissed!

Restore Dr. Anand back to a better place in life where he can be surrounded by a loving and supportive family, Holy Lord, we pray.

May Dr. Anand see a victory! And help us all see the victories that we need to see!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

🙏

