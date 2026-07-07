My Personal Experience with Gabapentin

Ask anyone if they had trouble getting off gabapentin, my most disliked drug in my pain clinic. I never put anyone on it, because everyone had big trouble going off it— it was worse than opioid or benzodiazepine withdrawal. My patients felt locked in for life. To get them off, I had to use a painfully slow technique, and even with that, it was painful for them. My best advice? NEVER GO ON GABA. AND that wasn’t the biggest issue — it causes dementia and brain impairment (see below), to the tune of over $1.6 BILLION in lawsuits for affected families whose loved one was NOT WARNED about this risk.

In a healthcare system that often rushes to label symptoms and prescribe psychiatric medications, many people are left wondering why their anxiety, depression, brain fog, ADHD-like symptoms, pain, or mood swings persist despite treatment.

What if the answers lie not just in the brain, but in the rest of the body?

Today on The Dr. Margaret Show, we’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Carlos A. Rivas, MD, a board-certified internal medicine physician and cutting-edge integrative functional medicine expert. Dr. Rivas helps patients worldwide resolve chronic conditions and achieve optimal health through precisely quantified, bioharmonious approaches.

We will discuss:

Functional medicine for mental health

Misdiagnosis

Harms from psychiatric drugs

How to taper psychiatric drugs

How to identify and cure the root causes of psychiatric conditions

Labs for brain chemistry

These are HOT topics! And everyone has so much confusion about it ~ Get it Straight from Carlos Rivas, MD!

Introduction to Carlos Rivas, MD

Born and raised in San Francisco in a Catholic immigrant family from El Salvador, he is bilingual in English and Spanish. He earned his MD with honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at Highland Hospital in Oakland, California — a high-volume county hospital known for treating complex, underserved patients.

His mission is deeply personal: to bring souls to Christ through service by maximizing health so individuals can fully pursue their life’s purpose and build His Kingdom. Dr. Rivas works remotely with clients globally, offering telemedicine consultations focused on root-cause resolution rather than symptom management.

Tune in LIVE TODAY, Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 10:30 am PST (12:30 pm CST / 1:30 pm EST) for an eye-opening discussion on “Functional Medicine and Mental Health.” Hosted by Dr. Margaret Aranda, MD, PhD, CTP, with Co-host Laura Bartlett of The I Do Not Consent Form™, this conversation promises practical, hope-filled insights that challenge the conventional psychiatric paradigm.

Here’s what Dr. Rivas will cover — and why it matters for anyone seeking true healing:

Functional Medicine Approach to Mental Health

Conventional psychiatry often focuses on diagnosing and medicating symptoms. Functional medicine takes a radically different path: treating the whole person. Dr. Rivas explains how we move beyond labels like “depression” or “anxiety” to understand the interconnected systems — gut, hormones, nutrients, inflammation, and metabolism — that influence brain function and mood.

Dr. Rivas: The more integrative, functional approach shows us that psychiatry is an unmitigaged disaster, with mental health statistics are worsening while pharmacological approaches are increasing! Somewhere around 1/4 of all US women are on a psychiatric drug! Dr Rivas believes in the Bible, and quoted, “By their fruits you shall know them.” Look at the fruits to see that it is ‘designed’ to produce that end. The psychiatry profession is designed to make us mentally unwell. He went into medicine to help people and to use biology and science to help that goal. Biology should work on physical and chemical laws and order, and you can uncover the imbalances in biology, repair them, and have the patient naturally improve. But he learned the hard way that medicine is more for profit and other narratives. He made his way to functional medicine because it was literally the most objective path to study biology, science, and hard numbers. That’s right up his alley, because he studied biomedical engineering. As he saw more mental health issues in his patients, he knew that the psychology and spirituality are also important. He found that the biology of mental health is in an TED Talk on Mental Health and in New Zealand show: 80%+ of all severe diagnoses like major depression with suicidality, mania, schizophrenia ARE COMPLETELY CURABLE THROUGH PURELY NUTRITIONAL APPROACHES that include diet, high-dose supplementation, and more.

The most relevant and widely viewed TEDx talk from New Zealand on this topic is Julia Rucklidge’s 2014 TEDx Christ church presentation,

“The surprisingly dramatic role of nutrition in mental health,” available here:

It discusses 60–80% response rates to broad-spectrum micronutrients (high-dose vitamins and minerals) across studies on conditions such as ADHD, depression, anxiety, bipolar symptoms, stress/PTSD, and some psychosis cases.

The talk includes a notable case example of a boy with psychosis whose hallucinations and delusions were completely eliminated through micronutrients, with benefits maintained years later.

Overall, it emphasizes nutrition—including diet and supplementation—as a promising, evidence-based approach that can lead to major improvements or remission in some individuals, often reducing the need for medications.

This does not promote a blanket “cure” for everyone—results vary widely, and the talk presents nutrition as a valuable adjunct or alternative worth further study rather than a guaranteed solution. TED flagged the talk for oversimplifying research and added a disclaimer advising viewers to consult mental health professionals.

As he saw that, he saw how the psychiatric narrative was a psyop — the “chemical imbalance” or “genetics” were a complete lie, especially having to take them for the rest of your life. Heavy metals, vaccines, chronic infections and chronic inflammation, gut parasites, yeast infections, mold, allergies like Celiac or gluten sensitivities and their brain inflammation with resulting psychiatric symptoms, brain injury, and other toxic drugs can add to the mental health issues, especially in pediatrics. And after the Covid shots, people have brain issues from amyloids in the brain.

Misdiagnosis: Physical Issues That Mimic Psychiatric Conditions

Countless patients are misdiagnosed with mental health disorders when the real culprits are physical. Thyroid dysfunction, gut dysbiosis, nutrient deficiencies (such as vitamin D, B vitamins, magnesium, or omega-3s), chronic inflammation, hormonal imbalances, and metabolic issues frequently present as anxiety, depression, ADHD, irritability, or cognitive fog. Dr. Rivas will share how to spot these red flags and avoid years of unnecessary psychiatric treatment.

Dr. Rivas: as you fix the patient’s biology using common sense approaches, you see patients get better. He is Christian and believes in prayer, which can also help mental heatlh. 100% of patients he sees are misdiagnosed, and mistreated with psychiatric drugs that cause side effects.

Harms from Psychiatric Drugs

While medications can provide short-term relief for some, they often come with significant downsides: side effects, dependency, withdrawal challenges, long-term impacts on brain chemistry, and — most importantly — failure to address the underlying drivers of distress. Dr. Rivas discusses the evidence-based concerns around over-reliance on these drugs and why they frequently fall short for sustainable healing.

Dr Rivas: Google the drug, and look at the side effects. All have a side effect of CAUSING the very thing that they have to WORSEN. And doctors minimize this effect, keeping patients stuck on the drugs — which are habit-forming! We see this in many teen suicides, where teens are put on an antidepressant and BECOME SUICIDAL. They are misdiagnosed, mismanaged,

How to Safely Taper Psychiatric Drugs

Coming off medications requires care, strategy, and support. Dr. Rivas outlines practical, guided tapering approaches (always under medical supervision) that include nutritional support, lifestyle interventions, and monitoring to minimize withdrawal and support the body’s natural recovery.

Dr. Rivas: he first studies the case, does and in-depth nutritional analysis plus an in-depth GI tract inflammation study for psychiatric symptoms. We assume the patient had an imbalance that led to the psychiatric symptoms. To avoid aggravation of mental symptoms, correct the deficiency! It can be as easy as vitamin D, omega-3, very simple things to treat with dietary modifications. The patient can then get better from the inside out! Since patient’s willpower, attention, and perseverance all draw from basic biological balances, so the stronger all these are, the stronger they can go through the tapering process! The stronger the patient’s brain, the more they are able to use their own willpower naturally. Take SSRIs and serotonin pathways… as the patient is stronger, new side effects can emerge in a stronger way, because their body is actually rejecting the drug. The patient’s own motivation can then help them through a very slow taper. Hardest drug to taper: benzodiazepines. Harder than opioids. HOW TO SAFELY TAPER BENZOS: The fastest pace you can take is to reduce your dose by 1/4 of your maintenance dose and do not change it any more often than every 2 weeks. Anything faster than that is malpractice that can land a patient in a hospital. He also does not recommend that as a general guideline for everyone. Listen to the patient. They may require 1/4 dose reduction every 2 weeks as a “speed limit” and he instead goes by the patient’s tolerance level. After 2 weeks, it may go easy on the first 1/4 reduction. But the next reductions, and the very end of the taper may be the most crucial/hardest. He goes by their tolerance and may go down to 1/16 or 1/8th.

I mentioned that I would cut the dose of the pill and then double the number.

Example: 360 of the 10 mg Valium pills/month. Once the patient is on 1/2 the dose, I would change to 5 mg tablets and give them 360/month.

Dr. Carlos: Many of his patients have a protein deficiency and uses Nutra Val blood testing to look at amino acids. Is it a protein deficienty? Is it a tryptophan deficiency? Serotonin is from tryptophan amino acid. You can repair a serotonin deficiency by giving them enough turkey protein, which is high in tryptophan. He may also use tryptophan supplement. 5-HTP is also available in a supplement, because it is converted to serotonin, which is then converted into melatonin — and this can also help with sleep. The better people sleep, the better their mood, anxiety, and depression. Schizophrenia is associated with dopamine deficiency -take tryptomine. GABA- is an amino acid. Associated is glycine, an amino acid found in collagen and bone broth. Glycine is also found in sleep supplements. Minerals may also be involved, especially magnesium and copper. As this pathway. Dark cherries also contain their own melatonin.

I suggested eating pineapple at bedtime, because the bromelain causes the brain to produce its own melatonin. This is helpful for someone who is taking melatonin and requires higher and higher doses — they can take a holiday and stop taking it.

We discussed sleep hygeine, having a schedule for sleep. Use epsom salts, hot tea, lavendar, and make it a romantic moment. Like Pavlov, you can trick your brain into falling asleep.

You cannot differentiate between ADHD and insomnia.

Identifying and Curing the Root Causes of Psychiatric Conditions

This is where functional medicine shines. Dr. Rivas explores how nutrition, the gut-brain axis and microbiome health, nutrient deficiencies, toxin exposure (heavy metals, mold, environmental chemicals), metabolic dysfunction, and other imbalances create the perfect storm for mental health struggles. He’ll share actionable steps to investigate and correct these foundations so the brain can function optimally.

Toxins are a huge problem, especially the neurotoxic ones that impair brain function. NeutroVal: Dr. Rivas does a routine heavy metals panel that includes arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury.

A NOTE ON NutrEval

This is Genova Diagnostics’ comprehensive nutritional test that functional medicine doctors can order. You can access it directly on their practitioner site HERE.

This test combines blood and urine analysis to evaluate over 125 biomarkers, including a Nutrient & Toxic Elements panel that measures heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, along with essential minerals, vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, and oxidative stress markers. Practitioners can set up an account on Genova’s website or order through convenient platforms like Rupa Health. Only licensed healthcare providers are eligible to order.

CONTINUED:

Lead: Test your tap water.

Mercury: Sea food like tuna may be high in mercury.

Arsenic: In conventional rice, not organic rice. Canned sardines can lead to arsenic levels, possibly from the canning process.

Cadmium: smoking and low-quality chocolate (not organic).

Petrochemicals, petrol chemicals: Food-based plastics. Petrols can contaminate soil, which makes its way to municipal water.

Not checked initially but may be checked if more improvement is needed: mold, EMF environmental toxins can affect brain function through high WiFi or magnetic wiring that is faulty, head-sets that directly interfere with brain VGCC = voltage-gated calcium channels.

Alterations can also cause brain functions.

Labs for Brain Chemistry: What Testing Actually Reveals

Forget guesswork. Dr. Rivas breaks down the most useful lab testing for mental health — including markers for neurotransmitters and their metabolites, inflammation, hormones, nutrient status, organic acids, gut health, and metabolic function. Learn which tests provide real, actionable data and how to interpret them in the context of whole-body healing.

Stop chasing symptoms. Start healing from the inside out.

This is the kind of clear, practical, root-cause wisdom the Rebel Patient community values. Whether you’re personally struggling, supporting a loved one, or simply tired of the limitations of conventional mental health care, Dr. Rivas delivers insights that can change lives.

Join the live conversation today — no X account required.

After the Show, we’ll be diving deeper into these topics here on The Rebel Patient. Subscribe now so you never miss empowering content that puts you back in the driver’s seat of your health.

Have questions for Dr. Rivas or experiences with functional approaches to mental health? Share them in the comments — we read every one. And Dr. Rivas is sure to respond, as well.

Here’s to reclaiming your health, one root cause at a time.

P.S. Follow Dr. Carlos Rivas, MD on X at @CarlosRivasMD and learn more about his work at carlosrivasmd.com. His FREE discovery calls are a perfect step for personalized guidance.

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