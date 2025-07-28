Today I was joined by the MIRACLE-ESCAPEE from a Plano, TX ICU, Gail Seiler, who is now the President of the Betrayal Project at betrayalprojectusa.org

Here is Gail’s interview — sit down and hold on to your hat, because it is absolutely unbelievable at multiple times in this broadcast! And I highly recommend that if you still have someone who is on the border of having their eyes opened, this may be the story that does the job!

And KNOW that I helped edit the newly revised I DO NOT CONSENT FORM specifically so you would NEVER have to have this happen to you!

The Rumble Video



Betrayal Project USA Links:

Website which will soft launch next week: betrayalprojectusa.org

Follow us on X: https://x.com/Betrayal_Proj

Join our Facebook Support Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/thebetrayalproject

Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/BetrayalProject

Email to Contact us: email@betrayalprojectusa.org

Summary

Overview

The transcript details the harrowing experience of Gail Seiler, a COVID-19 patient, who found herself in a hospital hostage situation where she was denied access to the treatments she needed and faced medical professionals who seemed intent on letting her die. With the help of her husband, a nurse, and Dr. Richard Bartlett, Gail was eventually able to advocate for herself and secure her release from the hospital against medical advice.

Key Topics

Gail's Illness and Denied Treatment

- Gail fell ill with COVID-19 in December 2021 in Texas, and was unable to access monoclonal antibodies or medications like ivermectin, Budesonide, and hydroxychloroquine that she needed.

- Gail's oxygen levels dropped, and her husband took her to Medical City Plano hospital, where they were initially told the hospital would provide the protocol they had brought.

- However, once Gail's husband left, the hospital staff refused to give her the treatments she needed, and one doctor kept telling her she was going to die.

Gail's Advocacy and Husband's Involvement

- Gail refused to make any decisions without her husband's involvement, and her daughter was able to connect with Laura Bartlett's brother, Dr. Richard Bartlett, who provided advice on how to advocate for Gail.

- Gail's husband focused on pushing for the Budesonide treatment, and eventually a pulmonologist agreed to order it, though the pharmacy initially refused to fill the prescription.

- Gail had to closely monitor the administration of the Budesonide to ensure she received it properly.

Abuse and Neglect in the Hospital

- Gail experienced various forms of abuse and neglect from the hospital staff, including being denied water for 7 days and food for 12 days, and being listed as a "do not resuscitate" patient against her wishes.

- A kind nurse and patient care tech eventually helped Gail by providing her with water and ice, and switching her to a less invasive oxygen treatment.

Gail's Husband's Rescue

- After over 10 days in the hospital, Gail's husband was able to forcibly enter the hospital, with the help of a sheriff, and take Gail home against medical advice.

- The hospital staff tried to prevent Gail's husband from taking her, but he was determined to save her life and ultimately succeeded in getting her home, where he could provide her with the care and treatments she needed.

Conclusion

The transcript highlights the harrowing experiences of patients like Gail who found themselves at the mercy of a healthcare system that seemed more intent on following protocols than providing the care and treatments they needed. Gail's story underscores the importance of patient advocacy, the need for greater medical freedom, and the critical role that family members can play in ensuring their loved ones receive the care they deserve.

The Transcript

Here is a harrowing experience by Gail, who was hospitalized and not well. Thankfully to The Lord, her husband got her out in the most miraculous way!

Gail Seiler: This was the Winter of 2021. I got sick in December, and I live in Plano, Texas. We were fully aware of what was happening in the hospitals, the protocols, etc.

What I was not aware of was what I could have had in advance. I didn’t know I could have had it all in advance.

Gail Seiler: There was a shortage of monoclonal antibodies. I was denied it because I was unvaccinated. It was also hard to get ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, Budesonide, all the things I needed. We called many doctors, who were horrendously busy. Eventually, Dr. Stella Immanuel ordered the medicines, but we had to find a pharmacy who would fill them.

Unfortunately, my oxygen fell below 77%.

So my husband, relying on all his nursing experience, determined that I needed oxygen and only a hospital could supply it. We chose a hospital that Colonel Allen West had gone to, Medical City, Plano. We chose it not because it had good care, but because he had gone there and got budesonide, ivermectin, and hydroxychloroquine and he got it. He and his wife were in the hospital just before this.

After finally getting into the ER after a very long wait, she asked about the Covid ‘medical freedom’ protocol, and they said they did it. BUT there was a catch.

Gail Seiler: They said he (my husband) had to leave to get the protocol. We felt okay, because they were going to give it to me, so he left.

Everything changed when he left.

They weren’t really giving me the protocol. There was this pushback, “when I get to the ICU floor… when I get to the ICU floor, I will get the protocol…”

Now it’s 36 hours later in the ER, and I’m deteriorating. They are upping and upping my oxygen. 2 Liters, 5 Liters, then 10 Liters. It was very uncomfortable. I didn’t recognize what it was doing to my body.

It never occurred to me that oxygen can be used to kill a patient. It never occurred to me.

Gail Seiler: And so when I got up to the ICU, finally, it was several hours after that when I met Dr. Gainquach. He was a hospitalist, a travel doctor I think from the Houston area. He came in, he did not examine me — nobody examined me — at the bedside, he asked me if I was vaccinated. He asked the orientation questions, where I was… then did not ask me about any of my symptoms.

“Are you vaccinated?”

I tried to be polite. “No, I work from home.” “I’m waiting.”

Then he patted me on the hand and said,

“I’m so sorry, Mrs. Seiler, but you’re going to die.”

That’s what he told me.

I had gone to a seminar a couple months before, where Drs. Bryan Ardis, McCullough, Bartlett, and I remember Dr. Bartlett saying,

“You can fire your doctor.”

So I said to the doctor, “You’re fired. I need somebody who can help me. I know I can fire you.” But he wouldn’t take it, so I said, “I need to call my husband. You need to talk to my husband.”

And I called my husband and told him this crazy doctor said I’m going to die. And he said, “That’s crazy. I just brought you there. You just need oxygen and treatment. You’re not going to die from a novel virus.”

And the doctor said, “No, she’s going to die if she doesn’t take Remdesivir and a vent(ilator). And even then, she’s probably still going to die.”

So I said, “No, I’m not taking that. I’m not taking Remdesivir and a vent. And since you gave me a terminal diagnosis, I want ‘the right to try’ that was signed by Trump. I want the right to try ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, vitamins… and he said, “No.””

“And since you gave me a terminal diagnosis, I want my priest to be allowed to come in and give me my Sacraments. Because as a Catholic, I am entitled to have my priest come in and give me my Sacraments. And he said, “No.”

I knew I was being gaslit. The nurses were smirky. They said, “We have to follow the science.”

I asked them, “Have you ever heard of the Frontline Doctors?”

They said, “No,” so I told them, “Then I know more than you do... because we’re at the end of 2021, and if you haven’t at least heard of these people, no matter how you felt about them, then you’re not paying attention.”

I knew I was being gaslit.

Gail Seiler: If you hear 10 times a day, “You’re going to die. You’re going to die,” it can mess with your head. No matter how positive you are or how much you are trusting Jesus, it messes with your head.

So I told them, “I’m not making any more decisions. My husband has to be involved. I won’t even make a decision about an aspirin without your talking to him.

So they would come in and try to make me make decisions. And if we couldn’t get a hold of my husband…

Me: Gail, what day are we?

Gail: We are on Day 2 (in the ICU, after 3 days in the ER). I was horrified that the doctor said that to me, but on the other hand, it made me so ‘over alert’. I looked at everything they came in to give me. I thought,

“ So we're, we're on day two. We're on day two. Right. And so it people. I was horrified that the doctor said that to me to begin with. But on the other hand, it made me so over alert that I looked at everything that they brought in to give me. I made them verify. I'm like, because I was so paranoid.

I was like, oh, my gosh, they're going to kill me.

And I didn't worry. I wasn't concerned about dying of COVID. I was concerned about being murdered in the hospital.

And so my daughter started advocating. And on day three. You know, I was begging for water because, like, they didn't give me any water. No food, no water. And so I didn't have water for seven days, just to put it in context for people. Seven days without water. I was 12 days without food, which you become numb to, right? But the water was probably the most excruciatingly painful thing that I've ever experienced. Water, I never realized how important water is until that.

I will never take water for granted again. Something so simple, right? That we take for granted.

Me: Yeah, wow. I'm so sorry.

Gail: And so on day three, my daughter somehow got into a Clay Clark event. That we actually were supposed to be at, but I got sick. And somehow she got back there and met Dr. (Richard) Bartlett, Laura's brother. I, Dr. Quach had come in and I said, 'I really, we were pushing for the, for the Budesonide so badly because that was the main issue, right? Like I couldn't breathe.' And so we were pushing for that Budesonide. And I said, you know, it's worked for so many of Dr. Bartlett's patients. And he said, Dr. Bartlett will never help you. He only takes the easy cases. And I remember feeling so defeated when he walked out. And I was like, he's right.

I don't even know Dr. Bartlett. How would I even get him to help me?

And this is how God works.

Ten minutes later, my daughter sent me a picture to my phone. And it was her with Dr. Bartlett. And I was like, oh, my gosh. I was like, I was like, I was like, Dr. Quatch is crazy. My daughter's talking to Dr. Bartlett right now. Like that was the first.

Me: That is crazy. That is wild.

Gail: So it was like this glimmer of hope. It was literally 10 minutes after he walked out of the room, and I was like, 'How did you know?'

She told me later how she got in. But then my husband started talking and getting advice on how to advocate from Dr. Bartlett, and he was using those tactics of asking the doctor, 'Will it hurt her?’ In just pushing for the Budesonide because it's the one thing he said they're never going to give you ivermectin; he's right, never going to give you ivermectin.

“Push for that Budesonide.”

And so my husband focused on that. He focused on pushing for the Budesonide. And and getting the priest in. And then eventually Dr. Quach came and he said,

“If you take remdesivir, I'll let your priest in.”

So I was like, OK, I got to get my priest in. So we agreed. I got one round of remdesivir.

I’m telling you it felt like poison to my heart. That's what it felt like. Poison to my heart. It felt like fiberglass in my veins. That's what remdesivir felt like.

I knew it was wrong. I knew it was harmful. My priest came the next day in the morning. And he was like, ‘Don't take any more remdesivir’, because they know what's up. Right.

They're they're always they were always don't take the death dart. Don't you know, like they they're very aware of what's going on.

And so when he left, I said, 'I don't want any more remdesivir.' And Dr. Quach put that in my chart, that I agreed to let the priest come in and give a blessing. And now she's saying she doesn't want remdesivir. I'm going to hold it until she wants it again. Right? Like, it was just weird. And so.

So all this was going on and eventually one of the doctors, the pulmonologist, agreed to write the order for Budesonide. This was about day four. And he wrote it. He told my husband and me, he said, 'The pharmacy is going to kick it back. That's what they're going to do.’ And they did.

The pharmacy kicked it back. They wouldn't do it one milligram every four hours. Eventually, the pharmacy and the administration agreed to one milligram every eight hours, but it really was kind of 10 hours because they're always late, you know. But I got two doses. I got two doses.

And Dr. Quach came in that next day and said, 'I've never seen this before. You're starting to improve.' And I thought, well, he's starting, maybe he's seeing the light, right? Like, because the Budesonide was helping me.

And I said, well, gosh, I said, imagine if you would give it to me every four hours, like Dr. Bartlett wanted, how much more would I improve? And you could throw in ivermectin. It's not like I'm asking for ivermectin.

And he was like, ‘No. No’, I don't think so.

And then they started to replace the budesonide with albuterol, which isn't the same thing because budesonide is an inhaled steroid. And so, not that there's anything wrong with albuterol. It's just not the right solution for that massive pneumonia that I had.

And so, we had to fight again. For that. And during this time, my daughter was advocating for things like vitamins and vitamin C. And they were like, well, there's a national shortage of vitamin C. We save that for the most critical of patients. And my daughter was like, you told her she's going to die. What? Right. Like, absolutely beyond death.

Me: And by the way, Gail, I'm going to add that laboratory studies show that budesonide actually kills the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a petri dish. So it's not just the steroid effect, it's actually an antiviral effect too. Go ahead.

Gail: Exactly, exactly. And so we had to fight, and that's the thing that we fought the most for, was that budesonide. And I had to be like a watchdog to make sure that the respiratory therapist came on time. We were getting to eight hours a day. Every eight hours was the most they would do. I had to take it. I had to make sure that they were on time, that it was the right dose, that it was the right. I'm like, I like had to like. Look at everything. And so, and so once I started to get that, there was some improvement.

And, you know, there were a lot of things that happened that were very abusive.

You could tell if a nurse or a doctor hated you because you were unvaccinated or didn't care if you were unvaccinated.

But. My daughter eventually got into my MyChart account and they started reviewing everything. And my husband was very concerned about the oxygen because I didn't know to be concerned about that.

I didn't know when they put me on the BiPAP. I just knew it was horrible and I would have to turn. Luckily, they neglected me most of the time, so they didn't come in. But. I don’t know if they were making TikTok videos or they just watched me through the window, but luckily they didn’t come in a lot because I would turn my head and I would just like lift that thing up because it was so much pressure … so my my husband and my daughter were trying to work on the oxygen. And then eventually my daughter was saying,

‘Mom, they have you listed as a DNR, a do not resuscitate.’

And I would say, ‘I’m not a DNR guy. I’m a full code, y’all.’ The nurses and the doctors would tell me, ‘No, you’re a DNR. It’s in the record.’

I’m like, ‘No, I’m telling you. Like, I’m not a DNR. I’m a ‘do not intubate’, but I’m not a DNR.’

Eventually, Dr. Quach asked my husband, this was about day six or seven. And by now, like I didn’t realize how fast your body atrophies when you’re stuck in a bed. Like, I’m starting to hurt. My feet are starting to turn gray. That I haven’t been you know I haven’t you eaten or had water for seven days and.

He asked my husband, he said, 'What do you want me to do when she codes?' And I was like, 'I don't feel like I'm going to code.'

And he was really taken aback. He was like,

‘What do you mean when she codes?’

‘When she has a heart attack?’

I kept telling my husband, 'I don't feel like I'm gonna have a heart attack.' ‘Like not at all. Like I really am not gonna have a heart attack unless they make me.’

And he said,

'Well, I'm never gonna give them blanket permission to vent my wife. If she codes, you're going to revive her. You're going to bag her with the AMBU bag.'

And you're going to call me and I'm going to come up there because I'm two minutes away and I'm going to tell you what to do next, what I want you to do next.

And he said, 'I will never give you permission to vent her because you'll find a reason to vent her.'

And he kept trying to get in to see me.

And my daughter kept trying to get in to see me.

And they had to be on the lookout at the security desk for both of them.

The nurses would come in and say, 'Can you tell your daughter to stop calling so much?' And I was like, 'If you let her in here, she'll stop calling so much.' ‘That's for sure. But I'm not going to tell her to not call you. I need her to call.’ ‘Sometimes I tell her to call you.’

And so they kept me as a DNR.

We hired a lawyer to try to get that removed and change that. Didn't work. Even lawyers, they didn't care. They felt so untouchable, felt so untouchable.

You know, eventually, a patient care tech accidentally brought me some water and some ice. Oh, yeah! And I was. A nurse came in and I was taking sips and chewing ice because I didn't have any mouth care.

So there was all this buildup in my mouth and blood in my nose. I'd have to try to get out.

And so this nurse comes in and she goes, “Wait, you're ‘nothing by mouth’ (orders).’

And I was like, ‘I don't know who told you that because here I am drinking.’ Like, ‘I don't know who told you’.

And she said, 'I'm going to go get you some Ensure and see if you can handle that.' And she went out to go get some Ensure.

And the doctor stopped her. And she's like, 'He won't let me give you Ensure.' But he said, 'You can have ice chips from now on, not water.'

So, like, I'm. I'm a professionally educated woman, so I know how to make ice into water. You just let it melt. So it didn't, like, that wasn't a fight I was going to have. Like, I'll take the ice. And I'm smart enough to turn it into water.

So that's what I did. I live in Texas. Ice turns to water very fast here. I finally was getting some water.

And then this wonderful nurse came into the picture. He was on one night and he said — he kept saying every time he'd come in — he'd come in every 15 minutes and he'd say,

“You're going to make it. Don't listen to the machines. Listen to your body.” He said, “You're going to make it.”

Every time he'd come in, he'd be like, “You're going to make it. You're going to live.”

Me: You had so many people speak death, and now you have somebody reversing that and speaking life into your life. That's fantastic.

Gail: And he was so wonderful. And the patient care tech that was with him, she too was very much; she was very caring. And he said, 'I'm going to take you off this BiPAP because it's hurting you. And I'm going to put you on the rebreather with the nasal cannula.’

‘Don't worry about what the machine says.’

He goes, matter of fact, ‘I'm going to turn you away from the machine so you can't see it.’

And I was like, I was a little nervous about that. But, you know, but I trusted him because he kept saying, 'You're going to make it.' I'm going to check on you every 15 minutes. And he kept his word because I was watching the clock. Every 15 minutes, he would come in. And he would say something positive. He would ask me how I was doing. He would check everything out. So like I felt very comfortable that he was going to do the right things.

And when Dr. Quach saw I was off that BiPAP in the morning, he tried everything he could to get me back on it. But I had already adjusted to the rebreather, which wasn't forcing that hot air in.

But I was still on about 60 liters of oxygen.

MY NOTE: Room air is less than 2 liters oxygen per minute.

So it was very difficult to get out. And so, my husband kept trying to advocate, and eventually he realized that the oxygen was going to kill me. The oxygen, the no food, the no nutrition, that he couldn't take not being able to get in there and assess me. And he was also recovering from being sick, so it took him some time.

I went in on the 3rd of December. On the 14th of December, my husband came up there with a letter. And two bills.

We'd been involved in politics for a very long time before this. So he had contacted Senator Bob Hall, who's a very huge medical freedom advocate, huge medical freedom advocate. And he called him and he gave him a Senate bill, a ‘No patient left alone’ Senate bill that he had written.

I think Matt Shaheen was our representative at the time. But he also helped and gave him a bill that the house had passed.

And my husband went down with a letter from the lawyer, these two bills, and he tried to get in. And they blocked him, and he called me, and he said,

'Tell them that you want me to come in.”

And for some reason, my voicemail picked up while we were talking, and so it recorded it. And I was like, 'I want you; I want you in here.'

He said, 'Okay, I'm going to call for the sheriff because the sheriff is supposed to, you know, protect your rights.'

And he called for the sheriff. They sent the police. The police came down.

My husband showed them the bills and they wouldn't enforce the bills, right? So they wouldn't enforce the law to allow my husband to get in.

So my husband said, ‘Do a welfare check. I need you to do a welfare check on my wife.’

They said, ‘Well, she's fine. She’s in a hospital.’

And he said, ‘No, she’s not. I wouldn’t be calling you if she was fine.’

And so one officer said, ‘Fine, I’ll gear up and I’ll go in and ask. I’ll do a welfare check.’

This is what he did. And we were big supporters of the blue people before this happened.

He came to the door.

He had all of his gear on.

He didn’t step inside.

He let the most abusive nurse, William Fripp, in the room while he questioned me.

But I had one shot and I told him everything that was happening, the bruises that were all over my body, the abuse of the nurses, the neglect that, you know, because like I would be naked unless you're like, let's throw a gown on her real quick before the cop gets up here.

Right? Because I was like,

“Normally, I don't have a gown or blankets.”

I told him all of that stuff and he didn't step inside the room; he didn't call for a female cop to check the bruises or anything like that.

And I told the police officer,

'I said if I stay here, I'm going to be murdered.'

That's what I told him.

‘They are going to murder me if I am left here.’

And he said,

'Oh my God, we don't have a protocol for this.'

And he left.

And I didn't know if he went back and talked to my husband or not.

But my husband called me the next day at 7:30 in the morning. And he said,

'Listen,' he said, 'I found a company that's going to serve as a home hospice company to help us at least give us some guidance and get you out of there.'

He said,

'I have oxygen. I have an oxygen concentrator. I have two oxygen concentrators and nine bottles of oxygen. And if you want to come home, I will come and get you. I will take you home; home hospice, but I'm going to try to save your life.’

And I was like, “Yeah! If you get in here, I'm coming home. But I don't know how you're going to get in here.”

“The ICU doors are locked. You have to be buzzed in. There's an old security guard that's looking for you every day you try to get in here right down at the entrance.”

I said, “If you can get in here, I'm going home with you. “

And I was starting to get a little delirious because there was no food.

And when the morning nurse came in, she was like,

“We're going to do this today. And, they're not going to do X-rays and we're going to give it a couple of days.”

And I said,

“Oh, I'm going home today.”

And she goes, “Oh, I don't think so.”

That's what she said. She goes, 'I don't think so.' She thought I was like really kooky.

And then at 9:30, my husband came barging through the door.

And the way he got in was, he walked in those doors that God made the way because that security guard was not sitting at the desk. He was in the bathroom. There was a young man sitting at that security desk, filling in.

And he went in and he just dropped those papers right on the desk and said,

“I'm going to get my wife.”

And the young guy was like,

'Okay, sir.'

And the elevator doors were open.

But while the elevator doors were closing, that old security guard was coming back and tried running for the elevator, but had to take the stairs to try to stop him!

And the ICU doors were wide open.

So my husband was in my room so fast they couldn't stop him. They couldn't tackle him. They couldn't stop him. They could just chase him inside the room.

And when he came barging through that door, that's how he got his name ‘Huckleberry’. That's why I'm ‘Huckleberry's wife’ on Twitter.

Because when he came barging in there, I was like,

“There's my Huckleberry.”

And they chased him in there. And it's one thing to be cocky to him on the phone.

But he was in my room.

Brad Seiler Huckleberry

And when he walked in, his senses as a nurse and a former military officer and everything that he saw in that room… When people ask him what they did to his wife, he sends them the Fauci videos of the Beagles.

Because he's like, “They made her so she couldn't talk. So she couldn't be understood. When he walked in, he walked into the real situation.

I was covered in dirt and feces. My hair was matted. I lost a lot of my hair. It grew back. Um, my mouth care was horrible. I had bruises all over my body. I was naked. I was cold. I was uncovered. I was filthy.

And when he walked in there and they chased him in there, I didn't have a privacy curtain. So everybody could just who was walking by could see me.

My husband just started barking out orders.

They (security guards) charged in there and they were like,

“You need to leave. You need to get out.”

And he said,

“I'm not leaving without her. You're not gonna use her. She's not your guinea pig, you are not going to kill my wife.”

And he started barking out orders.

Where's her privacy curtain?

Clean her up.

Do this.

And every time they would run to go get stuff, he was looking through the cabinets, “We're going to need this at home. We're going to need this at home. We're going to need this at home.”

And then we prayed.

We prayed.

And then they called the police.

We called the police.

Senator Bob Hall called him and said,

'Listen,” he said, “If they ask you to leave, don't get arrested. Just just leave peacefully and we'll find another way.”

And he was like,

'Yes, sir.'

But when he hung up, he said,

'They're going to have to tase me and drag me out of here because I'm not leaving without you.”

And I was like,

'That's good, because I'll be dead if you leave without me.”

And he brought a little thing of oxygen. We went back and forth, back and forth. And they were like,

'Well, you can leave against medical advice.'

And I was like,

'No, I'm going to leave home hospice because that does not let you off the hook.'

‘Against medical advice’ puts it on me, the condition I'm in. I'm going to leave home hospice because you gave me a terminal diagnosis the day I got to the ICU. You said I was going to die and you kept saying that story all the way through.’

So we he ended up eventually rewriting the form because he's a nurse. So he rewrote it to be a home hospice form, signed it, and then they went hands-off.

And while my husband was getting me dressed, and he had to go find a wheelchair and bring it in. I thought I was just going to jump up and get in the wheelchair. No, my legs didn't work. Surprise. After 12 days. And so he had to get me dressed.

He had to try to switch over to the oxygen he had. He had a regulator that got me to 15 liters, but that was all, you know, so…I'm on 60 liters. So we had to go from the wall oxygen to this 15.

And he. He had to get me in this chair.

And the whole time nurse, the floor, the head floor nurse, William Fripp, was standing at the door, tapping his watch at my husband, tapping his watch.

Like, “You're on our time now, buddy.”

And he's so Huckleberry said,

“We got to go. We gotta go.”

And so I was like, “All right.”

You know, if I, this was my thought process: “If I live, me and Jesus win. If I die, me and Jesus win. It didn't matter.”

I was willing to risk it for my husband to try to save my life.

And so he took me, got me in the chair.

And when we got out the door, they said,

“Let's take you to a shortcut.”

They had our daughter park the truck down a ways. And so, instead of coming out through the ER, which I was right above the ER, my husband got in that quick. They took us through this windy road, this windy hallway down into the service area where they take bodies down to the morgue.

And they had our daughter park where the morgue picks up bodies at that hospital.

And I, I really think it was to send us a message because when we got out there, they kept saying, that nurse kept saying to my daughter,

“We'll revive your mom once if she stays here. But if she goes home, she's going to die tonight.”

And he said that to my husband too. And my husband. they should be motivational speakers … like they did everything to let the air out of your tires in the parking lot. I'm surprised… if they had time, they probably would have.

Me: Did they end up doing anything against your husband after all of this?

Gail: The police said that he was a very dangerous man and they ended up indicting him. One of the police officers said he assaulted them. He was never even in contact with them.

He had asked another officer if she was vaccinated and she said, “Yes.” And he said, “Don't touch me. You have the mark of the beast.”

He did do that, but it's not a crime.

It hurt her feelings, but that's not assault.

Me: Right.

Gail: Yeah, we had to deal with that for four years.

Me: Did he end up doing any jail time or paying any money to them or the indictment just got dismissed?

Gail: No, the indictment did not get dismissed, but he did have to pay a thousand dollar fine for some kind of misdemeanor.

Me: It's well worth it. It's worth every cent.

Gail: Yeah, exactly. Because you know what? He did take me home. It wasn’t easy, to save me. We didn’t have enough oxygen. My husband put together two oxygen concentrators. And then I got the Budesonide more often, every two hours, every two hours.

Me: That’s fantastic. And Gail, I’m so sorry. We only have like two minutes left. Thank the Lord that you made it out. And I think that it certainly sounds like the angels opened the doors, like the parting of the waters. Right? For Moses.

Gail: Exactly.

Me: Your husband had a beeline on God’s perfect timing. That just gives me chills.

I'm going to let Laura say something about the I Do Not Consent Form, which could have helped all of this.

Laura: The guy that you needed to motivate and everybody needs to motivate is that doctor at the end of your bed.

And the only thing that seems to get their attention, in my experience doing rescues, is the fear of consequence.

And the only consequence that will stick is willful misconduct.

And the only way to prove willful misconduct is if you were to have already had your wishes in your record.

So we have paperwork at iDoNotConsentForm.com that you serve, once you become a patient, to the hospital, and it gets put into your medical record.

And that doctor knows that beyond a shadow of a doubt, if he violates any of your wishes, ‘I don't want remdesivir’, ‘I don't want a vaccine’, ‘I don't want…’, you know, whatever new concoction poison that they have for you for the next thing that they might thrust upon us.

If he violates that written I Do Not Consent Wish, then there are consequences that spelled out in the paperwork at the very top, that there will be an immediate state medical board complaint.

And that gets doctors' attention.

Doctors do not like having a complaint that they have to answer to. They can't just dismiss it, ignore it. It becomes a big old deal to them.

If it's litigated, which it can be litigated because it's not falling under the PREP liability protections, it's not malpractice. It's not an accident. It's not-you know, they did neglect a lot of people.

It is intentional.

Me: Exactly. That brings it outside of their medical malpractice insurance. And we're going to be cutting this off here.

Thank you! God bless you!

Gail Seiler’s Information

WHAT I REALLY THINK

A good starting point is that the Hippocratic oath is another lie. Not all doctors even took it — that is a choice my graduating Class of 1990 had at USC. And even the ‘real’ oath is to pagan gods, not the one and only God.

When we start from there, all else seems to make more sense. And we know that hospitals get paid for following the Hospital Protocols that killed Grace Schara (

) and Danielle Alvarez (

), as well as the husbands of Peggy Hokett and Leslie Batts, Raymond and Paul, respectfully.

And American hospitals may have killed from 400,000 to over 1 million using the hospital protocols.

The I DO NOT CONSENT FORM by Laura Bartlett has saved untold numbers of people from hospitals, including Scott Schara’s rescue of Robert Paiser:

… and they are still doing it, so stay alert and have your I DO NOT CONSENT FORM handy… just in case.

Let’s keep our eyes on Heaven, and put all our trust in God! See how much trust Gail and her husband ‘Hucklebery’ had in Him? He parted the waters by opening the ICU’s locked doors, and having the old security guard absent from his station at the exact moment needed!

Don’t you just love it?

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

As we start another week, let us keep our eyes only on YOU! Let us learn from those around us! Let us keep our swords sharp for this spiritual battle! Let us sharpen one another’s swords as IRON SHARPENS IRON!

We pray for Gail and all those who come before and after us in hospitals, that they are protected by Your angels! Guide and lead the world to the form that the “insider” and Laura created, and make it perfect in other countries, as well!

We pray for manly husbands like Gail’s ‘Huckleberry’ husband, who fight for their women and children! Thank You for sending them to us as our protectors!

Keep us holy! Keep us pure! Keep us under Your Wings!

In the Mighty Name of Jesus!

Amen!

