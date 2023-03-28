Gal Gur is a lawyer with a focus on contract law who, as a citizen, has focused on the critical thinking of Israeli COVID policies: the Israel:Pfizer Vaccine Contract, the Green Pass policy, and the vaccine rollout.

In our interview, she explained that

Israel later admitted the rollout was a coertion measure, not an epidemiologic one.

Green Pass requirements mandated one be “fully vaccinated” plus up to date, or no Green Pass was able to be obtained: people were unable to visit a mall, go to a movie, obtain university schooling or medical treatment at times. Without a Green Pass, citizens were unable to hold a job.

Listen to our 30-min podcast on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2f39vw-galg-is-my-guest-discussing-israel-deals-green-pass-and-more.html

Or read on for our podcast transcript:

Excuses, Excuses

One excuse was that it wasn’t a “mandate” but a “Green Pass” ~ which gave more reasons to get a PCR test 2-3 times per week to get that Green Pass.

But then if your job required a shot or several PCR tests, people did not want to go through the hoops on that repetitive testing, so many gave in and got the shot.

Gal looked at documents, and she analyzed the first contract between Israel Ministry of Health and Pfizer. This is the only document formally published on January 17, 2021. It is heavily redacted, “blacked out”.

It was also an Information Sharing Deal

It collected data from Israelis getting vaccines, gave it to Pfizer, who then gave it to the USA’s FDA.

Only a few weeks ago, it was found that there was also a manufacturing and supply agreement, and included a confidentiality agreement, a binding term sheet. Once those two were signed in 2020, the manufacturing and supply and the information agreements created 4 total documents. They are all heavily redacted and censored, making it difficult to interpret.

Page numbers, names, and dates were redacted.

Their excuse is that it is all “trade secret” confidentiality.

The mechanism of the contract made Israeli citizens a product.

There was no visible deadline, so there was an unknown end. She feels they are “enslaved forever” and it made her suspicious of her government’s intentions to have the citizen’s interests in mind. She started being much more critical of their government policies.

In Israel, they had about 4 lock downs, children were wearing masks all day long, in schools, preschools, and kindergartens. Anyone who was critical was persecuted, threatened, censored, and doctors were threatened to lose their licenses.

Atty Gal Gur suspects the COVID policy and the COVID “Crisis” was just the first structure milestone for what is coming next.

We spoke about “SEERS”, a systemic enterovirus respiratory syndrome at the Contagion Conference hosted by Bill Gates and Johns Hopkins involving the WHO, as well as their previous “exercise” that predicted a coronavirus pandemic.

They still tell us this is the pandemic “era” or “generation”.

“If it wasn’t so tragic, it was very, very, funny. A new threat, a new epidemic. Monkey pox, cholera, and more… In Israel, there is heavy propaganda for polio… they are trying to push this as a new pandemic outbreaking right now.”

We spoke about this mock tabletop exercise that was characterized by striking mostly children, with brain injury and paralysis, as if it was polio-like.

Atty. Gal Gur thinks they tried to “get us” with COVID and make the vaccine go into our children to protect the elders. She is not an expert in what is in the vaccines. But she is an expert in documents.

She hasn’t heard a good reason for content redaction in the Pfizer:Israel COVID vaccine contract.

The Government Cabinet on Public Policy Protocol

»The documents are in an affirmed court-protected, legalized “silence” for at least 30 years.«

“I need to know what their judgement was… I need to have fully informed consent… I care about the documents, the contracts, the debates...”

On the PCR Testing

“Not my area of expertise, but my areas of concern include .. in some situations, it is used to collect DNA. Second of all, because of all the chaos in the beginning, they (Israel) tried to help the situation badly. If anyone offered help in collecting samples, they let them deal with it. We have “My Heritage” company that deals with your heritage, your family tree, your ancestors, and find people, you know, locate your network and connect the people together. It’s a company about information.”

This company offered to help collect PCR samples, including a lab. It is not a company appropriately regulated for this, and they suddenly had an “information data leak” of “all their data”. It is inappropriate how this extremely sensitive information was handled.

Attorney Gal Gur has some very reliable people who understand this as their expertise, with expertise telling her that it is not possible to save an preserve this information for very long. But I do know that they just launched an established, national database in Israel. You only now approach people and ask to volunteer, to give blood samples for DNA analysis. They promise this is completely anonymous DNA sampling. Why do it? They say they can help you if you have genetic issues, so you can be prepared.

This is the same thing they have done with our Veterans. A 2-story building can hold 4 million blood samples. Our American Veterans are being asked for free sampling of DNA samples as well.

The Israeli program to collect DNA is offered on a volunteer basis; it has been in motion since 2016.

Genetic and medical information are going to be the main asset that countries are going to have as a major asset in the new era. They are referring to it as a commodity. We need to be aware that there is a lot of incentive. The DNA database is only as powerful as it is worldwide. IT was challenging systems to do “mass sampling”. The masses are needed.

The mass sampling integrates CRISPA and AI technology.

Almost 100% of all Israelis are enrolled in Israel’s public health insurance. Israel also has a variety of religions and people, and it has a diverse Jewish database.

In 2015, they were going to match the EMR with the DNA to “learn more” about “diseases”.

Gal_G____calls it a War on Biology

It correlates with digital currency, AI. With or without Agenda 2030, this is a forced revolution of digitalizing everything, replacing biology with digits. It affects the creation of food, even “what is a parent”, artificial insemination, everything. If you think of the other processes you see, the humanoid AIs that are very sophisticated, being able to download yourself and beat death.

This leads to more on:

Bioconvergance

Transhumanism

Replacing biology: gender identity

Digital identity and processes

Replacing biology with digital ID

Beating death

We had a wonderful time speaking with GalG____ as this was a great conversation filled with much insight from Israel, especially as Gal stayed up past midnight her local time, to speak with us. Many thanks!

