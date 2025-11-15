Gang Stalking: The Man Who Sat Across from Us with French Fries Coming Out of His Mouth

Last night, our friends picked us up and we all went to a viewing of a friend who passed away. It seems she had undergone a heart cath, coded, and never came back.

After leaving the funeral home parking lot, we offered to treat Mary and Jim for ice cream at a local shop.

I’m detailing our next steps, so you know exactly what happened:

As we drove away, it was extremely dark. Several houses were already dressed for Christmas, and it was lovely to see.

We got a little lost and had to backtrack, zig-zagging left and right to finally get to the main road. In retrospect, it’s difficult to imagine anyone following us, and as I sat in the back seat, I was unaware of any cars behind us.

We arrived at the ice cream shop.

After parking right outside the shop’s front door, we walked in with a few people behind us. Our friends stopped to order milkshakes at one counter while we went to the main counter to order.

I walked Mary, who is legally blind, to a table for four along the left wall of the seating area. We chatted and waited there until the men came with food.

It was dinner for Ed, strawberry milkshakes for our friends, and I had frozen yogurt. Ah, but I digress.

Ed was almost finished with his burger when it happened.

The man came and sat catty-corner to us.

Here is the setup:

A couple more friends, two tall, burly males from church, happily saw us, and sat right at the table next to us, toward the middle of the room and directly across from where the man sat near a wall that made a right corner.

Now there were six of us and one of him.

And then:

Undoubtedly, there will be more comments throughout the day.

The man would be up and down several times, getting something from the front counter.

He probably got paid for doing it. Probably sent the video to his boss.

How did he know where we were?

Next time, I will film him for you.

