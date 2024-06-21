I have never listened to George Carlin. Although this is from December 17, 2011, it has 6.7 million views and is still relevant for today.
Worth a 6-minute watch if you don’t mind the cussing, it is a wonder that this comedy clip escaped YouTube censorship.
CAUTION: Foul language.
Interesting that YouTube hasn't pulled it yet! But WHY NOT?
Boy, that was good Hudson River great analogy. He was the best!