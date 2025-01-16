After trying to defy an Order, Georgia Representative State Senator Colton Moore was jailed.

Georgia State Senator Colton Chase Moore

Se. Colton Moore is a Georgia State Senator who was born on October 10, 1993 and is an American auctioneer and politician who now represents Georgia's 53rd Senate District, comprised of Dade, Walker, and Catoosa Counties. He was arrested this morning while trying to enter chambers to attend Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's annual State of the State address.

The videos below shows Sen. Moore trying to go through the State House chamber doors, where he was denied, shoved to the floor, and arrested.

Outside the door, there were a lot of police ready to take him away.

CAUTION: Sen. Colton Moore is shoved to the ground.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

With or without an Order, they had no right to shove a man as they did.

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

We pray for Senator Colton Moore, for his health and wellbeing while in jail. Guard and protect him, we pray. Find a way.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

