Georgia Representative State Senator Colton Moore was Jailed for Trying to Enter the House Chamber This Morning
After trying to defy an Order, Georgia Representative State Senator Colton Moore was jailed.
Georgia State Senator Colton Chase Moore
Se. Colton Moore is a Georgia State Senator who was born on October 10, 1993 and is an American auctioneer and politician who now represents Georgia's 53rd Senate District, comprised of Dade, Walker, and Catoosa Counties. He was arrested this morning while trying to enter chambers to attend Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's annual State of the State address.
The videos below shows Sen. Moore trying to go through the State House chamber doors, where he was denied, shoved to the floor, and arrested.
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1879941793921527901
Outside the door, there were a lot of police ready to take him away.
The Video
The Tweet
CAUTION: Sen. Colton Moore is shoved to the ground.
Source: https://x.com/Jaz4DT/status/1879987237187908089
The Video
The Tweet: Trump Weighs In
Source: https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/1879987606806753723
The Video
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/Ames2420/status/1879955611967692804
The Threads
Community Notes
The Article Link:
https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/state-senator-colton-moore-arrest-house-chamber-ban
I submitted the Note as above.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
With or without an Order, they had no right to shove a man as they did.
LET US PRAY
Holy Father,
We pray for Senator Colton Moore, for his health and wellbeing while in jail. Guard and protect him, we pray. Find a way.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If this was grounds for banishment, then most if not all of dems in DC and other places should be banned for the name calling, lies, slurs and accusations they make.
This is complete and utter bullshit