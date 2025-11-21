The I DO NOT CONSENT FORM™: Print-at-home tonight, and spend quality time with us (NEW LINK after Space crashed: https://x.com/_theyoungblood/status/1992020754263912545?s=46) as we help you prepare for any car accident or emergency surgery that could land you with a 911 call. And an ambulance. And the ER/hospital: with the I DO NOT CONSENT FORM™ in your car, so you simply hand it to your caregiver.

Or maybe you’re alone, and you emailed it to yourself after it was notarized;) (SMART!). How do you make this work if you’re already in the hospital? We’ll tell you.

You don’t have to have a Twitter/X account to listen in:

Listen and Fill Out Your Document LIVE as Laura Walks You Through It

Chances are that you still need an adamant caregiver to fight for you and make sure your wishes are followed. To that end:

Make sure to talk to your family about what you do and do not want, so they respect your wishes and exude confidence.

Above all, do not fear. Know that you still have bodily autonomy — keep it!

Tools to Survive the ER, OR, and ICU

Before the American Board of Anesthesiology took away my Certifications, I was Board Certified Anesthesiology and Subspecialty Critical Care. My PhD is in Forensic Science, and I was Chief of Anesthesiology at the Philadelphia VA Medical Center as an Attending Physician and Assistant Professor in 3 departments at the University of Pennsylvania: Anesthesiology and Critical Care, Surgery and Traumatology, and Radiology. I helped write $3 million in NIH Grants.

Moving forward, this will be my focus: keeping you out of the hospital, and empowering you in case of emergencies, while keeping your eyes on the heavens and all that Our Creator has done for us.

Thank you for supporting my efforts and helping me by providing your thoughts and feedback, as well as by subscribing to make me smile;).

To this end, I am gearing up to start, The Dr. Margaret Show! Stay Tuned!

God Bless You! And God Bless Us All!

A Special Thank You to our knowledgeable and caring Jan Wade, JD., who very kindly Sponsored this event through her HEAL YOUR BODY COMMUNITY, seen below.

And a Shout Out also goes to Matt Youngblood, who is so committed to helping the us establish and maintain our medical freedom. Meet Matt here:

They both go out of their way to call me when they know I need it, so they’re both my true friends;).

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord God, The Great I AM,

You are love. You are light. You are all that I need to survive in this world.

Thank You for providing all my needs, for keeping my eyes on You, and for leading my life as I submit it to Your Will, Your Plans. I willingly follow You wherever You may lead me.

Help me help others. Help my talents and gifts be available to all, and may You multiply them for Your kindgom.

Bless all those hospitalized, dying, and calling out for You! Receive them into Your hands, and welcome them with Your unending love, mercy, and grace. Keep us free from sickness, Lord, and send us those who will fight for us, I pray!

Comfort the sick. Give peace to the suffering. HEAL THE SICK, IN THE NAME OF JESUS!

AMEN!

