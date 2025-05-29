The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rosalee's avatar
Rosalee
25m

There is a significant increase in irregular cancers e.g. my dear friend who developed breast cancer, but anything but what is normally found.

The oncology team told her, they had never seen a tumor which was encapsulated, almost like a protective shield

I fear we will see more and more of the same

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
15m

In one of his presentations, Dr Ardis mentioned that a supplement he and Ed Group's team had formulated contained Lobelia instead of Nicotine, because it also was a "fit" for the corresponding cell receptor(s) & would not require having to go through mounds of additional channels to include nicotine instead. I've been using it prophylactically for over a year with no side effects, having tried the patches / (organic tobacco) tea and finding they gave me a low grade headache. Chlorine Dioxide is another effective, simple treatment that's anti-parasitic. Dr Lee Merritt has done several presentations on this as have others -- and it's readily available (for now -- like Nicotine products, governments are trying to restrict or remove them from circulation). I saw something on Ivermectin recently (still a proponent!) mentioning that the manner in which its being taken, and the resulting longer-term (negative) impacts need to be weighed off. The appropriate dosage is much less for very limited periods of time, not daily from an extended period of time. I'm thinking it might have to do with the half life of the substance remaining in the body and the potential for compound toxicity, etc. I worked for years with seniors (the very wealthy to the average retirees -- the latter like me now 68 myself!) who would go through the regimen prescribed/directed for whatever form(s) of cancer for which they had a diagnosis only to find that if remitted eventually, it always came back. If you think of the tumors as egg sacks full of parasites, you can see that the reason the anti-parasitic treatments "work" is that is what the cancers ARE - parasites of varying kinds (and many much smaller and more able to "hide" in the body than the 4 main ones that any browser search will yield for the U.S. where the myth is that we don't have them here (although pets somehow do and we co-exist with them but somehow aren't susceptible?).

I was hospitalized for a week following a (one-time) seizure at the beginning of CVD/plandemic and was unvaxxed. Fortunately, there is no evidence that while I was unconscious for 4 days they jabbed me (though they ran virtually every test imaginable on me including a spinal - the only time I spoke during my "down time - "ouch!") and they took blood from me in competition with local vampire tribes. After a week, when I was released, because I'd had a seizure (as it turns out a common problem in tropical climates where we drink too much water without replenishing our electrolyte balance and it causes a seizure -- they had to slowly replenish my electrolytes levels from very sparse back to "normal" to restore me) I had to see a GP in order to have my dirivng privileges "restored" as seizures can be grounds for revoking a "license" to drive. My GP had been overseas in battlefield conditions prior to going into private practice and when I inquired (privately) with him about some of the test results (they'd been liaising with a University Specialist from the local place where I was "held" - no visitors due to CVD restrcictions -, not even my wife, who had to wait for updates from the hospital to understand what was going on) and whether I should be alarmed by what was included in my records, he had a "man to man" talk with me, and explained in no uncertain terms that "medicine" is a business, that in order for it to persist, & thrive, they use every opportunity to "find" things wrong with people in order to both plant the seed of doubt (which can suppress immune system functioning) and to pre-condition you for future "treatments" -- and to "stay as healthy as I was". He later moved out of state and he and a handful of other "radical" docs started a small private clinic in Florida. Which reminds me about the @ 30% of UNNECESSARY breast cancer surgeries, the ties between mammograms and the incidence of cancer, the number of proscription drugs, foods, and other sources of contamination that we take in and the resulting diminishing of our once healthy body's ability to defend itself. Poisoned, weakened, psychologically manipulated and made to feel that we are somehow remiss if we do not patronize the officially promoted source for "health care" (which is in fact "disease MANAGEMENT", not eradication through promotion of healthy, robustly powerful bodies and minds) we are somehow criminal or a t least deserving of the consequences - while we forget that for THOUSANDS OF YEARS, holistic care was the norm and it was only after the incursion (systematically) of the Rockefeller-based disease management school of thought supported by petrochemical based drugs that we began to spend more and more for "care" and get sicker and sicker as individuals and a society. Doing the same thing repeatedly expecting a different outcome has already been well-defined.....That's why we do everything we can to stay away form traditional medicine and seek holstic remedies and provisions for promoting and maintaining our health. For a really good refresher, see the work of Sam & Mark Bailey -- who stood up during the scamdemic and told the story of why they are terrain practitioners and not virology believers......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture