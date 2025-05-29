Glioblastoma, Circled in Red. | Image Source: Pnterest

The rise in worldwide cancer is clear for all to see, even if the governments don’t admit it.

Interestingly, the WHO predicted in February of 2014 that cancer would astronomically rise (how did they know?):

Staging Glioblastoma

… Mebendazole might be an excellent candidate for the treatment of brain tumors because of its efficacy both when used as monotherapy and in combination as an enhancement to standard chemotherapeutics and radiotherapy, due to its effectiveness on tumor angiogenesis inhibition, cell cycle arrest, apoptosis induction, and targeting of critical pathways involved in cancer such as Hedgehog signaling. Therefore, attention to MBZ repurposing has recently increased because of its potential therapeutic versatility and significant clinical implications, such as reducing medical care costs and optimizing existing therapies. Using new treatments is essential, particularly when current therapeutics for patients with brain cancer fail.” Link: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9862092/

The Tweet

The Thread

The Treatment of Glioblastoma

Before going to traditional radiation and chemotherapy, I will start with alternative treatments.

Here are some key points of this post by Dr. William Makis, who also describes the serendipitous finding in mice being treated for pinworm, that mebendazole shrinks brain cancer.

In the COVID-19 mRNA vaccinated, p53 tumor suppression is damaged.

Fenbendazole is an anti-parasitic drug that increases p53 tumor suppressor levels.

You’ve heard that sugar “feeds” cancer. Mebendazole blocks sugar (glucose) utilization by cancer cells.

In 2008, mebendazole had been used to treat a scientific experiment on lymphoma.

After his oncologists sent him home to die, this is what got Joe Tippens started on alternative treatments for his Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer

Mebendazole disrupts microtubule formation in GBM. This halts mitosis in cancer’s rapidly-dividing cells, causing their death. Fenbendazole does the same.

Mitosis

In a mouse model, Mebendazole extended life in mice by 63%.

* Mebendazole has superior brain cancer killing capacity at lower doses than Fenbendazole.

But both still work, even if you combine Mebendazole with chemo and/or radiation (as seen with Temozolomide chemo).

As these graphs show, the rate of cancer inhibition increased with time, using either Mebendazole or Fenbendazole:

As these graphs show, tumor cells decreased after drug intervention with either Mebendazole or Fenbendazole.

Dr. Makis’ Substack Article - it has a paywall but you can do a 7-day free trial:

The Thread

NOTE: Dr. Makis does not have WhatsApp or Telegram. Beware of imposters. His only email address is: makisw79@yahoo.com

Link:

The 2014 Article

DOWNLOAD PDF

Fenbendazole as a Potential Anticancer Drug QIWEN DUAN†, YANFENG LIU, and SARA ROCKWELL Department of Therapeutic Radiology, Yale Comprehensive Cancer Center, Yale University; School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, U.S.A Abstract Background/Aims—To evaluate the anticancer activity of fenbendazole, a widely used antihelminth with mechanisms of action that overlap with those of the hypoxia-selective nitroheterocyclic cytotoxins/radiosensitizers and the taxanes. Materials and Methods—We used EMT6 mouse mammary tumor cells in cell culture and as solid tumors in mice to examine the cytotoxic and antitumor effects of fenbendazole as a single agent and in combination regimens. Results—Intensive treatments with fenbendazole were toxic to EMT6 cells in vitro; toxicity increased with incubation time and under conditions of severe hypoxia. Fenbendazole did not alter the dose-response curves for radiation or docetaxel; instead, the agents produced additive cytotoxicities. Febendazole in maximally-intensive regimens did not alter the growth of EMT6 tumors, or increase the antineoplastic effects of radiation. Conclusion—These studies provided no evidence that fenbendazole would have value in cancer therapy, but suggested that this general class of compounds merits further investigation.

Fenbendazole, [5-(phenylthio)-1H-benzimidazol-2-yl]carbamic acid methyl ester, is widely used to treat pinworms, other helminthes, and a variety of parasitic infections in laboratory animals, livestock, companion animals, and people (1–3). We became interested in fenbendazole when our university veterinarians recommended that all experimental rodents, including uninfected colonies such as ours, be treated with a fenbendazole-containing diet because of pinworm infections in some colonies. Our research uses tumors in rats and mice to evaluate the effects of new regimens for treating solid tumors with radiation and/or anticancer drugs (4–10). As we researched this proposed prophylactic treatment, we became concerned that the fenbendazole-containing chow might compromise our experiments, but also became intrigued by the possibility that this drug might have antineoplastic effects, by disrupting the tubulin microtubule equilibrium, or by altering the viability or radiosensitivity of cells in the hypoxic environments found in solid tumors. Fenbendazole acts on helminthes primarily by binding to tubulin and disrupting the tubulin microtubule equilibrium; its utility as an antiparasitic drug results from differences in the structures of tubulin in mammalian cells and in lower organisms, which lead to its greater binding to tubulin, and therefore greater inhibition of polymerization, in the parasites (11– 13). In addition, the limited absorption of fenbendazole from the intestine results in low levels of the drug and its active metabolites in tissue relative to the levels within the gut, to which the targeted parasites are exposed (1, 14, 15). Source: https://therebelpatient.substack.com/publish/post/164518096?back=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fdrafts

I Found This on Dr. Ardis, Glioblastoma, and Nicotine

Texas-based chiropractor Dr. Bryan Ardis argued that nicotine can cure glioblastoma, a form of brain tumor. He made these claims during a backstage discussion with David and Stacy Whited, the hosts of the "Flyover Conservative" podcast, at the Miami leg of Clay Clark's 2023 ReAwaken America Tour. Ardis cited one study that found 36 different animal venoms in patients infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). "During this [COVID-19] pandemic, they're taking the exact same venoms, injecting them into mammals and seeing what they do inside of the patients," he told the Whiteds. "They've actually published last year that they can take cone snail and king cobra venoms and inject them into mammals." Ardis added that these venoms cross the blood-brain barrier and within 72 hours, they bind to specific receptors in the brain stem of mammals. This leads to the development of glioblastoma, which is the most diagnosed brain tumor for the last 20 years. However, the host of "The Dr. Ardis Show" on Brighteon.TV said the study authors did not disclose the tumor-fighting effects of nicotine in their paper's summary. "They then tested to see if nicotine at less than one microliter per milliliter (uL/mL) of blood would actually have any effect. In the summary, it says at that dose, it had zero effect. But the very next sentence is they upped it to one uL/mL of blood and they showed the electron microscope images. The brain tumor is completely obliterated in 72 hours, but they don't even publish it in the summary." Ardis added that aside from glioblastoma, nicotine is also being studied for its potential against Type 1 diabetes (T1D). Scientists had also been injecting animal venoms that target the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas in mammals, causing T1D. Administering nicotine also reversed the disease within 72 hours. Moreover, the Texas-based chiropractor said nicotine is also used to reverse the effects of Parkinson's disease and counteract the venoms present in COVID-19 patients. (Related: Dr. Bryan Ardis tells Bob The Plumber: Early COVID treatment protocols are more effective with NICOTINE.) Ardis: Even VEGGIES contain Nicotine

I reviewed Dr. Ardis and Nicotine as the cure for myocarditis, HERE and below:

Mainstream medical sites have defined nicotine as a highly addictive substance found in all tobacco products and some e-cigarette liquids. However, Ardis contradicted this claim during his speech at the tour. "They lied to you about nicotine," he said. "Just so you know, Harvard University determined in 2015 that nicotine and tobacco products are not addictive. The tobacco industry figured out how to add chemicals called pyrazines to nicotine and finally make it addictive." True enough, researchers from Harvard noted the effects of these tobacco additives in a study published in Tobacco Control. They wrote: "Pyrazines appear to increase product appeal and make it easier for non-smokers to initiate smoking; more difficult for current smokers to quit; much easier for former smokers to relapse into smoking and may mask the risks of both active and passive smoking." Ardis also told the Whiteds that nicotine is present in various vegetables. These vegetables include potatoes, celery, cauliflower, eggplant, green tomatoes, zucchini and squash. He noted that God would have not created the vegetables with nicotine if it is really bad. "If nicotine is addictive, how many people have been addicted to celery? Can't go to bed and need to take a celery break at work to go eat celery? How many people are addicted to cauliflower? Zero." Watch the full episode of the "Flyover Conservatives" podcast with David and Stacy Whited featuring Dr. Bryan Ardis below. Brighteon Video: https://www.brighteon.com/3197ba8e-c3e8-4aea-8e1c-d78f01c8467a

What I Really Think

As many of you know, my husband Ed has had recurrent bladder cancer. Last Friday, he had a small tumor removed and tomorrow we get the pathology report on whether it is low grade or high grade. I have published his current protocol HERE and below.

Ever since receiving one bout of chemo (without proper informed consent), Ed’s had some odd pain in the abductor muscles of the upper thigh. It initially put him in a walker, and has been flaring up at random intervals. He has had several interventions: light therapy, massage, heat, ice. Thank you for praying that it goes away.

On the Menbendazole for glioblastoma treatment for a specific person, I don’t know what dose to suggest. I have asked his office for a recommendation but anticipate that they are very busy with patient consultations.

My best recommendation is to email Dr. William Makis directly at makisw79@yahoo.com and then let me know his recommendation for your Stage. I can gather it together for a future article, and also come back and add an Addendum.

I hope you like knowing that Mebendazole is better than Fenben for Glioblastoma.

God Bless You and Let’s Keep Trying and Learning Together!

Let Us Pray

Holy Lord,

Thank you for this day, for all my blessings, and for Your love. Help me learn and grow with those around me. Help me be a blessing, provide hope, and keep people pointed in Your direction.

Thank you for being in my life. Let me stop what I am doing more often, and just know You are here, Your presence surrounds me, and Your Mighty Hand is moving mountains to bring us all closer to You.

You are King over this life, this world, the heavens and the earth, and yet You still have time and love for me. Rest my soul in You, in Christ Our Lord, and in the Holy Spirit.

May I seek Your face, Your knowledge, Your healing power, Your miracles, and Your Love above all else. I know that No One Can Ever Take You Away From Me, and it is this knowledge that keeps me going through all that is before me.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment