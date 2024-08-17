Glory to Urine
The video👇:
At Zelenski’s recent New York arrival, an unusual greeting message awaited him.
But instead of reading, “Glory to Ukraine”, the flag read “Glory to Urine”.
The private company that owns the screen explained: The error was caused by an intelligent system that compared the yellow color with the word, “Ukraine” and automatically corrected it to a similar consonant word, “Urine”.
lol
"an intelligent system"
It's too bad it can't stop taxpayer money going on all these overseas wars!
OUCH!! From the mouths of the totalitarians!!