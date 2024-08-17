The video👇:

At Zelenski’s recent New York arrival, an unusual greeting message awaited him.

But instead of reading, “Glory to Ukraine”, the flag read “Glory to Urine”.

The private company that owns the screen explained: The error was caused by an intelligent system that compared the yellow color with the word, “Ukraine” and automatically corrected it to a similar consonant word, “Urine”.

