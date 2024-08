The videošŸ‘‡:

At Zelenskiā€™s recent New York arrival, an unusual greeting message awaited him.

But instead of reading, ā€œGlory to Ukraineā€, the flag read ā€œGlory to Urineā€.

The private company that owns the screen explained: The error was caused by an intelligent system that compared the yellow color with the word, ā€œUkraineā€ and automatically corrected it to a similar consonant word, ā€œUrineā€.

