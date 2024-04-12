Today, I received this Tweet on my thread, asking to support Scott Schara’s video with attorney Tom Renz. It was odd that instead of just posting the link to the show, Molly32697849 just posted instructions on how to find it.

By the time you finish reading this, you will want to see the video in question, tell your friends about it, and watch it repeatedly - just to make its video count go up!

Grace Schara

If you don’t know who Grace Schara is, her landmark lawsuit is being heard by a jury this Fall - it is nearing soon! Here is my previous article, and you know that I have posted every one of Scott’s 7-part Series on Medical Murder: The #1 Cause of Death in the U.S.

This is my previous GSG:

Today’s Tweet that Started It

I just saw this today, although it says it was posted on February 26th.

Source: https://x.com/Molly32697849/status/1762188946396877163

My Initial Reply

Had I known this was there (it was buried in my pinned post thread), I would have immediately investigated this issue. As soon as I saw it, I asked a simple question:

(Duh!) Why didn’t Molly just give us the link?

I searched “Lawfare with Tom Renz”, found Brighteon, and went all the way back to 2/8/2022 - quite a while ago.

Here is the Desired Video for which Tom wants One Million Views:

LINK: https://www.brighteon.com/15c773b3-766e-4e4a-95bc-8f24bf631930

Can you please take the time to watch this over the weekend? Save the link in your cell, and use every opportunity possible to find your favorite starting place and show it to a couple of friends. Or share this video on social media - not on Twitter, and I will explain why - but perhaps you could post this link that explains the situation, and people can then find the video without having to search for it (by watching it HERE or using the link just above).

CENSORSHIP ON TWITTER/X: What Happened When I Tried to Post the Tom Renz and Scott Schara Link

ABOVE LEFT: I tried to post the link. ABOVE RIGHT: My post could not be sent. https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1778857673418555461

Twitter/X Censorship

“Your post couldn’t be sent because this link has been identified by X or our partners as being potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.”

How maddening is THAT? I am shocked (not totally shocked) that Twitter has this capacity!

Obviously, you can see the URL link in my Tweet - you would think that the Twitter bots can still “read” it highlighted in blue, even though it is not a formal, embedded “link”. So…

Let’s See What Happens Now!

Maybe I’ll get kicked off Twitter/X but I don’t even care, except that I would lose out on spreading my views and articles ((*sigh)). ANYWAY, this is

My Favorite Part of This Video

At 9 minutes, 58 seconds:

Scott: “Well, Grace, what was your favorite part of the day?” Grace: “Everything, Dad!” Scott: Everything, to her, was just fantastic!

Tell me that you are human. Tell me that you listened to this and it made you have every emotion a parent and a person could have. And while it may make you tear up and CRY, tell me that it feels good to be human!!!

And let’s keep fighting for Grace together!

What is Your Favorite Part of this Video?

I want to know! Post or email me with the time of the comment, and the words!!! I am going to turn it into something special:)!

Thank you for sharing and caring! Let’s keep Scott and Grace in our thoughts and prayers this weekend, because I know your support means the world to Scott and his family.

Let’s help Scott get to his goal of $200,000 - we are nearing $100,000!

If you would give up that one thing that means a treat to you and donate a small gift to help Scott spread the word about hospital killing protocols, it would mean the world to me. You can give HERE.

The last time I asked for your help was on March 10, 2024, when donations were $88,503.

THANK YOU for your generosity in giving, because Scott is fighting the most tragic battle a parent could undergo - the murder of his daughter.

