The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Buck_Turgisson's avatar
Buck_Turgisson
10h

About cancer: Get to it EARLY, as fast as you can. Ivermectin, Fenbendazole, & Mebendazole plus sugarless, low carb dieting, & exercise will do the job. One hardly needs even doctors.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture