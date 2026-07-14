Cancer: A Defining Health Challenge

Cancer has become one of the defining health challenges of our time. According to the latest global estimates, there were approximately 20 million new cancer cases worldwide in 2022, with projections indicating a rise to over 35 million by 2050—a 77% increase driven by population growth, aging, and changing risk factors such as obesity, environmental exposures, and lifestyle shifts.

In the United States, the lifetime risk of developing cancer now stands at roughly 39–40% (about 1 in 2.5 people), meaning nearly two out of every five individuals can expect a diagnosis in their lifetime.

While age-standardized death rates have declined in many high-income countries, the sheer volume of cases continues to climb, touching an estimated 1 in 5 people globally during their lifetime and affecting entire families and communities. This upward trend underscores the urgent need for prevention, early detection, and innovative approaches to care.

Cancer Crossroads: Finding Your Path through Integrative Cancer Care

If you or someone you love is facing cancer, or if you’re simply tired of the same old “standard of care” script that often leaves patients feeling powerless, this is the event you don’t want to miss.

Tonight — Tuesday, July 14, 2026 — GoldCare is hosting a FREE, LIVE, public Cancer Townhall called:

It starts at:

5:00 PM PT

7:00 PM CT

8:00 PM ET

That’s roughly 4 hours from now. Set your reminder right now.

Why You Should Show Up

Here’s what you’ll actually get by attending:

Real Hope — Not False Promises. Mainstream cancer conversations often feel like a one-way street: surgery, chemo, radiation, and “we’ll see.” Tonight you’ll hear from people who have walked (and continue to walk) different paths. We bring decades of experience helping patients explore metabolic, nutritional, and integrative approaches. Hope grounded in options feels very different from hope based on compliance. You’ll Understand You Actually Have Choices. Integrative cancer care isn’t about rejecting everything conventional — it’s about expanding the toolbox. You’ll learn how nutrition, terrain-focused strategies, targeted supplements, and lifestyle interventions can work alongside or in place of conventional treatments. The goal is informed choice, not dogma. Meet the Pioneers and the Team Building Real Solutions. Featured speakers include:

John Richardson Jr. — John Richardson, Jr. John Jr continues in his father’s tradition (his father was John A. Richardson, Sr., MD, who had a cancer clinic in San Francisco in the 1970’s). Dr. John A Richardson, MD, Sr. Dr. Richardson’s work led to high-profile legal battles: he faced arrests, trials, and loss of his medical license in California. He co-authored books like Laetrile Case Histories and The Richardson Cancer Clinic Experience. Dr. Richardson’s legacy is continued by John Richardson, Jr, who joins us this evening. John Jr is the founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Operation World Without Cancer . He will discuss natural, metabolic approaches (including the long-suppressed work around B17 / apricot seeds). The family business is RNCStore.com and you can use Code DrMargaret for 10% off. Half of our small commission goes to World Without Cancer; the rest goes to my ministry, from which I receive no salary.

Dr. John Murphy. An experienced integrative oncology practitioner with over 40 years of practice, Dr. Murphy focuses on whole-person, root-cause strategies. Dr. Murphy has a conventional background in emergency medicine, critical care, pediatrics, and gynecology. He became board-certified in holistic medicine around 2000 and transitioned toward integrative oncology, incorporating European/German cancer therapies, nutrition, detoxification, and metabolic approaches. Dr. Murphy administers IV Laetrile as a key component of his protocols for cancer patients. This follows in the tradition of earlier pioneers like Dr. John A. Richardson, Sr. And Dr. Murphy combines it with: High-dose Vitamin C IVs Nutritional support Detoxification Immune modulation Blood work Other adjunctive therapies He and collaborators (including John Richardson Jr.) emphasize metabolic therapy — targeting cancer as a metabolic disease rather than purely genetic, with B17 purportedly releasing cyanide selectively in cancer cells while supporting healthy ones (a claim disputed by mainstream oncology).

Myself . A Stanford/USC-trained MD with deep experience in critical care and a strong focus on patient autonomy and metabolic health, I became interested in cancer care when my husband, Ed, got bladder cancer and had a bad reaction to chemo (and failed to get proper informed consent + an adverse event where they scooped out too much bladder, weakening the wall). He spent a week walking like a grumpy old man with a walker, and THAT CHANGED HIS COURSE for the better! Thank the Lord! Ed’s on apricot seeds, pancreatic enzymes, pangamic acid, and much more! See Ed’s Life Plan .

AND Ed has been CANCER-FREE for almost 1 year! Praise God! Medical Freedom Ed's LIFE Plan: January 2026 Dr Margaret Aranda · December 30, 2025 Addendum June 2, 2026: I am considering taking fenbendazole off Ed’s plan, because of concerns that alternative clinics like that of Dr. Colleen Huber and Dr. Pierre Kory are seeing “angry” cancers come back that they attribute to fenbendazole and/or mebendazole. More on this after I gather more data; for now, Ed stopped taking fenbendazole. Read full story

You’ll also get an introduction to GoldCare’s Integrative Cancer Care team — independent clinicians who actually listen and treat the patient as a partner.

4. See What’s Coming Next: Practitioner Training. GoldCare is rolling out training to expand the number of clinicians skilled in integrative cancer care. This isn’t just talk — it’s building infrastructure so more patients can access better care without having to fight the system alone.

5. Community + Clarity for Patients and Caregivers. Whether you’re newly diagnosed, in treatment, a caregiver, or just researching for someone you love, this is a space where questions are welcome and isolation shrinks. You’ll walk away with clearer thinking and practical next steps.

Who This Is For

Cancer patients and survivors

Caregivers and family members

GoldCare members (this is part of their LIVE events)

Anyone searching for integrative cancer care options beyond the conventional model

It’s completely free and open to the public.

Bottom Line

Cancer doesn’t have to be a sentence handed down by the medical industrial complex. There are crossroads — and tonight is one of them.

In just a few hours you can sit in on a conversation with people who have spent their careers fighting for better paths, not just more of the same.

Don’t scroll past this one.

The link goes LIVE this evening at 5pm PT | 7 pm CST | 8 pm EST: HERE .

This is one of those rare moments where showing up can genuinely shift how you see what’s possible with integrative care and cancer. Join me there ~ and bookmark this for your loved one, co-worker, or acquaintance who needs a general review on integrative approaches to cancer.

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