There are still many good people doing great things for Western North Carolina and surrounding areas.

This accounting is from our friend Angie, whom we met on our missionary trip to Eastern Tennessee last month. She describes that they were there all day in multiple locations, and did not see any government agencies helping or giving out supplies!

A large tanker brought some of the simplest pleasures in life: a shower and a porta-potty to Swannanoa, NC:

A total of seven trucks brought supplies, clothing, blankets, and more to Ingles parking lot, where people have gathered.

The Red Truck Men

The Red Truck Men have set up in a flooded out brewery venue (after cleaning it out of course)! They are supplying all the necessities and have a 'drive-thru' with help unloading. They have also opened a fully stocked store, which has mostly brand new clothing and necessities.

Their website is here, and you can view upcoming events: https://redtruckmen.org/events/

Angie describes,

We left them a lot of our donations. Please ask your followers to donate directly to them. They know exactly what is needed and are very organized! We pretty much emptied our two semi truck trailers today, but hopefully they will be filled up shortly. Thanks so much for the exposure you are giving to this tragedy.

Angie described that the parking lots of flooded-out businesses are used as camping grounds.

They encountered many living in campers and RVs, in Swannanoa, now considered a sanctuary city.

Cowboy Dave

Dave obtained a cardboard with the signatures of 35 children who were initially gathered to stay in a bus. This image went viral:

Cowboy Dave lives in this blue tent and from nearby, he organizes and distributes supplies to those who live in the area.

Cowboy Dave has been in his blue camper since 8 days after the flood. He has two storage containers that Angie and her Team filled with camping gear, warm gear, propane tanks, diapers, paper supplies, hygiene products and lots of canned food and non-perishables.

Because his camp is at the entrance of a huge homeless compound, the camp looks to him for supplies and donations. At this point, they are trying to secure their tents/shacks to be as warm as possible.

Cowboy Dave tells his story:

Cowboy Dave describes how this poster was given to him by children who were so happy to see him. The child would point to their name and tell him to remember them, because they needed a home.

Everyone on the bus watched dump trucks take away their homes.

So he ‘adopted’ this busload of kids. Some of them already have a new bike that was donated. Others have a gift bag they get to take home on the last day of school.

Dave says,

“I’m just a cowboy. How can I possibly help?"

Cowboy Dave says to call him anytime.

He’s just a Cowboy trying to help.

