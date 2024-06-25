In the UK, Nigel Farages's Reform party is now the second largest in the polls.

Share

This Reform Party has promised to exit Britain’s membership in the WHO - AND reject Klaus Schwab's WEF Agenda 2030.

Who is Nigel Farage?

From one day ago, this is a video with 19,000 views and over a hundred comments. Here, he has a “little announcement” about his family, with June 23 being the birth of his first grandchild, a boy.

Farage Says in the Speech Below,

”Our leaders have no knowledge of history. Our leaders have no knowledge of Russian psychology.” “You don’t get peace through weakness. You get peace through strength. You get peace through deterrence. And that matters. I hardly need to tell you the catastrophic failures we’ve seen under President Biden. The withdrawal from Afghanistan, the handing of it back over to the Taliban, after 20 years was a sign of weakness that was seen by Putin - the sign of weakness that’s increasingly seen by China.” “We have a war in Ukraine. We have a war in the Middle East. And who knows? Potentially, China will go to Taiwan. This is a very dangerous cocktail and foreign policy matters.” And I will not be lectured to. I will not be lectured to by The Daily Mail. I will not be lectured to by the Conservative Party. And not least of all, I will not be lectured to by Keir Starmer…”

According to Wikipedia,

Google Reversed its Ban!

After a barrage of public backlash and personal accusations of “election interference” by party leader Nigel Farage, Google reinstated its advertising account. Reform UK is Farage’s political party in the United Kingdom, and it was previously known as the Brexit Party.

Is it Too Little Too Late, or did Google Already Inflict Election Damage?

They suspended the Reform UK account last week, during what many called a quite critical phase of the election campaign. It happened less than two weeks before their national vote, scheduled on the 4th of July.

Nigel Farage tweeted condemnation of Google’s ban and claimed it was an attempt to censor the message of their party.

His tweet stated. “ ELECTION INTERFERENCE ALERT Big Tech giant @Google has BLOCKED our Ad Accounts. They are trying to stop the Reform message.”

He had appealed to Matt Brittin, the President of Google in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for an immediate restoration of ads.

Recent Tweets

… and this:

Now that we know a bit more about Nigel Farage (thanks, Google!), we can see what happens on the 4th of July with UK elections.

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack