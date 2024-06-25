Google Bans - and then Unbans - UK's Nigel Farage's Reform Party from Advertising just Weeks Before Elections on the 4th of July
They are Now #2 in The UK Polls. Isn't Google Participating in Election Interference?
In the UK, Nigel Farages's Reform party is now the second largest in the polls.
This Reform Party has promised to exit Britain’s membership in the WHO - AND reject Klaus Schwab's WEF Agenda 2030.
Who is Nigel Farage?
From one day ago, this is a video with 19,000 views and over a hundred comments. Here, he has a “little announcement” about his family, with June 23 being the birth of his first grandchild, a boy.
Farage Says in the Speech Below,
”Our leaders have no knowledge of history. Our leaders have no knowledge of Russian psychology.”
“You don’t get peace through weakness. You get peace through strength. You get peace through deterrence. And that matters. I hardly need to tell you the catastrophic failures we’ve seen under President Biden. The withdrawal from Afghanistan, the handing of it back over to the Taliban, after 20 years was a sign of weakness that was seen by Putin - the sign of weakness that’s increasingly seen by China.”
“We have a war in Ukraine. We have a war in the Middle East. And who knows? Potentially, China will go to Taiwan. This is a very dangerous cocktail and foreign policy matters.”
And I will not be lectured to. I will not be lectured to by The Daily Mail. I will not be lectured to by the Conservative Party. And not least of all, I will not be lectured to by Keir Starmer…”
According to Wikipedia,
Nigel Paul Farage[c] (born 3 April 1964) is a British politician and broadcaster who has been the leader of Reform UK[a] since June 2024, having previously been its leader from 2019 to 2021. He was the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) from 2006 to 2009, and 2010 to 2016. Farage served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South East England from 1999 until the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union (EU) in 2020.
A prominent Eurosceptic since the early 1990s, Farage was first elected to the European Parliament (EP) in 1999. In 2004, he became the president of Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy.[b] Farage was elected UKIP's leader in 2006, and led the party at the 2009 EP election, when it won the second-most votes in the UK. He stood unsuccessfully in Buckingham at the 2010 general election before he returned as UKIP's leader that same year. At the 2014 EP election, UKIP won the most seats, pressuring David Cameron to call the 2016 EU membership referendum.[2][3][4] At the 2015 general election, Farage was an unsuccessful candidate in South Thanet.
After the successful referendum, Farage resigned as UKIP's leader. In 2018, he co-founded the Brexit Party, which drew support from those frustrated with the delayed implementation of Brexit by Theresa May's government, and won the most votes at the 2019 EP election, becoming the largest single party in the EP;[5][6] May announced her resignation days later, and was succeeded by Boris Johnson, whose government delivered Brexit in 2020. At the 2024 general election, Farage again became Reform UK's leader, and is standing for the party in Clacton.[7]
Farage is known for his distinctive character and style, including his flamboyant personality,[8][9] fashion,[10][11][12][13] and social media presence,[14][15][16][17] as well as his form of British right-wing populism.[18] He was ranked second in The Daily Telegraph's Top 100 most influential right-wingers poll in 2013, behind Cameron, and was also named "Briton of the Year" by The Times in 2014.[19][20] He was ranked first on the New Statesman's Right Power List in 2023, described as "the most influential person on the British right".[21]
Google Reversed its Ban!
After a barrage of public backlash and personal accusations of “election interference” by party leader Nigel Farage, Google reinstated its advertising account. Reform UK is Farage’s political party in the United Kingdom, and it was previously known as the Brexit Party.
Is it Too Little Too Late, or did Google Already Inflict Election Damage?
They suspended the Reform UK account last week, during what many called a quite critical phase of the election campaign. It happened less than two weeks before their national vote, scheduled on the 4th of July.
Nigel Farage tweeted condemnation of Google’s ban and claimed it was an attempt to censor the message of their party.
His tweet stated. “ ELECTION INTERFERENCE ALERT Big Tech giant @Google has BLOCKED our Ad Accounts. They are trying to stop the Reform message.”
He had appealed to Matt Brittin, the President of Google in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa for an immediate restoration of ads.
Now that we know a bit more about Nigel Farage (thanks, Google!), we can see what happens on the 4th of July with UK elections.
