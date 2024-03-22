This is a followup on yesterday’s article of governmental kidnapping, torture, and reprogramming of individual citizens. I received a private email message in response to the article, and asked around to see if anyone else has been recently approached with a personal account of government kidnapping and torture.

Share

The first account is from my personal email; the second is from Health Report TV’s in-person communication. Both are in response to my article yesterday:

There are no edits.

Case One: Private Email Correspondence 1

There are two emails, with my response in between:

Margie, this is damning and sickening information, and I, as well as others I know, have been exposed to some of this by our adversaries for going up against them. I don't believe I have implants, but I don't know. I was told it was Haldol injections. They used a pad of needles applied to my rump with 10 guards forcing and witnessing the issue monthly before going to daily pills after I saw no other options. All other aspects these victims speak of are consistent with my experience, especially false accusations of mental illness and the like. The problem is that those around me who have known me many years of my life trust in complete strangers dressed in costumes, and continue to believe these fake's narrative that I lost it, yet, at the same time, witness and say I appear to be back on track and sharp as a tack. Our adversaries have done a splendid job of conning our family members and friends into believing we are nuts, which makes our friends and family members our adversaries. All the more reason I find God is our only savior from this situation. These victims must seek the protection of God and His Name/NAME. All the instructions are given. They need to study these things and stop seeking remedy among our adversaries and by our adversaries, which is akin to putting out fires with gasoline. There is no remedy with Satan. He is a liar, a slanderer/false accuser, a destroyer, and a murderer from the beginning, as Jesus says. We must proceed accordingly. As you are aware, I am unable to afford to participate in substacks, nor do I participate in any social media. So, If you are able to contact these victims, please do and tell them about the power of God they need to know to overcome this world. Things are obviously getting worse, as prophesized. We are sheep sent among wolves. Our only protection is God. There is no other. I do hope you are able to reach these victims with this info, and spread this info far and wide, especially to some who have media reach, like a Mike Adams and the like. I'm not huge fans of them, but they have substantial followings. I will pray for them.

My Comment

As recommended by this personal account, I have reached out to the woman who gave me her account of personal kidnapping, implanting a brain chip, and also being stalked by handicapped people, as previously reported. And I have shared with her that only God can provide the answer, not government officials.

I am grateful that my eyes have been opened not only to this possibility of governmental torture, but to a reaffirmation that our answer always lies with God and not man.

I love that whether or not you believe these things have ever or could happen, my readers expressed that the only hope, the best hope, is God and His gift, His Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ. The only salvation is through Christ, who has been given all power on heaven and earth. Not even Satan could wrestle that from Him.

This is a spiritual battle that crosses over to not only the natural world, but to our very physical bodies and people/governments who some believe have experimented on them to capture their minds and souls.

By this time, I had read more on this subject, as I happened upon this 2022 article by Timothy Darrell Young, who posted this study, published in the Journal, Torture, as cited on PubMed.

The referenced PDF from this article is posted in References below and is in one of my Comments in the above article. I can tell you that this is one of the best papers I have read on this subject, and highly recommend you peruse it.

My Email Reply

I am sooo sorry that this could be you. What a horrible experience. Haldol is one that I used as an intern out of medical school. They taught me to use it for problem patients so they could stop troubling us. Usually they were just sedated, but some could get obtunded or even fell asleep. I was at a huge county hospital, did Jail Ward twice, was attacked by a patient, and was in a dangerous place. After my day, I had to get the LAPD to drive me to get into my car. One year later, no one used Haldol any longer. A few patients had seizures, so they took it off the formulary. Today's med students have never used it, except perhaps in psychiatry. That aside, I stopped to respond to your email. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate your feedback. Can I write an article on it, quoting you and keeping you anonymous? I not only want my readers to know that people like you really exist, I want them to listen to your experience. And I love the distraction away from appealing to State Representatives - because they are inherently part of the problem! People need to know that they aren't alone and I think your voice is needed to help. You validate that this could be true. See the comments on the article... everyone wants people to turn to Jesus! Thank you for your kind consideration 🙌 🙏 Let me know... I am shooting for tomorrow morning.

The Second Email

Definitely. Nothing I share with you is secret. Know that I was a model and courteous captive with some understanding why they kidnapped me. I don't know why they pulled the "drug him" card, but they did. I would not resist them, but I would not participate in their schemes or planned routines. And I made it clear daily that I was a son of God, not a son of a State or other dead or imaginary thing, Of course, this did not bode well with their Jesuit so-called social workers and psyche doctors. I got along well with the other captives and the care takers/watchers, except a couple who were possessed and verbally attacked me out of the blue and for unknown reasons. In short, I gave these jail bosses no reason to harm me. It was a very strange experience, but designed in whole to intimidate me and succumb to their control. I highly recommend two sources to look into for anyone wishing to hear first hand accounts from innocent people getting caught up in this criminal jail/prison system in US and all merchant corporation nations. The first is embassy of heaven. com The second is a book called "The Inheritance" by Christopher Fulton. This is a fairly recent book, and a worthwhile read what this US organization and its court system and players are really about. Television programs are completely fiction and intended programming. Anyway, do your best to expose these things, Margie.

I love the section on courts and lawyers, who perpetuate control over the masses.

[A little-discussed topic, many believe that our prisons are owned by some very bad people who love to make money off the recidivism rate.]

This ⬆️ is how we need to survive, on the promises of God.

The Inheritance

By Christopher and Michelle Fulton

Amazon Book Review , The Inheritance by Christopher Fulton

Christopher Fulton's journey began with the death of Evelyn Lincoln, late secretary to President John F. Kennedy. Through Lincoln, crucial evidence ended up in Christopher's hands—evidence that was going to be used to facilitate a new future for America. But the U.S. government's position was clear: that evidence had to be confiscated and classified, and the truth hidden away from the public. Christopher was sent to federal prison for years under a sealed warrant and indictment. The Inheritance, Christopher's personal narrative, shares insider information from his encounters with the Russian Government, President Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, the Clinton White House, the U.S. Justice Department, the Secret Service, and the Kennedy family themselves. It reveals the true intentions of Evelyn Lincoln and her secret promise to Robert Kennedy—and Christopher's secret promise to John F. Kennedy Jr. The Inheritance explodes with history-changing information and answers the questions Americans are still asking, while pulling them through a gauntlet of some of the worst prisons this country has to offer. This book thrillingly exposes the reality of American power, and sheds light on the dark corners of current corruption within the executive branch and the justice and prison systems.

Case Two: A Personal Account

This letter was recently handed to a friend of Carolina Bonita’s (Twitter/X @carolina_bonita) at Health Report TV while at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event in Florida:

Carolina immediately called the police.

Case Two: A Personal Account

This lady approached Carolina at a recent major event in Dallas. Her story was similar: surveillance, kidnapping, drugging, and then ostracized from society.

Both ladies disappeared and are not able to be contacted.

Leave a comment

Refer a friend

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

⬆️ When you get the App, you can join us for conversations. “Re-stack” and click the box to “Add a Note”. I will automatically get tagged and will find your comment. I usually thank you for the Re-stack and add more to the conversation.

References

P.S. thank you for your patience if I happen to skip a day or post later in the day. I'm usually working on a story and making some confirmations before publishing.