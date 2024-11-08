Amos Miller is an Amish farmer whose farm was unsurruptitiously raided by the state of Pennsylvania. Please remember his name, Amos Miller, of Amos Miller Organic Farms in Pennsylvania.

You can see the depth and breadth of the scope of this lawsuit, which affects every Private Member Association (PMA) in the USA, including those that are formed by doctors who left the medical system and practice as tribal practitioners.

Amos Miller, the Amish Farmer in Bird in Hand PA has been raided and is being sued by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture in 2024. In this video I am going to provide you with details surrounding the January 2024 raid of Millers Organic Farm by the State of Pennsylvania; a raid which comes just one year after the conclusion of the Federal Government’s lawsuit against Miller in the United States vs Miller Organic Farm case.

As it stands in the USA today, every meat and dairy product that is sold at the retail level must be either directly inspected by a USDA or state agent, or (as in the case with dairy) must be processed by an establishment with license and/or permits from the state or federal government.

Private membership associations like Miller’s Organic Farm, as well as herdshares, etc. are final avenues through which small farmers can provide product direct to consumers without government mediation.

Even moreso, it is the final avenue through which YOU the consumer can opt-out of a dangerously centralized agricultural system, a system that is at present a threat to National security.

Henry Kissinger, National Security advisor under Nixon and Ford said this: “Control oil and you control nations, control food and you control people.”

If the state or federal government can de-legitimize or bankrupt Miller’s 4000+ member Private Membership Association, it could signal the beginning of the end for thousands of other small farmers across the USA who are operating under the same framework.

According to Attorney Robert Barnes, the State of Pennsylvania has sued Amos Miller and is in pursuit of a COMPLETE and permanent injunction against Miller Organic Farms.

If won, the lawsuit will set legal precedence for the shut down of the thousands of private farming operations across the USA.

By all appearances, the end goal is not Amos Miller; but, as Kissinger cited, control of the people through food.

Now for the recap of the raid on Miller Organic Farm in January of 2024, as provided by Miller’s Attorney Robert Barnes as well as the Lancaster Patriot. Both sources linked in the description.

Search warrant issued on January 3rd:

On January 3rd a search warrant was ordered for Miller’s Organic Farm by Judge B. Denise Commins.

In order to obtain a legitimate search warrant, a crime or probable cause must be present.

In the place of crime and probable cause, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture presented two allegations of food borne illness tied to Miller’s dairy product: one from 2016 and another from 2023.

According to Miller’s Attorney Robert Barnes there were two 2 major problems with these allegations:

#1 The allegations were unverified and dated back to 2016 and 2023. Remember, in 2023 Miller reached a settlement with the federal govt. and these allegations fell under that timeframe.

According to Barnes, The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture lied by omission, failing to cite this fact, which would have disqualified their use as the “crime” or “probable cause” necessary to justify a newsearch warrant.

What is more, is that Miller Organic Farm has had no customer complaints filed at the state level in over 15 years, which leaves one to wonder how the state materialized these complaints in the first place.

#2 Were the allegations of food borne illness legitimate they ought to have been served through Miller’s legal representative, Robert Barnes, and not through a search warrant.

Raided by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and State Police on January 4th:

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture wasted no time, however. The very next day, on January 4th, they conducted a search of Miller’s Organic Farm was, with Pennsylvania State Police offering assistance on site. (-lancaster Patriot).

During this search a Detainment Order was placed on a large portion of Miller’s Food Inventory. The detainment order prohibited Miller’s Organic food products from being distributed to the private members until further notice.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and State Police allowed no 3rd party on the premises while they conducted the search of Miller’s Organic Farm…. As such there was no accountability for what was done to or with the food products during the search.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture left with several of Miller’s food products in coolers and affixed a sign to the door that prohibited the contents of the Freezer units from being sold or sampled by Miller. This leaves Miller without the ability to perform the independent testing that may be necessary to disprove potential allegations of contamination.

What’s more is that according to Robert Barnes, detaining food products was not an allowance provided by the search warrant. Barnes cited that what happened here was a general warrant which is in direct violation of the 4th Amendment to the United States Constitution:

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

What is more, according to Barnes, the warrant for the January 4th search was issued on the basis of Miller’s DAIRY products, however the entire content of Miller’s freezer was restricted, including the pasture raised meat products that were stored alongside the dairy. Several of Miller’s shelved products including granola, canned goods, etc were labeled with Detention order stickers. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of highly perishable merchandise was detained; creating yet another significant financial loss for Miller.

On January 19th

On January 19ththe State of Pennsylvania added an extension to the original detention order. The original detention order restricted food inventory that was on site during the January 4th search. However, the extension on January 19th prohibited the distribution of newly processed dairy products.

On January 24th

“Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Sues Amish Farmer Amos Miller”

Attorney General Michelle A. Henry said in a statement. “We cannot ignore the illnesses and further potential harm posed by distribution of these unregulated products… Pennsylvanians should know what is in the products they and their families are consuming.”

The irony of that statement is that a primary reason Miller’s 4000 Customers buy his organic food is because in doing so they know exactly what is in the products they and their families are consuming.

