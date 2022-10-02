At 7:30 pm last Friday night, September 30, 2022, and after holding a press conference with doctors, lawyers, and community leaders opposing it, Governor Newsom signed AB 2098 into law.

What do you think? Several items are worth discussing, because they differ from the bill AB 2098. And what does it mean now that it passed? Here is the letter:

We all know the government doesn’t need to be in the exam room with the doctor and patient.

And while the bill investigates and prosecutes for discussing “misinformation” to the point where a doctor can lose her medical license, one can see that the Governor’s last sentence opposes the intention of the bill.

Gov. Newsom clearly states the bill allows doctors to discuss “emerging and current treatments” with their patients. So why do we need a bill that opposes that?

Or perhaps the Governor did not read the bill closely, because he seems to miss the salient point that doctors accused of spreading “misinformation” or “disinformation” will be targeted.

But wait! He DID know EXACTLY what he was doing, as evidenced by his

“Salem witch hunt”

video (watch who he points to at the end, and what he says):

We are all dumbfounded that Gov. Newsom SIGNED AB 2098 into law, KNOWING what he KNOWS. For me, I am glad that I stood up to him and went to Sacramento’s Capital steps to give him a chance to VETO it.

Now he bears 100% of the responsibility of being the witch’s hunter.

Get 30 day free trial

My most frequently asked question: “When do you sleep?" https://buymeacoffee.com/dra9.