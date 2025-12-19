From CHD.TV ’s LIVE Broadcast

After the June 19th verdict concerning the case of Schara v. Ascension Health, Scott filed a motion for a new trial based on the denial of his Motions in Limine (MIL). It states in the Motion, “Throughout the trial, this Court allowed Defendants to attack Plaintiff and his family members with their religious beliefs and expressions and views on medicine and the broader health care system, with the presumed purpose and clear effect of undermining their credibility with the jury...Despite all indications that Plaintiff was pursuing the truth, the Court denied his motions in limine on the purported basis that there is a high enough likelihood that a man who has promised not to financially benefit from a jury verdict and wants his daughter’s death certificate changed to the truth would lie under oath in order to accomplish this.” It goes on to read, “The jury did not decide the real controversy - why Grace died. The jury decided to discredit Plaintiff’s religious beliefs and expressions and his personal opinions of negative bias toward medicine and the broader healthcare system, and then it threw the baby out with the bathwater. In the interests of justice for Grace, and all the other victims with cases affected by her landmark case, the Court should order a new trial in which the real controversy of why Grace died can be decided by a jury not prejudiced by evidence improperly admitted by an objectively biased judge.” The hearing to seek a motion for a new trial will be streamed on CHD.TV, Friday the 19th of December, at 12:00pm EST. For more information, see Scott’s Substack article from November.

This is the Judge talking. My notes, as best as possible. I take shorthand notes. Motion In Limine = a pretrial motion that seeks the exclusion of specific evidence or arguments from being presented during a trial.

Case 23CD345. See HERE . Judge Mark McInnis is presiding.

Mr Schara is no longer suing for the Estate.

ATTY: We see the Atty. Jarco (sp?) on a Zoom call, representing Plaintiffs. Another attorney is in the gallery in the courtroom. Maybe you will take up the Pro Hac (sp?) first.

.

JUDGE: On behalf of defendant St. Elizabeth Hospital and entities. Atty Guzi is appears here on behalf of Dr. Shokar.

JUDGE: We’re here to discuss the motion for a retrial; everyone has been briefed. Is there any interest in making an argument?

DISCUSSION: All attorneys rested on the briefs, with no additional pleadings or oral arguments; stated all deadlines have passed.

In short, we believe this is an inappropriate motion for a retrial.

JUDGE: I had the opportunity to review the brief and I have a decision hereprepared, that I will read into the record.

To the extent that I don’t cover something, I would think that the record in its entirety will explain better what happened with trial details.

With respect to why we’re here today, the plaintiffs have moved to set aside the jury verdict decided in favor of the defendants. Mr. Schara now, through counsel, although he had originally filed the motion pro se, alleges that this court was biased against him or the estate, and that I denied his motions in limine seeking to exclude evidence based on his religious beliefs and motivations based on an interview Schara gave to the a local newspaper, that had been critical to the court in the past.

Before addressing the specifics, I want to set forth the legal standard.

A party may move to set aside a verdict and ask for a new trial, based on errors in the trial, or because of newly discovered evidence or interest of justice.

That’s Wisconsin Section 805.16.1., which indicates that motions after verdict should be filed and served within 20 days after the verdict is rendered. To pursue a motion for a new trial after the 20-day deadline has passed, the motion must be:

based on newly discovered evidence;

made at any time within 1 year after the verdict.

That is from 805.16.4. And 805.15.3 indicates that if it’s within that time frame based on newly discovered evidence, a new trial can be ordered on the grounds of newly discovered evidence, if the court finds. And then there’s a,b,c, and d. That’s the legal framework I’m working on, with respect to the current motion.

A motion for reconsideration may be made with the motion for a new trial. A motion for reconsideration is contingent upon the moving party to either bring forward evidence or prove there was a manifest error of law or fact.

A manifest error requires a heightened showing of wholesale disregard or failure to recognize controlling precedent. A motion for consideration cannot be used as a ploy to introduce new evidence that could have been previously added. And then those, these last few sentences are my understandings of the statutory and case law as it relates to this issue.

Mr. Schara acknowledges that he faces a procedural hurdle due to the motions after the verdict, and to appeal it, has passed. Therefore, to receive the appeal he seeks, he has to satisfy the requirements of Section 805.15.3. Mr Schara points out the fact that the Appleton Post Present (newspaper) printed the argument 1 year before the start of this trial, and argues that the court’s bad experience with the Post Present gave the court a biased reason to deny Mr. Schara’s motion in limine.

Beginning with the first requirement of WI statute Section 805.15.3., namely, that the evidence came to him after the trial, Mr. Schara argues that had he known of the article sooner, he would have rasied the biased issue sooner.

Mr. Schara’s claim to only have just discovered the potential bias issue is refuted by the record in this very case.

When the court discovered that Mr. Schara and/or one of his attorneys had given an interview to the Post Present on the eve of trial, the court placed on the record its concerns for potential pre-trial prejudicial publicity, including the court’s own past experience with that publication.

At the pre-trial conference, the court noted the folllowing, quote

“I would think, what I will tell you, being a judge here for 20 years, understanding the Post Present, and not having a lot of faith in their neutral, fair publication issues, I predict it’s going to be the Sunday before trial, it will be the front page, and there’s a reason it’s not today, right?…Because it could be today, and we’d have 12 days to deal with it… It might be the day before, or Monday morning, or both. And you know they don’t care about issues they create for us… they are selling papers.”

I think it’s important to note from that, and we’ll get into that in a few moments as well, that the court had indicated that that interview would create issues for us, this trial, dealing with this trial.

That goes back to this trial and the ability to select a fair and impartial jury that was not prejudiced by pretrial publicity. That was the focus of this conversation today.

Second, the court had specifically indicated at that time, that I did not have a lot of faith in the neutral adjucation of issues. Mr. Schara was here, Mr. Schara obviously heard me say that, his counsel heard me say that, and they were aware that my opinion, for whatever relevance that it has, that I did not have a lot of trust in the faith or in the neutral, fair reporting by that publication.

Thus, Mr. Schara and his attorneys had immediate notice of what he now claims is new evidence of bias. Defendants also argue that it’s highly unlikely that Mr. Schara’s attorneys would not have been aware of the article before the trial. I agree with that. Diligent attorneys preparing for a big case would interview anyone involved to ensure a smooth trial procedure. Indeed, in the affidavit, Mr. Schara shared that his attorneys did not share the article with him.

Mr. Schara’s choice of words shows that his attorneys did not know about the article. As a represented party, anything his attorney knew is attributed to the client.

The article also is neither material nor likely to change the result. The Post Cresent article about this case was not relevant to any issue sided in Mr. Shara’s case. In bringing it to the court’s attention before trial would not have changed the result. The Post Crescent article is not newly discovered evidence, and it’s also not proof of bias.

I take accusations that Mr. Schara made about bias seriously.

I think it questions the integrity and how this trial was handled.

You sat through here for weeks. And I think it’s offensive, and maybe disingenuous of you to suggest there was bias... and I’m not going to burden everybody by listening to all the favors that went your way during the trial. Those rulings that went in your favor went all the way up to the drafting of the verdict.

I didn’t include battery claim. I didn’t include many instructions given you many opportunities to win, despite the defendant’s argument that that’s not the way jury instructions should be drafted.

I expect you neither understand nor appreciate the significance of those decisions, and I’m not sure how they relate to ‘I had bias against you’ at all. That bias would have carried throughout the trial.

I also want to indicate that to whomever you appeal, they have an opportunity to read the transcript, the days before testimony, and the days of testimony. It’s pretty clear that there were side bars ruled in your favor, there were side bars ruled in opposition to your position. Whether you won some or lost some, those can look at what was going on.

I would also like to point out, Mr. Schara, that I allowed you to give long, really unresponsive answers to the defense counsel, who objected to that. I tried to stay firm that I was going to allow Mr. Schara and his witnesses tell their story.

And I allowed that. And a lot of that went into areas, Mr. Schara, that I didn’t require you to testify to it. And you opened doors, on occasions, that allowed the defense to go into other things. Again, it’s going to burden everybody to have to go back and say, “Here’s Day 3, here’s what happened.”

There are numerous cases and numerous examples throughout that trial that indicate that. The one other thing I would like to say, on the motions in limine, at issue with this motion, actually, were decided during the trial.

Most of the time in trials, you make these decisions on motions in limine. I told counsel they could address arguments.. So I think it’s a complete misrepresentation by Mr. Schara in suggesting or stating that those motions in limine were denied in their entirety, because that’s just not true. I think it’s disingenuous of Mr. Schara to say there was bias in those motions in limine, in light of how they ended up, as well as all other decisions this court has made.

And with that being said, I want to go back to this motion… and the lack of any merit in the argument. Mr. Schara talks of the motions in limine being filed on behalf of the defendents and he suggests the court did that because it discovered that Mr. Schara had given this Post Cresent interview.

That is simply false. What Mr. Schara doesn ‘t point to, however, are any references in the transcripts in the pre-trial conference, or at any other time where the court expressed any bias against him or his religious beliefs.

Mr. Schara simply states a conclusion that links his interview with the denial of motions in limine.

This is not true. The court did not state any bias to his religious beliefs. Beyond the naked statements of the article with an adverse evidentiary ruling, Mr. Schara provides no explanation on how that article impacted his case.

The court’s concern with the interview that’s at issue, isn’t that it was granted with the Post Cresent — at issue was that it was a reporter from the Milwakee Journal or a related journal, or the Post Crescent; that’s how it was disclosed. But Mr. Schara doesn’t reference that at all in his motion.

The issue or the concern is that it was granted to any media on the eve of trial. Pre-trial publicity was a concern in this case, as it is in most cases, and picking a fair and unbiased jury was critical to make sure this trial would happen.

The theory of our trial system is that the conclusions to be reached are attained only by evidence in argument in open court, and not by any outside influence, whether a private talk or a public print. If the defendants could have shown sufficient risk of an unfair trial, they could have requested a change of venue. And there are a lot of legal consequences of that.

The court expresses its confidence in the pre-trial conference, because the plaintiff’s attorneys are experienced attorneys who should have forseen the likelihood that pretrial publicity could taint the jury pool.

The court’s specific words were:

… and the point I want to make is the impact it’s going to have on the jury, in the next 2 weeks that we’re going to have to pick… and if there’s an article, which I hope you guys are smart enough not to do… ”

(That’s on page 73, lines 3-7 of document 573)… I then continue on line 20 of page 574 of document 563:

“I think it’s a little bit crazy to have attorneys and parties meeting with the local media thinking something’s going to be published when we’re before a jury in 13 days… I find it a little bit offensive, almost interfering with our selection of a jury. So let’s just pretend there’s an article the Monday before, and I don’t know what it is. It’s Mr. Schara’s case, and he’s presenting himself and his family’s case. And I go, “You don’t think it will affect the jury?”

Again, the reason I’m picking those quotes, for several pages, was my focus on pretrial publicity, not on anything having to do with the Post Crescent, or the media, or anything personal to Mr. Schara, or Mr. Schara’s religious beliefs, or anything other than pretrial publicity.

The court then also noted that the interview was just part of the plaintiff’s efforts to raise awareness of this case through Mr. Schara’s blog, websites, efforts to have people wearing supporting T-shirts to trial. That is indictments 563, pages 124, line 9 all the way through page 128, page 19.

In the end, the court took the matter of the interview under advisement, which I think is very important. I indicated,

“We just created a whole other issue that this is what I try to avoid. But I don’t know who wants to run with it. I’m going to take the media issue under advisement. I think what I’ve heard now is more irresponsibility form Mr. Schara…. if in fact that conversation took place. I’ll reserve any judgement or what that means until the article is published. And we’ll see what his quotes are. And if they’re neutral, respectful comments deferring to a jury, and that’s what it’s all about, I’ll take back my comments and … disappointed. If they are everything I expect I am going to read, then I have a real problem with it. That’s my decision on the media issue.

That’s Document 563, page 80, line 16.).

To the extent the court discussed ramifications for his giving the interview, which is what Mr. Schara suggested, that there’s a ramification with his motions in limine based on that interview, the court directed its remarks to the attorney, who participated in the interview. I said, Document 563, pg 83, line 17, 84, 87.

“And it’s going to be a no-nonsense approach, sort of what I did with Mr. Mendenhall. I’m wondering if he’s staying on the case.… So he’s here pro habiche. He did something I didn’t expect counsel to do. He’s sitting at the counsel table when he’s doing things that I don’t think should be on below the standard of professionalism... I just made a note on that, Mr. Mendenhall, but I’m not making a decision… I don’t want somebody coming from Ohio to disrupt a trial. That’s not why I signed off on you being able to be here. But that’s the one issue. The no-nonsense approach. Mr Mendenhall may get a letter from me tomorrow, saying you are no longer welcomed on this case.”

The difference in this case is not so much misconduct but if we give them an admonishent on Day 3 of the trial, then they go do something they shouldn’t have done. This situation is counsel and parties doing this, at least from what I heard from Mr. Boylen and Mr. Mendenhall.

“So far, the jurors haven’t done anything,… but they will do something on that Sunday as a result of the conduct of Mr. Mendenhall.. and Mr. Schara .”

Those are the quotes where I directed it at Mr. Mendenhall. Again, it had had nothing to do with any other decisions or evidentiaries, or any thing else that I was going to make on that day, or any other day on the trial. It was focused on pretrial publicity, and taking into account what would be published or what would not be published, to hold off making decisions until the publication actually happened, and then letting everyone know what the consequences could be.

Further, when the court mentioned consequences, the court was warning Mr. Schara and his counsel against further pretrial publicity. On Pg 88, lines 16-22, I then said,

“So what is Mr. Schara going to do on Day 2 of the trial? Is he going to do another interview? What is Atty. Mendenhall going to do? I think what I am going to do when that is published, is hear those issues. But I’m going to wait to see what that is, you are right. But there will be a consequence, and all that consequence is going to be on Plaintiff’s side.”

Again, that quote is pretty cleat that my focus was on pretrial publicity, the impact it would have on the jury, and I was trying to set a tone that I wasn’t making a decision on that day, or taking a consequence on that day — unlike what Mr. Schara alleges, that I didn’t, handed out a consequence by denying all the motions in limine.

But I was taking it under advisement. But I was also trying to provide a message, not only to plaintiff and plaintiff’s counsel, that we weren’t going to do publicity…

And I think the record is full on… I had issues on jury safety, and I think you know this, Mr. Schara, but for the first time in my life, I just did a homicide trial last week. For the first time in my life, I had a jury bust in here when we didn’t even want them coming in the front doors because of concerns for their safety, including concerns that they would be impacted by others. And so we were taking massive steps — unrelated to any newspaper article or anything else — just to make sure the jury wasn’t going to be intimidated by hearing something or seeing something, or being intimidated by someone.

And I think you’re aware of that, because you were sitting here in this courtroom when decisions were made, to that degree.

Mr. Schara presents a lengthy argument of how a denial of motions in limine impacted the evidence presented at trial. But he fails completely to present any evidence of that. Let alone any perponderence of evidence or demonstrated bias.

As the exerpts from the pretrial hearing demonstrate, the court did not prejudge the issue of pretrial publicity. Being prejudicial. The court waited to see what additional conduct, if any, Mr. Schara or his legal team, undertook as trial commends.

When denying the motions in limine, the court provided an explanation and noted that the plaintiffs were not precluded from objecting at trial, to questions they felt improper.

And specifically, on page 150, line 8, to page 152, line 23. The court did not rule that all evidence of Mr. Schara’s views would be admitted. They simply found that his views were relevant to the extent that they impacted decisions regarding Grace’s care. And in that context, questions about Mr. Schara’s views would not be unfairly prejudicial. The court also noted that it would make informed directions after hearing Mr. Schara’s testimony.

I think I mentioned that earlier, but that is on pages 150 and 151, an d 152 of that transcript.

Mr. Schara argues that the trial did not reveal the truth. But there’s a difference between not getting the truth and not getting the vindication for what one wanted to hear.

Mr. Schara has not presented evidence entitling him to a new trial. He has merely taken umbridge with a fair and impartial jury that listened to days and weeks of evidence, not giving him the verdict that he wanted.

I am wanting to print out the email from the head of your legal team, Mr. Schara. It’s been filed. (Audible murmurs, then silence)

Days… uhm… 9.22 in the file. There’s an email that Atty Michael Minister sent to the couta document on June 21, 2025, the Saturday morning after the verdict came in.

What your attorney said, Mr. Schara, was the following:

Mark, I wanted to take a moment and reach out and personally thank you for your tireless effort and patience displayed over the last 3 weeks. Words do not convey the deep admiration I have for your demeanor and evidentiary rulings. I have tried many cases in many jurisdictions and I can honestly say that you are perhaps the finest jurist I’ve encountered in 38 years of trial practice. Keep up the good work. Sincerely, Mike

So your lead attorney, who witnessed every one of my evidentiary decisions, after a stunning loss, sent an email that said, ‘I have deep admiration for your demeanor and evidentiary rulings’.

He, of course, didn’t think that you got screwed. (video at 29:00) Or that you were treated unfairly. Or that there was some bias or prejudice.

And then goes on to say, “I can honestly say you’re perhaps the finest jurist I’ve seen in 38 years of trial practice.”

And I would imagine he might not sign on to your current motion. Or any other attorneys that were part of your legal team.

I’m very sympathetic, Mr. Schara, as I expressed during the trial, to you… or for you… for your family. I tried to treat you with respect. I tried to treat your family with respect. I thought I provided you an opportunity to demonstrate your case, present your case. I did so because I’d like to think I do that with everybody. Despite what the media wants to say or portray.

But if you dig into transcripts, and you actually read a case, and if you want to read the one Post Crescent published about me, I welcom you to come down and read the case, which will be different that what you read in their publication.

But I’m not going to construct or concern myself with those side issues. I thought you were given a fair trial. Your legal team obviously thought you were given a fair trial.

And you come up with something like this on the back end.

I feel bad.

The court finds that Mr. Schara, your desire for someone to blame, is am entirely understandable and human emotion. However, 12 jurors, your peers, after hearing all the evidence, and being presented with all of the legal questions, decide against you. Quickly. Clearly. And really without any concern or objection.

And now it appears that your issue is to take blame with the court. And I‘m now the focus. And that is what it is. take the blame.

But for all those reasons, your motions for consideration is denied. Your motion for a new trial is denied.

We’re adjourned.

