This Memorial Day, we thank all our military who fought hard and paid the ultimate sacrifice, as well as their families and loved ones.

I personally and respectfully add specific condolences to those who lost loved ones to the unexpected bioweapon and hospital protocol killings. The Covid vax and hospital killing protocols have been an invisible war with illegal weapons of mass destruction. The hospital killing protocols are still ongoing.

To the vax injured, whose names are too numerous to mention. God grant them peace.

To Scott and Cindy Schara, for the murder of their daughter Grace. May God shine His light through you.

To Rebecca Charles Jackson, whose daughter Danielle was euthanized. May God strengthen your soul.

They laid down their lives so other young men and women wouldn't be killed.

No one expected doctors and nurses to comply with government incentives to murder hospitalized people who came to them for help. They turned into public enemies.

Without God, there is no other way to take comfort in any of this. Only with God can we see the evil for what it is, and continually reject it.

Take Comfort

❤️ ❤️ Please take comfort knowing ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ that your loved ones will be dancing ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ with you ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ for all eternity, in the presence of God. ❤️

May God bless you. May you keep all of your hope in Him.

I know you have trouble sleeping. And when you wake up in the morning, all the memories rush to your heart and your head, and you suffer.

Our prayer is that instead, the morning will bring you God's unfailing love, and like a child, you shall continue to put your trust in Him.

I know you feel weak. And you don't see yourself as being strong. Further, the evil one whispers that your life is no longer worth living.

But while He now watches over your loved one, God has glorious riches to share with you. He will use them to shower you with strength, through the power of the Holy Spirit.

And through this, He will repair your heart like only He can do. He repairs it by having Christ dwell in your heart.

And then you can know how He has prepared you for the times that are ahead.

Then shall you be established in love.

