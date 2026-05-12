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Positively Paying It Forward's avatar
Positively Paying It Forward
4h

"#### “There is no licensed specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus infection. Care is supportive…”

~ WHO spokesperson Nyka Alexander, May 2026:

#### “We have not seen any research that shows ivermectin is an effective treatment for hantavirus.”

Might not be any "specific" treatments, but heck Wally, would it hurt to try and test a few?

Sure be nice if the WHO "cared" about finding alternative treatments. "We have not seen any research" really means we're going to refuse to look for any.

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
6h

Hantavirus schmantavirus. Time for Hanta's Hollywood debut? I don't think so:

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/hollywoods-hantavirus/

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