So many posts are out there on Hantavirus and the convenience of the timing and “spread”. Let’s go over the timeline and see some video evidence.

The Ship

The vessel departed Ushuaia, Argentina, on 1 April 2026 and followed an itinerary across the South Atlantic, with multiple stops in remote and ecologically diverse regions, including mainland Antarctica, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island. The extent of passenger contact with local wildlife during the voyage, or prior to boarding in Ushuaia remains undetermined. The vessel carries a total of 147 individuals, including 88 passengers and 59 crew members. Onboard passengers and crew represent 23 nationalities. As of 4 May 2026, the vessel is moored off the coast of Cabo Verde. Source: HERE.

What Happened

The cluster was formally reported to WHO on May 2, 2026.

On 2 May 2026, WHO received notification from the National International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR) Focal Point of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (hereafter referred to as the United Kingdom) regarding a cluster of severe acute respiratory illness, including two deaths and one critically ill passenger, aboard a Dutch-flagged cruise ship. On 2 May 2026, laboratory testing conducted in South Africa confirmed hantavirus infection in one patient who is critically ill and in intensive care. On 3 May, one additional death was reported. A further three suspected cases remain on board. Reference: The WHO official report was published on May 4, 2026, found WHO Source: HERE.

Here is where we are today, per the WHO’s latest update.

By May 8, and per the WHO (as of 4 May 2026 ):

7 cases total

2 confirmed hantavirus

5 suspected

3 deaths

The interval between these dates—and the narrative constructions that filled it—reveals not merely a medical failure, but a systematic breakdown in how knowledge was gathered, evaluated, and transmitted to the world.

The story is not simply about hantavirus. It is about the architecture of institutional knowledge in crisis, propaganda, the incentive structures that distort truthful assessment, and when the narrative collapses into strategic ambiguity that IMHO makes one question everything.

The Cases

Summary of cases: Case 1: An adult male developed symptoms of fever, headache, and mild diarrhoea on 6 April 2026 while on board the ship. By 11 April, the case developed respiratory distress and died on board on the same day. No microbiological tests were performed. The body of the passenger was removed from the vessel to Saint Helena (a British Overseas Territory) on 24 April. Case 2: An adult female, who was a close contact of case 1, went ashore at Saint Helena on 24 April 2026 with gastrointestinal symptoms. She subsequently deteriorated during a flight to Johannesburg, South Africa, on 25 April. She later died upon arrival at the emergency department on 26 April. On 4 May, the case was subsequently confirmed by PCR with hantavirus infection. Contact tracing for passengers on the flight has been initiated. Cases 1 and 2, had travelled in South America, including Argentina, before they boarded the cruise ship on 1 April 2026. Case 3: An adult male presented to the ship’s doctor on 24 April 2026 with febrile illness, shortness of breath and signs of pneumonia. On 26 April, his condition worsened. He was medically evacuated from Ascension to South Africa on 27 April, where he is currently hospitalised in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Laboratory testing on an extensive respiratory pathogen panel was negative; however, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing confirmed hantavirus infection on 2 May 2026. Serology, sequencing and metagenomics are ongoing. Case 4: An adult female, with presentation of pneumonia, died on 2 May 2026. The onset of symptoms was on 28 April, with fever and a general feeling of being unwell. Three suspected cases have reported high fever and/or gastrointestinal symptoms and remain on board. Medical teams in Cabo Verde are evaluating the patients and collecting additional specimens for testing.

Rhetoric of Reassurance?

This was posted on April 12, 2026.

On the morning of April 12, the MV Hondius captain reportedly addressed assembled passengers. Turkish travel vlogger Ruhi Çenet recorded the moment—a gesture of documentation that would later acquire unintended significance.

“One of our passengers sadly passed away last night,”

the captain intoned, his measured cadence designed to convey both gravity and control.

“Due to natural causes we believe… I’m told by the doctor were not infectious, so this ship is safe.”

The linguistic architecture here warrants scrutiny. Note the epistemic hedge: “we *believe*” indexes uncertainty, yet the pronouncement that follows—”not infectious”—asserts certainty. The formulation performs knowledge while performing doubt. Passengers receive reassurance not despite the acknowledged uncertainty, but *through* it; the captain’s transparency about provisional thinking becomes itself a warrant for confidence.

The audience remained silent. No one demanded clarification of that epistemological gap. No one pressed on what “not infectious” entailed—whether negative testing had occurred, whether infectious disease had been ruled out, or whether the absence of suspicion was being rhetorically converted into the presence of certainty.

---

The Thirteen-Day Evidentiary Vacuum

Here lies the crux: the interval between April 11 and April 24 constitutes a zone of deliberate or circumstantial indeterminacy. During these thirteen days, a fundamental question remained unresolved:

What did the medical team actually know?

The timeline exposes the problem:

April 11: First passenger death; initial assessment suggests “natural causes”

April 12: Captain asserts the deceased “were not infectious”

April 24**: Passengers disembark at St. Helena without epidemiological containment protocols

May 2: Hantavirus retrospectively confirmed

May 6: The April 12 video resurfaces; the gap becomes publicly legible.

Between April 11 and May 2 lies a nine-day void in confirmed knowledge.

The disembarkation occurred in the middle of this void.

Two hundred passengers were released into global circulation based on an assessment that subsequent evidence would render suspect.

The question is not whether the captain lied. The question is whether the institutional structures aboard the MV Hondius were equipped to distinguish between *absence of evidence* and *evidence of absence*—between the failure to find hantavirus and the confirmation that hantavirus was not present. These are epistemologically distinct. The April 12 announcement conflated them.

Institutional Incentives and Narrative Production

Cruise operators face a structural incentive architecture that distorts truthful assessment. To acknowledge that a death is “under investigation” for potential infectious disease is to introduce uncertainty into the passenger experience—to mark the voyage as compromised.

Passengers demand reassurance. Operators require revenue continuity. The captain’s April 12 statement performed a necessary institutional function: it closed a gap in confidence that threatened operational viability.

But it did so by converting provisional uncertainty into categorical certainty. The doctor had not confirmed the disease was absent; he had merely not confirmed it was present. This distinction—crucial to epidemiological reasoning—was erased in translation to passenger audiences.

This is not necessarily malice. It is the normal operation of institutional pressures under conditions of genuine uncertainty. Yet the consequence is the same: information asymmetry, risk distribution, and the silent release of potentially infectious individuals into the world.

The Unraveling

When hantavirus was confirmed on May 2, the April 12th video—dormant for weeks—acquired new interpretive force. Retrospectively, the captain’s measured reassurance became inadvertent prophecy of failure. The silence of the audience, once a marker of appropriate deference, became complicity.

Social media circulation transformed the video into evidence. But evidence of what? Not deception necessarily—the captain may have been accurately reflecting what he believed he knew on April 12. Rather, evidence of a system that confidently asserted knowledge it did not possess.

The Silence Revisited

The audience in that April 12 video does not question. They do not demand evidence. This silence is itself data—evidence of how institutional authority functions to suppress the expression of reasonable doubt.

Between the captain’s reassurance and the virus’s confirmation lies the space where catastrophe becomes inevitable—not because truth was hidden, but because the boundary between knowing and not-knowing sure seemed to be deliberately obscured — for what reason?

The WHO’s Public Health Response

From the WHO website:

Public health response Authorities from States Parties involved in the management of the event to date – Cabo Verde, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa and the United Kingdom - have initiated coordinated response measures including: Ongoing engagement between WHO and the National IHR Focal Points of Cabo Verde, the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain and the United Kingdom, to ensure timely information sharing and coordination of response actions.

WHO shared information about the events with National IHR Focal Points globally.

Passengers onboard have been advised to practice maximal physical distancing and remain in their cabins where possible.

Epidemiological investigations are underway to determine the source of exposure.

The National IHR Focal Point of Argentina shared the passenger and crew lists with the National IHR Focal Points of the respective countries, according to each person’s nationality.

In line with the Working Arrangement between the WHO Emergency Medical Team (EMT) Secretariat and the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC ) , the EMT Secretariat has launched formal discussions to support the clinical management and medical evacuation of symptomatic passengers.

Logistic support has been provided, including sample collection items.

Laboratory testing and confirmation of hantavirus infection have been conducted at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of South Africa. Serology, sequencing and metagenomics are ongoing.

Additional laboratory samples from symptomatic passengers are being sent, with WHO support, to the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, Senegal, for testing.

WHO has activated three-level coordination and is supporting national authorities in implementing risk-based, evidence-informed public health measures in accordance with the provisions of the IHR and related WHO technical guidance documents.

WHO risk assessment Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), also known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), is a zoonotic, viral respiratory disease caused by hantaviruses of the genus Orthohantavirus, family Hantaviridae, order Bunyavirales. More than 20 viral species have been identified within this genus. In the Americas, Sin Nombre virus is the predominant cause of HPS in North America, while Orthohantavirus andesense is responsible for most cases in South America. Human Hantavirus infection is primarily acquired through contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents or by touching contaminated surfaces. Exposure typically occurs during activities such as cleaning buildings with rodent infestations, though it may also occur during routine activities in heavily infested areas. Human cases are most commonly reported in rural settings, such as forests, fields, and farms, where rodents are present, and opportunities for exposure are greater. HPS is characterized by headache, dizziness, chills, fever, myalgia, and gastrointestinal problems, such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, followed by sudden onset of respiratory distress and hypotension. Symptoms of HPS typically occur from 2-4 weeks after initial exposure to the virus. However, symptoms may appear as early as one week and as late as eight weeks following exposure. Hantavirus infections are relatively uncommon globally. In 2025 (as of epidemiological week 47), in the Region of the Americas, eight countries reported 229 cases and 59 deaths with a CFR of 25.7%. [1] In the European Region, 1885 hantavirus infection reported in 2023 (0.4 per 100,000), marking the lowest rate observed between 2019 and 2023.[2] In East Asia, particularly China and the Republic of Korea, Hantavirus haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) continues to account for many thousands of cases annually, although incidence has declined in recent decades. Hantavirus infections are associated with a case fatality rate of <1–15% in Asia and Europe and up to 50% in the Americas. While there are no specific treatment nor vaccines for hantavirus infections, early supportive care and immediate referral to a facility with a complete ICU can improve survival. Environmental and ecological factors affecting rodent populations can influence disease trends seasonally. Since hantavirus reservoirs are sylvatic rodents, transmission can occur when people come into contact with rodent habitats. Although uncommon, limited human‑to‑human transmission of HPS due to Andes virus has been reported in community settings involving close and prolonged contact. Secondary infections among healthcare workers have been previously documented in healthcare facilities, though remain rare. WHO currently assesses the risk to the global population from this event as low and will continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and update the risk assessment as more information becomes available. WHO advice WHO advises that States Parties involved in this event continue efforts in detection, investigation, reporting, case management, infection control, and public health management on board, including ship sanitation measures, in close coordination with the conveyance operator, to prevent and control infections caused by hantaviruses. In the context of the current outbreak, passengers and crew members should practice frequent hand hygiene, remain vigilant of Hantavirus symptoms and undertake active symptom monitoring for 45 days. Crew must ensure adequate environmental cleaning (avoiding dry sweeping) and ventilation in the ship. Passengers and crew members experiencing symptoms should inform medical professionals on board and self-isolate. If respiratory symptoms are present to practice respiratory etiquette and wear a medical mask. Vigilance among travellers, crew, including those involved in implementing ship sanitation measures, or other personnel returning from areas where hantavirus is known to be present, as well as on conveyances engaged in eco-tourism on a journey from and through those areas, is essential. Early recognition of suspected cases, prompt isolation, and consistent adherence to recommended infection prevention and control measures remain essential to protect healthcare personnel. Diagnosis of HPS is with serologic testing for IgM or rising titres of IgG antibodies using enzyme-linked immunoassay (ELISA) or with reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT–PCR) to detect viral RNA. In healthcare environments, standard precautions* should be applied for all patients, including hand hygiene, environmental cleaning and safe handling of blood and body fluids. In addition to standard precautions, transmission-based precautions should be implemented for management of suspect or confirmed cases. Standard precautions combined with transmission-based precautions during close contact are considered sufficient. For aerosol-generating procedures, airborne precautions should be used. [3] When HPS is suspected, patients should be promptly transferred to an emergency department or intensive care unit for close monitoring and supportive management. Initial management should include supportive care with antipyretics and analgesics as needed. For confirmed hantavirus, antibiotics are not routinely indicated. However, before a definitive diagnosis is established (and bacterial infection is a diagnostic possibility), or if superadded bacterial infection is suspected, empiric broad-spectrum antibiotics may be appropriate. Clinical management relies primarily on careful fluid administration, hemodynamic monitoring, and respiratory support. Given the rapid progression of HCPS, close monitoring and early transfer to ICU are critical for more severe cases. Mechanical ventilation, meticulous volume control, and vasopressors may be required. For severe cardiopulmonary insufficiency, extracorporeal mechanical oxygenation may be lifesaving. In severe cases of renal dysfunction, dialysis may be required. Although ribavirin has shown efficacy against hantavirus haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, it has not demonstrated effectiveness for HCPS and is not licensed for either treatment or prophylaxis of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. At present, there is no specific antiviral treatment approved for HCPS. Public health awareness efforts should focus on improving early detection, ensuring timely treatment, and reducing exposure risks. Preventive measures should address occupational and ecotourism-related exposures, emphasize standard and transmission-based infection prevention and control practices, and include rodent control strategies. Most routine tourism activities carry little or no risk of exposure to rodents or their excreta. The potential for human-to-human transmission should be considered in areas where Andes and potentially other South American hantaviruses are endemic. Individuals engaging in outdoor activities where endemic transmission is known, such as visiting rural areas, camping or hiking, should take precautions to minimise potential exposure to infectious materials. Risk communication and community engagement interventions should prioritize transparent, timely, and culturally appropriate communication to raise awareness of hantavirus transmission risks—particularly exposure to rodent excreta in endemic areas—and promote practical preventive behaviours such as safe food storage, avoiding contact with rodents, wet-cleaning methods (no dry sweeping), and proper ventilation. Community engagement strategies should involve local leaders and workers in high-risk occupations to co-develop and disseminate tailored messages, address misinformation, and reinforce early care seeking. Surveillance for HPS should be integrated into a comprehensive national surveillance system and include clinical, laboratory, and environmental components. The implementation of integrated environmental management strategies aimed at reducing rodent populations is also recommended. *Standard precautions refer to a set of practices that are applied to the care of patients, regardless of the state of infection (suspicion or confirmation), in any place where health services are provided. These practices aim to protect both healthcare professionals and patients and include hand hygiene, use of personal protective equipment, respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette, safe handling of sharps materials, safe injection practices, use of sterile instruments and equipment and cleaning of hospital environments and the environment. Adapted from “Standard precautions for the prevention and control of infections: aide-memoire”- WHO, 2022. Available at https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-UHL-IHS-IPC-2022.1 WHO advises against the application of any travel or trade restrictions based on the current information available on this event. Further information World Health Organization. Hantavirus fact sheet. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hantavirus

World Health Organization. Guide to Ship Sanitation, 3 rd edition https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241546690

World Health Organization..Vector surveillance and control at ports, airports and ground crossings https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241549592Standard precautions for the prevention and control of infections: aide-memoire

World Health Organization. Hantavirus outbreak toolbox. https://www.who.int/emergencies/outbreak-toolkit/disease-outbreak-toolboxes/hantavirus-outbreak-toolbox

Epidemiological Alert Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). https://www.paho.org/en/documents/epidemiological-alert-hantavirus-pulmonary-syndrome-americas-region-19-december-2025

Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). Hantavirus in the Americas: Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment, prevention and control. Available at: https://iris.paho.org/handle/10665.2/40176

Hantavirus Prevention, CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/prevention/?CDC_AAref_Val=https://www.cdc.gov/hantavirus/hps/prevention.html

Martínez Valeria, Paola N, et al.. (2020). “Super-Spreaders” and Person-to-Person Transmission of Andes Virus in Argentina. New England Journal of Medicine. 383. 2230-2241. 10.1056/NEJMoa2009040.

US CDC. How to Clean Up After Rodents: https://www.cdc.gov/healthy-pets/rodent-control/clean-up.html

Hantavirus, Washington State Department of Heath, https://doh.wa.gov/sites/default/files/2025-08/420-056-Guideline-Hantavirus.pdf

Hantavirus Infection, MDS Manual, professional version: https://www.msdmanuals.com/professional/infectious-diseases/arboviruses-arenaviridae-and-filoviridae/hantavirus-infection

Handbook for management of public health events on board ships https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789241549462

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hantavirus-pulmonary-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20351838 [1] Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). Epidemiological Alert Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS). https://www.paho.org/en/documents/epidemiological-alert-hantavirus-pulmonary-syndrome-americas-region-19-december-2025 [2] Hantavirus infection - Annual Epidemiological Report for 2023. https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/publications-data/hantavirus-infection-annual-epidemiological-report-2023 [3] Standard precautions for the prevention and control of infections: aide-memoire. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-UHL-IHS-IPC-2022.1 Citable reference: World Health Organization (4 May 2026). Disease Outbreak News. Hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship travel- Multi-country. Available at: https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2026-DON599 Corrigendum: The Disease Outbreak News was updated on 5 May 2026 to include an additional statement to enhance clarity on infection prevention and control (IPC) measures. See all DONs related to this event

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Do they really think we believe them?

Here are some people asking more questions:

If India has rats climbing up the hospital walls, why don’t they see much more hantavirus? CAUTION: GROSS VIDEO OF RAT CLIMBING UP WALL NEXT TO PATIENT.

Hantavirus in India

Hantavirus in India: Rare, Sporadic & Under-Diagnosed

No large-scale outbreaks have ever been reported in India, but serological evidence and confirmed cases have appeared since the mid-2000s, mostly linked to rodent exposure (farmers, warehouse workers, tribal rodent trappers).

Key documented findings:

• Pilot serological study (2005) found 14.7% IgM positivity in patients with fever of unknown origin vs 5.7% in healthy blood donors.

• 2008 multi-institutional study in Vellore confirmed 28 seropositive cases among high-risk groups.

• 2009 confirmed clinical case in a quarry worker with fever, jaundice, thrombocytopenia & renal failure.

• 2016 rare Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) case in a postpartum woman.

Rodent control and avoiding droppings/urine remain the best prevention.

References:

:

2005 Pilot Serological Study (South India) – First evidence of hantavirus IgM in febrile patients (14.7% positive).

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16251777/ 2008 Seroepidemiological Study (Vellore) – Confirmed 28 cases of hantavirus IgG in high-risk groups (chronic renal patients, warehouse workers, Irula tribe rodent trappers).

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17996913/ 2008 Nature India Report on the above study.

https://www.nature.com/articles/nindia.2008.104 2009 Quarry Worker Case Report – Confirmed clinical hantavirus infection with fever, jaundice, thrombocytopenia & renal dysfunction.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/19584514/ 2009 Acute Febrile Illness Study – Serological & molecular evidence of hantavirus (Hantaan-like) in patients with undifferentiated fever.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0035920309000170 2016 Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome Case – Rare HPS in a 30-year-old postpartum woman.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC5027751/ 2008 Review: Hantaviruses – An Emerging Public Health Threat in India?

https://www.ias.ac.in/article/fulltext/jbsc/033/04/0495-0504

This US Document says hantavirus is not contagious.

Questions Abound

AND I AM NOT THE LEAST BIT WORRIED

#1 Because I’m keeping my eyes on God.

#2 Because I have hydroxychloroquine and the I Do Not Consent Form™

Neither is Laura Bartlet

The Remedy

#1 Fasting and Prayer. God is always #1.

#2 Probably The Usual Will Work: ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin or doxycycline, zinc, vitamin D3+K2, vitamin C.

DR ZEV ZELENKO SAYS IVERMECTIN WORKS FOR HANTAVIRUS

That is, together with azithromycin antibiotic, zinc and other supplements:

‘There’s a category of virus called ssRNA. It includes all the Covid strains, all the Flus, RSV, Ebola, Marburg, Hanta and many more. They can all be treated with the same protocol using zinc ionophores (HCQ, Ivermectin, quercetin, EGCG) taken together with supplemental zinc.’

THE WHO SAYS NO IVERMECTIN FOR HANTAVIRUS

NOTE: Why WHO says no ivermectin:

Ivermectin is an antiparasitic drug with no clinical evidence or research showing it works against hantavirus. WHO reference: HERE.



(Updated 2026 — states clearly: “There is no licensed specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus infection. Care is supportive…” ~ WHO spokesperson Nyka Alexander, May 2026: “We have not seen any research that shows ivermectin is an effective treatment for hantavirus.”

WHO cares what the WHO says? And who does the exact opposite!?

Leave a comment

#3: After 7-14 days: add methylprednisolone steroid (Medrol dose pack) for pulmonary inflammation.

#4. Some add nitazoxanide, which is expensive in the U.S. at about $2,000 for 3 tablets. If not well after taking 1/day for 3 days, repeat for a total of 6 days, 6 tablets. To me, the very fact that almost no one used it for Covid means that this latest bioweapon will not be resistant to it.

Because I remember that when the first Delta variant came out, suddenly ivermectin no longer made people feel, “10,000 times better” overnight! That’s when most of us switched to having hydroxychloroquine on hand. And it worked just fine. Message me if you have any questions on this, or drop a comment.

#5 A word about ECMO

It’s absolutely absurd that ECMO, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, is listed as a treatment for hantavirus.

You won’t find an ECMO machine in any small community hospital. A larger hospital may have 3-5 machines, and a gigantic hospital may have 10. It is estimated there are only 600 throughout the USA, so a maximum of 600 people could be placed on ECMO at once.

Just take hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin or doxycycline antibiotics, zinc, vitamin D3+ K2, etc… the same things we took for Covid.

Make sure you take an antibiotic!

My frient Milas Kovačević posted this, because his Mom was murdered in a hospital by having antibiotics withheld ~ the doctor even told him that he would be “fired” if he prescribed them 👀! And I attest to this because so many people came to me because their own doctor refused to give an antibiotic:

So you know what the CDC says (even though we don’t trust them):

The CDC Link on Hantavirus

Funny, you see just above that the CDC has a special branch for this; it was worthless during Covid. But I digress.

Remember that we don’t need a PCR test and you don’t let them put anything up your nose. Because they have a patent to INSERT stuff during the process, right?

2013 Patent US20130085472A1 Microneedle Nasal Delivery Device

Is there anyone that didn’t even take one PCR test over the last 6 years?

A Word on Antibiotics

Mile is quick to advise us that antibiotics are needed EARLY. His Mom was killed in a hospital because they refused to give antibiotics. And many of my patients over Covid came to me because their own doctors refused to do so.

• “Initiating extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) at the earliest sign of decompensation has an 80 percent survival rate in patients despite cardiopulmonary collapse.”

ECMO

That’s just an awful treatment... it’s a machine that acts as an artificial lung (and sometimes heart) — it pumps blood out of the body, oxygenates it, and returns it, used for patients with severe heart or lung failure (or both) when ventilators aren’t enough.

Most people stay on it for 1-2 MONTHS. I’ve seen an 80% death rate, no matter the cause of why people went on it.

Key Facts:

Sedation is common but not required — especially after the first 24–48 hours once the patient stabilizes.

Many patients are managed awake on ECMO (called “awake ECMO”). They can be alert, communicate, eat, and even participate in physical therapy.

Deep sedation or medically induced coma is often used initially (during cannulation and early stabilization) or in unstable patients, but the goal in modern ECMO centers is to minimize sedation as soon as possible.

Awake ECMO is associated with better outcomes in selected patients (less delirium, muscle weakness, and shorter recovery).

PLUS, how many ECMO machines are there in a hospital?

Very few hospitals worldwide (~600) even have any ECMO capability at all. AND only specialized centers offer it — typically 1–5 machines (sometimes up to 10+ in large academic hospitals).

You can see they won’t be able to save anyone but the first 10 people in a large city who need it.

There Is No FDA-Approved Hantavirus Vaccine

USA. There is no widely available or globally approved human hantavirus vaccine. No approved vaccines exist in the United States, Europe, or most other countries — especially none for Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) strains like Andes or Sin Nombre virus. All other candidates (DNA, mRNA, etc.) are still in preclinical or early clinical stages. See HERE.

Only South Korea and China have a hantavirus vaccine.

SOUTH KOREA. Inactivated vaccine (Hantavax®) against Hantaan virus (HTNV) for Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS). Licensed since 1990, mainly used in the military and high-risk groups. Efficacy is considered moderate/controversial. See HERE.

CHINA. Inactivated bivalent vaccines against Hantaan (HTNV) and Seoul (SEOV) viruses for HFRS. Licensed and used since the 1990s/2000s in endemic areas. See HERE.

But that doesn’t stop them from gaining patents.

Hantavirus Vaccine Patents

They span from 1997 > 2017 > 2022 > 2023.

US5614193A (1997-03-25): A Vaccinia-vectored Hantavirus vaccine patented by the US Army. See HERE. . US9675684B2 (2017-06-13): Gene-optimized Hantaan virus M segment DNA vaccine. HERE. US20220275346A1 (2022-09-01): Viral/bacterial vectors with Hantavirus nucleoprotein. HERE. WO2023043901A1 (2022 - 09-15) A Worldwide patent from the University of Texas System, Austin. HERE. WO2023043901A1 (2023-03-23): mRNA vaccines against Hantavirus (Gn/Gc). HERE.

A Hantavirus Study on Rhesus Monkeys

2003 USAMRIID Press Release – Experimental Hantavirus Vaccine in Primates — See the PDF HERE .



Successful experimental DNA vaccine against Andes virus (a South American hantavirus that causes Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome - HPS).

The vaccine (naked DNA/plasmid encoding the virus’s M genome segment) was delivered via gene gun to (nonhuman primates).

It elicited a strong, long-lasting neutralizing antibody response in the monkeys (lasting at least 25 weeks).

Antibodies from the vaccinated monkeys protected hamsters from lethal Andes virus infection even when given up to 5 days after exposure (post-exposure prophylaxis).

Monday Morning Nonsense with “Scarf Lady” Dr Birx

And here we have a push for PCR tests in schools: 🤷‍♀️

Listen yourself:

—————

A Voice of Reason

Bringing you possibly the most official voice of reason in the world, Martin Zizi, MD, PhD:

The Tweet

Hantavirus - cruise ship - and false narratives galore! My scientific and medical opinion as a scientist who did research on Hantavirus is that an inquiry into Dr Bix is warranted Please share massively - accurate info - 1. First and foremost we studied Hantavirus in my lab for many many years and published about it.. so what follows is ACCURATE by someone who did THIS! It is a zoonosis, monitored by many Defense depth, and I was one of those army scientific officers (I was CSO of BE DoD actually, not the copy machine guy!) Type my name and Hantavirus... and you’ll see, non classified peer-review research. 2. This woman (Dr Birx) is ‘guilty as charged’ because she was one of the architects of the SARS2 debacle where she forced with her friend (prof Neil Fergusson, Imperial College, London) the policy of ZERO-Covid aka as a suppression policy ZERO covid for a zoonosis? It was NOT possible, not even a policy.. only a ploy to bring about a technology that was NOT ready to the market (RNA vaccines). One can NEVER eradicate (= zero covid) a zoonosis when 600 + mammalian species (cattle, all our pets, zoo animals, deers,... even minks...) share a virus with us and may play ‘ping-pong’ - that is getting it from us, and giving it back to us! 3. Now she is at it again with the same old LIES and misconceptions Hantaviruses, human-to-human contamination is very rare! 1 - For the EU strains, one gets infected crawling in the woods, and literally inhaling rodent poop/urine (a bit like snorting coke LOL) -The operational army personnel is at risk because that is part of their training and job! - It has essentially no lethality... but one can get sick, and can get complications IF NOT TREATED, like a bacterial colonization of our lungs 2 - For the US Strains (sin Nombre, Andes), there is a slight increase in human-human transfer. - but it remains RARE, - and requires continuous contact with SYMPTOMATIC people for a while like in a family, or like in a CONFINED room with the HVAC of that cruise ship for exemple (where they kept people in THEIR CABINS for a while - which was the ultimate STUPIDITY!) - just passing by someone who coughs or giving a hug - like in the case of a flu, will NOT do it. - mortality nearly only when NON treated.. that is an important point- very important. Why NO PCR to find out? The PCR testing can NEVER b used for a fishing trip. Its is because - and it is known for age- , it has a very low PRE-test predictive value. After SYMPTOMS however, in order to ascertain and/or to differentiate between different pathogens, it is perfectly legit So systematic PCR will just create FAKE cases, like the 80% false positives obtained for SARS2 during COVID Contagion? Hantaviruses have a long incubation period ( a few weeks) but CAN only be contagious with symptoms.... This appear fun general after 15-18 days on average, and are FLU-like. So before any SYMPTOM -> NO contagion Vaccines? NO matter what they tell you, Hantaviruses are ZOONOSIS - so offering a mass protection (useless as I just explained) via a vaccine is - USELESS - INEFFECTIVE... This is true for ANY zoonosis. Because to really mitigate such transmission, vaccinating humans ONLY would be useless! So vaccines NON needed, and besides especially NOT those RNA-based ones Treatments exist! - First of all, we have -when confronted with symptoms- treat those.. like for any flu-like syndrome - if and when bacterial surinfection arises, antibiotics are in order - HANTA-specific molecules do also exist - Ribavirin is an enzyme blocker of the enzyme of the hantavirus... But there is BETTER! ANY medication/drug which interferes with the acidification of late endosomes will PREVENT hanta to reach the biochemical interior of the cell ... and here we find HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE (HCQ) - yep! and it has been published See here: Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Biology

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8006394/ Chloroquine, an Anti-Malaria Drug as Effective Prevention for Hantavirus Infections The author list is Ironic - this come in tempore non suspecto from a lab of one Birx Friends - also responsible for the SARS2 debacle in EU and in Belgium :) And i want you all to understand the next sentence. This bug is a NON PROBLEM (see image below), it is pure media manipulation In Belgium - for example - we have each year between 150 and 350 cases of Hantavirus patients. We do not loose them, and NO one has ever heard about it.. because it is a NON problem! In the US, with the ANDES strain... one has more chances to die from a lightning strike than for an Hantavirus infection.. in the US roughly 30 cases a year and 10 deaths, lightning strikes 20 deaths per year and several hundred ‘cases” per year too. (And no.. GoF research of this germ is not an easy act... it is NOT a new Hanta, the serology, not the PCR, will prove it...) So i hereby request that an inquiry into Dr Birx statements be made, her full list of conflicts be researched, and that HHS refers her to DOJ for the spread of FALSE information, with ill intent .. as outlined in this post. Prof dr Martin ZIZI, MD-PhD former CSO BE DoD former UN bioweapon inspector @RFKJr_Official @SecKennedy @NIHDirector_Jay

The Thread

NOTE: Dr Zizi said that hydroxychloroquine works against hantavirus. Many of us have had it on hand for the last 6 years, plus azithromycin/doxycycline, zinc, vitamins D and C, quercetin, etc.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

You should have your eyes to the heavens, and if you don’t yet know Christ, think about growing close to Him now, because it’s obvious that the evil one is working overtime to get you under his clutches.

REPENT! FOR THE KINGDOM OF GOD IS NEAR!

Talk to your family or friends who know Christ, and ask them how to come into Him— because He is THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE.

You can also message me or stop by your neighborhood church.

If The Worst Happened to You

What if you ended up in a hospital? Like Laura Bartlett says,

“Don’t be scared. Be prepared.”

IMHO, THE BEST SOLUTION for all of the criminal activity in U.S. hospitals is still: THE I DO NOT CONSENT FORM™

BOOM!

Leave a comment