What is Boldness?

Boldness is standing up when everyone else is sitting down. It is speaking up when no one is supposed to dissent. It is singing to the tune of your own heart.

Christ was bold. His voice never wavered. And when He was put on trial, he was silent and didn't speak up for Himself ~ because He knew that God's will should be fulfilled.

Father God, Help us to be bold in the Holy Spirit! Help us live unto Your perfection!

Thank you for being bold, America!

What is Bravery?

Bravery is seeing yourself as bigger than you are.

It may be best defined by the person who sees it. From fighting a jungle lion to military action, certainly these are brave acts.

Since late 2019, bravery was defined as rejecting the jab and losing your job. Or prescribing ivermectin and losing your medical license.

Sometimes we are called to these forks in the road that define us. Thank you for your bravery.

Lord Jesus, Help us to be brave at defending our freedom and spirituality! May we never deny You, even to death!

Thank you for being brave, America!

What is Freedom?

Freedom has traditionally meant having a government that gets voted in or out by We The People. Today, freedom is measured by where and when we can travel, what we allow into our bodies, and what we reject.

And most certainly, freedom is defined by what we say.

For this reason, if you have not yet decided, I invite you to start writing about the things you love, the passions you embrace, and the issues before us today.

Holy Spirit, Live freely inside me. Lead and guide me in all Your perfect ways!

Thank you for being free, America!

Be Bold

Be Brave

Be Free!

In the Name of Jesus! Amen!

