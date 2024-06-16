Happy Father's Day
Keep Your Best Memories
⬆️ If you have ever been a parent for even five seconds, you know the Joy and Miracles of God seen in the eyes of a baby.
And if you lost your daughter or son who is no longer with us, please let this video bring you a precious tear or two. Because I am here to tell you that NO ONE CAN EVER TAKE AWAY THE JOY OF THESE DAYS.
God bless you today and always. May God keep shining His Most Precious Light and Love upon you!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.