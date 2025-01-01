Wishing you and your family all the Blessings of new beginnings!

May you have all health and peace, as well as the joys of a New Year!

No matter what happens in the world, know that God is The Creator and all things that exist are subject to Him and His Majesty.

In the final analysis, we won't be judged for what we have. We will be judged for what we do with it.

And no matter the distractions of the world, we know that God has granted us the perfect peace which surpasses all understanding 🙌!

It is up to us to find that peace!

May you find little glimpses of it that spread like wildfire to pervade your consciousness and guide your spiritual journey to places that are new to you each day!

Phillipians 4:7

7 And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

These are my prayers for you, in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!