"Boo! Die! Die!" cried the Democrats, appalled by the sight of a little child in a stroller. "How did this little parasite escape the forceps and skull crusher? Hiss!!" According to eyewitnesses, the young child was sitting in her stroller quietly, prompting the Democrats present to begin foaming at the mouth. "It's just sickening to see a little child that is alive," said rally attendee Sharon Marks. "It fills my heart with such abject fury, I just want to get in her little rosy face and scream every obscenity I can think of. What kind of hell are we living in where there are living children sitting around in strollers?" At publishing time, the Democrats had calmed down after expressing their rage in ritualistic screams and were comforted by the sight on the stage of several people in white coats dedicated to killing every child in sight. Source: https://buff.ly/4fg0fko

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/bubblebathgirl/status/1850172257412293083?s=46

The Video

The Thread

A Huge Mistaken Accusation

⬆️ It looks nothing like her. Tons of tweets and articles jumped on this bandwagon without comparing the faces.

When Somebody Does Something

Obviously, an investigation is needed to find her.

And…

Source: https://x.com/amccarthyny/status/1850265363713253579?s=46

LET US PRAY

🙏

Holy, Divine Father God,

Help us defend Your beautiful and innocent children like this woman did, Dear Lord of All Heaven and Earth!

Give us the strength and boldness to do the right thing at the right time, we pray!

In these situations, let us not have regrets about what we ‘should have done’ or 'could have done’! IN THE MOMENT, Help us to STAND UP for WHAT IS RIGHT, Holy God!

You have no patience with those who are abusive to Your children, Magnificent Father, and neither do we! Together, let us bring extra protection and a layer of safety to our children, no matter where they are!

May the abusive woman be found and face proper justice.

We ask this in the Holy Name of Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ!

Amen!

🙏

