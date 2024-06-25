It is being said that Bill & Hillary Clinton (again) have a lot to worry about. See email pic below.

Julian Boards a Plane and Departs the UK

This flight is said to cost over $500,000. See below for fundraiser started by is wife Stella Assange.

Press Release from Gabriel Shipton, Julian’s Brother

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is now FREE from prison! This was done as an agreement plea deal with U.S. prosecutors. He will return to Australia after a legal saga that lasted over a decade. His brother is on Twitter/X commenting here: @GabrielShipton. Gabriel calls today "an amazing moment" for the whole family.

“It’s going to be a different life, but a free life!”

~ Julian’s Brother, Gabriel Shipton

What Got Julian in Trouble?

There was undoubtedly more than one thing that contributed to his imprisonment. From Julian Assange’s Telegram Channel:

When I dropped the Clinton campaign emails, that should have been the nail in the coffin for the DNC. Yet the Dems were able to avoid having to answer for the fact that the elite families of the DNC, were having “spirit cooking” dinners with satanic witch, Marina Abramović. If Donald Trump hung out with a satanic cannibal witch lady, that smeared pig blood, feces, semen, and breast milk, in creepy messages all over the walls… the world would stop. But when the Clintons/Podestas do it… it’s no big deal, and if you talk about it, you’re a Russian propagandist/QAnon conspiracy theorist. They shut me down for a reason. I know their deepest and darkest of secrets. Subscribe for more we are going to expose. @WIKILEAKSJULIANASSANGE ✅️

Marina Abramović: SPIRIT COOKING

Maybe this was a last straw? Maybe he made the wrong people mad?

CAUTION: THIS IS EXTREMELY DISTURBING. Blood used as painting art, pulled from a bucket that appears to also contain something that looks like large clots or organs.

This is the accompanying video and email pic on the same thread:

The Telegram Post

Another Video Blast

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT

Newsman: The stuff that you’re sitting on… is an October surprise in there? Do we even know what you’re sitting on? Julian: Wikileaks never “sits” on material. Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material, at often very significant risks. There’s a 27-year-old who works for a DNC … was shot in the back. Murdered just a few weeks ago, for unknown reasons other than because he was walking down the street in Washington. Newsman: That was just a robbery, I believe. Wasn’t it? Julian: No. There’s no finding. So… Newsman: … Are you suggesting … What are you suggesting? Julian: I am suggesting that our sources take risks. And they are… they become concerned to see things occurring like that. Newsman: Was he one of your sources, then? I mean… Julian: We don’t comment on who our sources are. Newsman: Why make the suggestion about a young guy being shot in the streets of Washington? Julian: Because we have to understand how high the stakes are in the United States. Our sources are… our sources take serious risks. That’s why they come to us, so we can protect their anonymity. Uh… Newsman: But it’s quite something to suggest a murder. That’s basically what you’re doing. Julian: Well, others have suggested that. We are investigating to understand what happened in that situation with Sethridge. I think it is a concerning situation. There’s not a conclusion yet. We wouldn’t be able to state a conclusion with Sethridge. I think it is a concerning situation. There’s not a conclusion yet; we wouldn’t be able to state a conclusion. But we are concerned about it. More importantly, a variety of WikiLeaks sources are concerned when that kind of thing happens.

And Now Julian Needs Funding to Get Out of $520,000 Debt to Board the Jet

Link to Donate is HERE:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Read this all the way down to the bottom.

My initial thoughts were that perhaps it is likely that Julian would end up “suicided”.

But did he really do a lot during his time with WikiLeaks? Some are already criticizing him.

Thomas Sheridan asks:

“Name one truly astounding and shocking revelation from Wikileaks considering we live in a world of fake lockdowns, human organ harvesting, politicians trafficking children, secret space programs, Suddenlys and Unexpectedlys, and genetic experiments on everyone. How much did Assange and Wikileaks reveal of this??? NOTHING But don't let me take away your "feels" during this current roll-out module of the psyop. His release was all part of the fake movie you are watching. They have only released him to fool you into believing justice actually exists under this Globalist Gulag.”

On the above, perhaps Thomas hasn't followed Assange’s story over the last decade.

See what Michael Moore has to say:

Michael sounds so convincing and heartwarming. And he used his own money, nice. But then go look at the Comments on his article. They open your eyes again.

I’ll keep my ears open, but I am very happy that journalism is FREE today, as Julian Assange is finally FREE from prison.