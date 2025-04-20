Today is the day that the tomb was found empty!

“And she saw two angels in white, sitting, one at the head, and one at the feet, where the body of Jesus had been laid.”

“They say to her:

“Woman, why weepest thou?”

She saith to them:

“Because they have taken away my Lord; and I know not where they have laid him.”

~ John 20:12-13

The Three Marys at the Tomb, by Annibale Carraci c.1598

And such is the splendor of the greatest miracle of all time, when the resurrection power of God was unleashed to cause Christ to come alive!

“Now Mary stood outside the tomb crying. As she wept, she bent over to look into the tomb and saw two angels in white, seated where Jesus’ body had been, one at the head and the other at the foot. They asked her, “Woman, why are you crying?”

“They have taken my Lord away,” she said, “and I don’t know where they have put him.” At this, she turned around and saw Jesus standing there, but she did not realize that it was Jesus.”

“He asked her,

“Woman, why are you crying? Who is it you are looking for?”

“Thinking he was the gardener, she said,

“Sir, if you have carried him away, tell me where you have put him, and I will get him.”

“Jesus said to her,

“Mary.”

“She turned toward him and cried out in Aramaic,

“Rabboni!” (which means “Teacher”).”

“Jesus said,

“Do not hold on to me, for I have not yet ascended to the Father. Go instead to my brothers and tell them, ‘I am ascending to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.’”

“Mary Magdalene went to the disciples with the news:

“I have seen the Lord!”

And she told them that he had said these things to her."

~ John 20:11-18

"One of the first things the Risen Jesus did was to wipe away the tears of a weeping woman. And He's doing it yet." (J. Flanigan)

No other king or prophet rose from the dead. This is the same resurrection power that heals our bodies.

Mary Magdalene, along with many others, SAW the risen Lord. Believers see Him with the eyes of faith this morning.

We rejoice that the tomb is empty! Christ is risen!

"Because I live, you also will live." John 14:19 ❤️

Only Christ sits at the right hand of the Father — and He will come again in glory, to judge the living and the dead! 🙌

I’m sorry I am quite sick with a cold and sore throat, stuffy head. Thank you for your prayers for a quick recovery!