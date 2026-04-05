The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Master Chief
18h

Really nice! Happy Easter Dr. Please keep advocating for the defenseless!

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Andrew Devlin's avatar
Andrew Devlin
18h

Alleluia, Alleluia, He Is Risen!

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