If JFK and Lyndon Johnson publicly spoke about weather modification in the 1960’s, perhaps they were naive enough to think that it would just be used for farmers to get rain for better crops (?!).

If you know someone who still needs to open their eyes a bit more, this is a good video to show them what our government has been doing.

The Video

Oh, but that is not what they said. There was no talk of sending rain to a drought-laden city, or sending sun to let kids go play outside.

Transcript

JFK: I shall propose, further, cooperative efforts between all the nations, in weather prediction, and eventually, in weather control.

Lyndon Johnson: Think about that kind of communication. Think about the kind of opportunity that will provide. (unintelligible)… on the foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world’s cloud layers. And ultimately, to control the weather. He who controls the weather will control the world.

1961: President John F. Kennedy's Address before the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in New York City.

ClimateViewer.com has a more complete transcript of JFK’s lecture: https://climateviewer.com/president-kennedy-united-nations-address-weather-modification/

“if the Soviets control space they can control earth, as in past centuries the nation that controlled the seas dominated the continents.” Senator John F. Kennedy agreed during the 1960 presidential campaign. [1][2] … “To this end, we shall urge proposals extending the United Nations Charter to the limits of man’s exploration of the universe, reserving outer space for peaceful use, prohibiting weapons of mass destruction in space or on celestial bodies, and opening the mysteries and benefits of space to every nation. We shall propose further cooperative efforts between all nations in weather prediction and eventually in weather control. We shall propose, finally, a global system of communications satellites linking the whole world in telegraph and telephone and radio and television. The day need not be far away when such a system will televise the proceedings of this body to every corner of the world for the benefit of peace.” - Address by President John F. Kennedy to the UN General Assembly [3] Source: https://climateviewer.com/president-kennedy-united-nations-address-weather-modification/ NOTE: At this link above, you can see a larger video showing JFK much more clearly.

ClimateViewer.com on Lyndon Johnson

ClimateViewer.com also has a large-sized video of President Lyndon Johnson “approving weather warfare” here: https://climateviewer.com/president-lyndon-johnson-weather-wafare/

“It lays the predicate and foundation for the development of a weather satellite that will permit man to determine the world's cloud layer and ultimately to control the weather; and he who controls the weather will control the world” - Vice President Johnson at Southwest Texas State University (1962) [1] “In his subcommittee’s detailed summary statement Johnson proclaimed that our very future depended on being the ones who first seized ownership of space. “Control of space means control of the world,” Johnson declared.



“From space, the masters of infinity would have the power to control the earth’s weather, to cause drought and flood, to change the tides and raise the levels of the sea, to divert the gulf stream and change temperate climates to frigid.” Johnson continued: “In essence, the Soviet Union has appraised control of space as a goal of such consequence that achievement of such control has been made a first aim of national policy. [In contrast], our decisions, more often than not, have been made within the framework of the Government’s annual budget. Against this view, we now have on record the appraisal of leaders in the field of science, respected men of unquestioned competence, whose valuation of what control of outer space means renders irrelevant the bookkeeping concerns of fiscal officers.” - Vice President Johnson [2][3] President Johnson would go on to authorize weather warfare over Vietnam. Operation Popeye first came to public light in March 1971, when reporter Jack Anderson published a story [4] based on a secret 1967 memo [5] from the Joint Chiefs of Staff to President Johnson. The memo read: ACTIONS: “LAOS OPERATIONS – Continue as at present plus Operation POP EYE to reduce the trafficability along infiltration routes” & AUTHORITIES/POLICY CHANGE: “Authorization required to implement operational phase of weather modification process previously successfully tested and evaluated in same area”. (US Senate, Subcommittee on Oceans and International Environment; 26 July 1972; p. 5). [6] Source: https://climateviewer.com/president-lyndon-johnson-weather-wafare/

ClimateViewer.com

On the “weather modification” tab, I scrolled all the way back to see that the first post was in regards to the year 1891 and “The Rhyme of the Rain Machine”.

I went to the “weather modification” button, and there have been no posts since 2019.

They have this page, too:

This timeline, while far from being complete, covers over 150 years of attempts to control our climate and weather. Some timeline entries cover large patterns while others are very specific to a single event, statement, or publication. If you find any errors, omissions, or would like to see something included in this timeline please feel free to contact Jim Lee via email at jim@climateviewer.com.

