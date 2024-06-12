Thank you to the Health Freedom Defense Fund! First we saw Portugal Courts say that the PCR test cannot be used to diagnose Covid.

Thank you to my paid subscribers for supporting my independent journalism and advocacy.

Now we have the Ninth Circuit saying that the Covid vax isn't a vaccine!

The Press Release: Health Freedom Defense Fund ( HFDF ), California Educators for Medical Freedom, and individual plaintiffs have won their appeal in the Ninth Circuit on LAUSD’s Employee Covid Vaccination Mandate.

Health Freedom Defense Fund et. al, led by the exceptional legal team of John Howard and Scott Street at JW Howard Attorneys, have won a significant victory in the Ninth Circuit, which reversed dismissal of their lawsuit challenging the Los Angeles Unified School District’s (“LAUSD”) mandatory vaccination policy for all employees. Reversing the decision of the Central District of California in Los Angeles, the Ninth Circuit majority held that, first, the case was not mooted by LAUSD’s rescission of the mandate after oral argument last September, 2023. The majority called out LAUSD’s gamesmanship for what it was – a bald-faced attempt at avoiding an adverse ruling by trying to create an issue of mootness. Unfortunately for LAUSD, they had already done this once in the trial court. Applying the voluntary cessation doctrine, the majority doubted LAUSD’s sincerity in rescinding the mandate immediately after an unfavorable oral argument in September of last year. On the merits, the majority ruled that the district court had misapplied the Supreme Court’s 1905 decision in Jacobson v. Massachusetts when it dismissed LAUSD’s lawsuit on grounds that the mandate was rationally related to a legitimate state interest. In Jacobson, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of a smallpox vaccination mandate because it related to “preventing the spread” of smallpox. The majority, however, noted that HFDF had alleged in the lawsuit that the COVID jabs are not “traditional” vaccines because they do not prevent the spread of COVID-19 but only purport to mitigate COVID symptoms in the recipient. This, HFDF had alleged in its complaint, makes the COVID jab a medical treatment, not a vaccine. The court recognized that mitigating symptoms rather than preventing the spread of disease “distinguishes Jacobson, thus presenting a different government interest.” Based on this reasoning, the majority disapproved the trial court’s contention that, even if the jabs do not prevent the spread, “Jacobsonstill dictates that the vaccine mandate is subject to, and survives, the rational basis test.” The court held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient. The court declined to give any deference to pronouncements by the CDC that the “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.” As the court asked rhetorically, “safe and effective” for what? The majority pointed to HFDF’s allegation that CDC had changed the definition of “vaccine” in September 2021, striking the word “immunity” from that definition. The court also noted HFDF’s citations to CDC statements that the vaccines do not prevent transmission, and that natural immunity is superior to the vaccines. In a separate concurrence, Judge Collins wrote that the district court “further erred by failing to realize that [HFDF’s] allegations directly implicate a distinct and more recent line of Supreme Court authority” for the proposition that “a competent person has a constitutionally protected liberty interest in refusing unwanted medical treatment[.]” Citing the Supreme Court’s decision in Washington v. Glucksberg, Judge Collins noted that the right to refuse unwanted medical treatment is “entirely consistent with this Nation’s history and constitutional traditions,” and that HFDF’s allegations in this case “are sufficient to invoke that fundamental right.” HFDF president, Leslie Manookian stated, “The Ninth Circuit ruling today demonstrates that the court saw through LAUSD’s monkey business, and in so doing, it made clear that American’s cherished rights to self determination, including the sacred right of bodily autonomy in matters of health, are not negotiable. This is a great triumph for the truth, decency, and what is right.” Source: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/huge-legal-victory-hfdf-wins-appeal-in-ninth-circuit/

Bottom Line

The Covid vax is not a classic'vaccine’ and the city of Los Angeles cannot force employees to get the vax.

It's not safe and effective.

It's not based on conferring immunity.

It doesn't stop tranfection. You were never going to help Grandma.

… and look at all the people who were fooled, who thought they could trust the government to produce something that would help.

To these people, I offer not only my sympathy but I implore them to detox as much as possible. There are many robust products out there.

What To Do

There are zeolite solutions for heavy metal toxicity, supplements, and more. And we pray that God muktiplies their benefits to you! Many of them are on my website at arandamdenterprises.com. But…

… Of all the things that you could do to help post-vax injury or any illness, I firmly believe that prayer offers you the best opportunity to not only save your body, but your soul.

For what good is it if they aim to kill you for Satan’s kingdom and have you follow him to the fiery pit? THIS is the real battle, the battle for souls!

Satan has been defeated! Christ took the Keys to the Kingdom away from him, and He sits on the right hand of the Father, on the Throne of the One God, Our Creator!

By accepting Christ into your heart, you gain eternal salvation from the pit - but that isn't the best thing. What you really gain is the ability to stand in presence of God.

God cannot be near sin. When he looks at you, He sees the blood of Jesus that covers you and makes your spirit pure white. When you're with Him, it's just you and Him. No one else. And you are His child.

Whatever you ask, He will provide. And while you may not get the answer to your prayer right away, you will be prepared for the things to come.

The best part? There's nothing and no one that can ever take away your eternal salvation and future in the glorious presence of God!

Let Us Pray

Holy and Mighty God, Creator of Heaven and Earth,

Forgive us our sins. Wash them with the blood of Your Son.

We ask Jesus to come into our hearts and lives, to establish Himself within us. Guide us with Your Holy Spirit, and comfort our souls with His still, small voice.

Protect us, heal us, and bring our thoughts and feelings ever closer to Your grace. Cause our bodies to make everything work together for good, to recruit stem cells where needed, repair damage, calm inflammation, and miraculously cure any sickness, known or unknown.

We ask this in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Amen! 🙏

Now go tell someone! Be baptized in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of The Holy Spirit!

Amen!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They wanted to kill you. It didn't work.

Go with God, and Stay with God. You will never go wrong.