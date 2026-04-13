This is what they do to doctors who oppose the mainstream.

Background. Just a couple weeks ago, I had my first conversation with Dr. Mary Bowden and it was quite lovely and personable. I greatly respect we have similar training in both had heavy clinicals elsewhere, followed by heavy academics from Stanford.

On October 14 of last year, Dr. Bowden had undergone a public reprimand by the Tx medical board. And a month ago, her AG Ken Paxton intervened on her behalf.

Despite this…

What Happened. Without warning on April 8, 2026, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, a Houston-based ear, nose, and throat physician and founder of BreatheMD, posted on X she had an unannounced visit by the Texas Health Department to her clinic while she was appearing in court related to her ongoing dispute with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mary Bowden shared the above photograph of what appears to be the inspector’s official business card from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), writing:

“Gee what a coincidence! The health department paid my clinic a surprise visit while I was in court with Methodist this morning. This is how the mafia operates!”

Dr. Bowden has indicated she is filing a public information request (Texas equivalent of FOIA) for additional details about the visit.

As of today, no further public information has been released regarding specific findings or violations cited during the inspection.

A DHSH Visit to a Private Medical Office

What a DSHS visit to a private medical office typically involve, based on the agency’s documented procedures, longstanding guidance for ambulatory care settings, and relevant Texas statutes and rules? I searched to find more answers.

It is not a criminal raid or law enforcement action but a “regulatory compliance” check focused on “public health protection”.

The Nature of DSHS Inspections in Outpatient Settings

The Texas Department of State Health Services is the state agency responsible for core public health functions, including “infectious disease control”, “sanitation standards”, and “prevention of healthcare-associated infections”.

Unlike the Texas Medical Board (which licenses and disciplines individual physicians) or the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (which handles licensing for many outpatient facilities), DSHS focuses on environmental health, infection prevention, and medical waste management in healthcare settings.

Triggering A Complaint

Inspections of private physician offices, such as a standard ENT clinic, are generally less frequent and less intensive than those for hospitals or licensed ambulatory surgical centers. They can be triggered by:

Complaints

Targeted reviews

Concerns about infection control

As part of broader compliance efforts.

These visits are administrative in nature.

Inspectors do not arrive with law enforcement, execute search warrants, or shut down practices on the spot unless an immediate and serious public health hazard is identified (an extremely rare occurrence in a typical outpatient office).

Step-by-Step Process of a Typical DSHS Inspection

Drawing from the 200-page DSHS Infection Control Manual for Ambulatory Care Clinics (Fourth Edition, 2009), which is the key reference for outpatient settings and related Texas regulations, a standard inspection follows a structured, professional sequence:

Opening Conference

The inspector presents credentials and meets with the office manager, physician (if available), or designated staff. They explain the purpose of the visit, which is to assess compliance with state public health rules. Facility Walk-Through

Inspectors tour the clinic, observing: Exam rooms and procedure areas

Instrument cleaning and sterilization zones (including autoclave function and logs)

Medication and supply storage

Medical waste handling and disposal areas

Handwashing stations, surface disinfection practices, and general housekeeping A primary focus is infection control. The manual emphasizes isolating patients with signs of potentially contagious illnesses (e.g., productive cough, unexplained rashes, fever with respiratory symptoms) to prevent transmission in waiting areas. Patients who are coughing may be asked to wear masks, and staff are expected to follow basic standard precautions. Records Review

Common documents examined include: Sterilization logs and biological indicator results for instruments

Medical waste manifests and disposal records (governed by 25 Texas Administrative Code §§1.131–1.137 on special waste from health care-related facilities )

Infection control policies and staff training records (e.g., bloodborne pathogens, hazard communication)

Safety Data Sheets for chemicals used in the office

Any documentation related to on-site equipment such as X-ray machines, if applicable Inspectors may copy or photograph relevant records as needed. Staff Interviews

Brief, targeted questions about daily practices, such as how instruments are processed, how waste is segregated, or how staff handle potential infectious patients. Closing Conference

At the conclusion of the visit, the inspector typically reviews preliminary observations with clinic leadership. If deficiencies are noted, they are explained, and the facility is usually given time to submit a corrective action plan. Most findings in a standard private office result in recommendations rather than punitive measures.

The duration of such a visit in a small ENT clinic is often 30 minutes to a few hours, depending on the scope.

Legal and Regulatory Basis

DSHS derives its inspection authority from the Texas Health and Safety Code (various chapters addressing communicable disease prevention and control, including Chapter 81) and associated administrative rules.

Texas Health and Safety Code Chapter 81

Communicable Disease Prevention and Control Act, including public health disasters and emergencies HTML version (easiest to browse): HERE. PDF version: HERE.





The agency’s Healthcare Safety Unit oversees healthcare-associated infection prevention and response, including technical assistance and assessments in various settings.

Healthcare Safety Unit

This page covers the unit’s mission, responsibilities (including healthcare-associated infection prevention, outbreak response, training, and mandatory reporting), contact information, and related programs.

For medical waste and sanitation, rules fall under Title 25 of the Texas Administrative Code.

Main Official Access (Texas Secretary of State) View Title 25 – HEALTH SERVICES (full title, searchable, with all parts and chapters): HERE. (Select Title 25 from the dropdown or browse directly) Direct search for Title 25: HERE.





The 2009 Infection Control Manual for Ambulatory Care Clinics provides detailed, practical guidance on topics such as patient isolation, instrument reprocessing, and environmental cleaning—standards that inspectors use as a benchmark.

Note that many routine outpatient practices fall under lighter oversight compared to licensed ambulatory surgical centers (regulated more stringently under Texas Administrative Code Title 25, Chapter 135).

As of January 31, 2025, the rules in 25 TAC Chapter 135 were administratively transferred by HHSC to Title 26, Chapter 508.

The content remains essentially the same, but the citation has changed.Current Location (Active Rules) Official current version: HERE.





A standard ENT clinical office like BreatheMD may not typically require the intensive licensing and survey process applied to stand-alone surgical facilities.

Context and Ongoing Questions, FOIA

Dr. Bowden’s description of the visit as a “surprise” and its timing—occurring precisely while she was in court—has fueled speculation among her supporters about possible coordination or retaliatory intent amid her high-profile advocacy for early COVID-19 treatments and her disputes with hospitals and regulators.

From a procedural standpoint, unannounced visits are permitted under DSHS authority when conducting compliance checks.

However, the infrequency of such drop-ins at typical private physician offices has contributed to the perception that this instance was unusual.

As Dr. Bowden pursues her public information request, more specifics may emerge regarding the exact focus of the inspection, any records requested, and whether violations were identified or corrective actions required.

FOIA

Dr. Bowden has publicly indicated she is filing a public information (FOIAR) request under the Texas Public Information Act (Texas Government Code, Chapter 552 — the state’s equivalent of the federal FOIA) to obtain additional details about the DSHS visit. This may include the inspection report, list of records reviewed, any findings or violations noted, correspondence related to the visit, and the reason for the inspection.

She would have followed these steps:

How to Submit a Public Information Request to DSHS

Mailing Address:

DSHS Public Information Coordinator, MC-1919

1100 West 49th Street

Austin, Texas 78756-3101

Fax Number: 512-776-7720

Email: OpenRecords@dshs.texas.gov

Instructions for the Request:

The request must be submitted in writing (via mail, fax, or email).

Include contact information (name, address, phone, and email).

Provide a clear and specific description of the records you are seeking. Be as detailed as possible and include a relevant time frame when appropriate (e.g., “all documents related to the DSHS inspection of BreatheMD clinic on or about April 8, 2026, including the inspector’s report, notes, records reviewed, and any findings or corrective action requests”).

Note that DSHS is only required to provide existing records and documents; they are not obligated to create new documents, answer questions, or perform research.

Costs and Response Process:

DSHS will notify you in writing if there are any costs associated with fulfilling the request.

Fees are set by the Texas Office of the Attorney General and typically cover copying, labor for large requests, or other processing charges. You may be asked to pay a deposit before work begins.

The agency must respond promptly under the Public Information Act . If you do not receive a timely response or believe records are being improperly withheld, you can contact the Texas Attorney General’s Open Records Division Hotline at 512-478-6736 or toll-free at 1-877-673-6839 for assistance. The link and text from the Texas Public Information Act: Texas Government Code § 552.221(a) is HERE.



“An officer for public information of a governmental body shall promptly produce public information for inspection, duplication, or both on application by any person to the officer. In this subsection, ‘promptly’ means as soon as possible under the circumstances, that is, within a reasonable time, without delay.” This is the main provision requiring the agency to respond promptly. The 10-business-day rule for initial response or AG ruling is in §552.221(b) and §552.301. The rules for the 10-business-day requirements under the Texas Public Information Act:§552.221 (Production of Information) Official page: HERE.

Key parts: (d) If the agency cannot produce the information within 10 business day s, it must certify that in writing and set a later date. (f) & (g) Certain notices (no responsive info or relying on prior determination) must be sent not later than the 10th business day. §552.301 (Request for Attorney General Ruling) Official page: HERE.

Key rule: (b) If the agency wants to withhold information and needs an AG opinion, it must request the AG decision not later than the 10th business day after receiving the request. Both sections are on the same full chapter page: HERE.



The Inspection

As Dr. Bowden pursues her request, more specifics may emerge regarding the exact focus of the inspection, any records requested during the visit, and whether violations were identified or corrective actions required.

The Government Can:

Retain any discovered paper complaints

Keep any patient files

Keep any billing notes

Keep other office equipment

All medical equipment can be confiscated.

Look in the trash cans and cupboards.

When The Doctor Arrives to The Office after Inspection

Separately interview all your employees, preferably on video.

Include pictures of trash, biologic discard, and refrigerators.

Download everything in your office.

If they walked out with your computer, access what is possible on the icloud.

Conclusion

These types of inspections are a regulatory tool that are supposed to “safeguard public health” by verifying basic sanitation, infection prevention, and waste management standards. The police or sheriffs can be used if there is a court order.

The inspector(s) would have presented their credentials, toured the facility, reviewed medical records, accessed computer data (or take the computers), interviewed employees, evaluated where patients were sitting, and they would write a report.

In Dr. Bowden’s case, the visit appears to have followed this standard administrative process, though the context and timing have raised legitimate questions about motive and fairness.

Until additional records are released, the full details remain limited to what has been publicly shared.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I can guarantee you that Dr. Bowden learned sterility, infection control, and all that just fine from her training, ESPECIALLY at Stanford, who had excellent practices. I never saw a needle on the floor, the floors sparkled from daily waxing, and we all had to follow pristine practices. Like me, Dr. Bowden is a “high achiever” in this and every other regard any “inspection” could find.

But we know they are still bound to find SOMETHING SOMEWHERE to cite. And does the government “plant” dirty needles on the floor? I would hope not.

Motive

It is impossible for me to believe that Dr. Bowden had a patient complaint. But quite possible she had an “anonymous” complaint. Were they mad that she introduced a bill to BAN REMDESIVIR IN TEXAS? Or are they mad that she has no regrets?

Looking For A Crime

The government knows what they are doing. If they want, they can make anything up, create a false court system to drag you through, and dismiss your case to make the process the punishment.

The DOJ has jailed doctors in federal prison — IN SOLITARY CONFINEMENT before a trial is heard.

Just like they can arrest you at any time for not paying enough taxes, they can just create an arrest warrant and go looking for a crime. In the process, they can file papers using your wrong name (e.g., Dr Ron Elfenbein, whom they also charged for ‘overbilling’ without ever having an expert code biller take the stand. ), defame you (Dr Sanjeev Kumar), use multiple newspaper articles against you (Dr Sanjeev Kumar), inflate charges that make you look like you r*ped a patient, publicly put you on trial and when there is possible jury tampering, cite you needed to sterilize your scope in a plant when you have no plant on premesis (as with every office in the country) ( (Dr Sanjeev Kumar), they can make JURY TAMPERING hearings private and closed to the public despite public defamation (e.g., the Remmer Hearing on Dr Sanjeev Kumar)… or otherwise turn your personal, financial, and professional lives upside down.

This was not a DOJ office raid but a Tx Health Services (DSHS) “inspection”.

I am of the mind that they invaded Dr. Mary Bowden’s private, professional space with a crime in mind, whether it was for “a dirty needle on the floor” or “dirty equipment”, or something else.

EVEN MORE CHILLING: Just like the doctor can lie on a medical record (and it’s taken as “truth”), investigators can potentially write a report citing confessions or statements that your employees never said.

That’s because they come in with a version of what crime was committed, then try to construct the crime that was supposedly committed.

What do you think?

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Let Us Pray

Holy Creater Father God,

Thank You for loving us, creating us in Your image, and giving us the life we can live for You. Keep us close to Your protection and under Your wings of an eagle, protecting us from evil and harm.

We pray a special blessing on Dr. Mary Bowden and her family, staff, and patients as she goes through the courts and now an office inspection. We ask You to make everything work out for good, and for the saving of many lives, as You promise in Genesis 50:20. Bring this inspection to its final outcome in record time, accellerating the process and finding it in favor of Dr. Bowden.

Bless her court hearings, her legal staff, and help her keep her eyes on You.

Rally public support behind her, so that the government is held accountable and YOUR LIGHT SHINES UPON THEIR FINAL REPORT.

Make us the instruments of Your peace! Help us spread calm and protection wherever warranted! Let us SPEAK TRUTH and SPEAK LIFE to those around us!

Bless us once again by the Blood of Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus! Keep Your Holy Spirit speaking to us in that still, small voice! Let us deeply worship You!

Whether in the quiet of the night, the noise of the day, let every voice fade away so we hear Your Holy Spirit call me by name. Let Your mercy always fill the room I am standing in… and let me never pretend to be anything but a child before Your throne, HOLY GOD!

In the Name of Jesus we pray.

Amen

References

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s X post, April 8, 2026:

Texas Department of State Health Services, Infection Control Manual for Ambulatory Care Clinics, Fourth Edition (2009): HERE. 25 Texas Administrative Code §§1.131–1.137 (Special Waste from Health Care-Related Facilities): HERE (full subchapter; individual sections begin HERE. Texas Health and Safety Code, Chapter 81 (Communicable Disease Prevention and Control): HERE. DSHS Healthcare Safety Unit – Infection Prevention Resources: HERE.

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