A Hearing Date is Set in Motion for New Trial

Judge McGinnis has set a date for a hearing on the Motion for New Trial that Scott filed on October 29: The Hearing is next week, on Thursday, December 11 at 3:00 p.m.

Last month, Scott discussed the details of the Motion.

From Scott’s Newsletter: “Please mark your calendars. If you can attend and/or pray for God’s will to be done, our family would appreciate it.”

“The judge may issue a ruling before the hearing. In that case, the hearing would be cancelled. We will provide an update if he does so.”

~ Scott Schara’s Newsletter

From Scott:

Unrelated to the main message of this post, a kind lady following Grace’s story sent us a package in honor of the fourth anniversary of Grace’s death, and it is a hopeful reminder of the prize. In addition to cards she gathered from other supporters, she sent framed and matted originals of this drawing:

“We appreciate the ongoing support, encouragement, and prayers for our mission to shed God’s light on and rebuke evil. May God bless each of you.”

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Our Amazing Grace ™

If Possible, Stay Away from Hospitals and SurgiCenters!

And have your I Do Not Consent Form in hand, just in case, because we are all one car accident away from an ER. Don’t go anywhere else to get your document, because there are other copies out there that changed the language and may result in it being thrown out of the hospital .

WHAT WE LEARNED

Grace Shara lives on by protecting us and her loved ones from her fate.

A SPECIAL NOTE ON KENLEE’S MEDICAL KIDNAPPING CASE TOMORROW AND FRIDAY: Please see my update Addendum at the top of the page, and thank you for all your personal messages and to the wonderful person who gave me the new phone number that gets through to a human being;).

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I LOVE that Scott is representing himself, and he seeks contrition from the Judge, who is retiring in February and won’t be the same Judge on the case, if it moves forward for retrial.

Please remain in prayer for Scott and support him however possible. His Substack is here:

Send cards to Scott and Cindy Schara, add another for Jessica as her family!

Our Amazing Grace

N4833 Misty Meadow Rd.

Seymour, WI. 54165

If you Search my articles, you will find over 300 on the Schara Case. Thank you for sticking with me through it all.

We remain in prayer for all who have lost their loved ones from hospital killing protocols, including so many who still don’t know what really happened. It’s a horrible thing to see, but we know that we aren’t afraid of the Truth. This includes Rebecca Charles and her daughter Danielle Alvarez, whose court case is moving forward in New York, but we have no details. We remember the cases of Paul Batts and Raymond Hockett, whose cases are before the Grand Jury in Oklahoma. We bear in mind a case that will never seek justice, because the Statute of Limitations passed, that of Dr. Constatine “Gus” Kotsantis, ENT surgeon brutally killed by IV injection. We remember the brave Gail Seiler, whose “Huckleberry” husband busted in to rescue her from the lion’s mouth! And we are reminded that we never needed ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine — inhaled budesonide alone worked! And so many others whose names we don’t know … we pray for you!

Let Us Pray

Lord God of All the Ages,

As we pray and intercede for those we have lost, thank You for hearing our prayers.

Bless all the efforts of Scott Schara and his family. Give them encouragement and the peace that surpasses all understanding, we pray. Guide and lead Scott next Thursday as he prepares his argument and expresses his stance, we pray.

Give him favor, lead the Judge to contrition, and allow a fresh start that gives more semblance of justice, we pray!

Bless all those who have lost a loved one to hospitals, including Peggy and Leslie, Andy and his mother, as well as Rebecca. Bless those who escaped the clutches of evil, and multiply Gail’s efforts to bring light and comfort to those who were unable to survive. Bless all who help the poor and needy, those who suffer, and those who endure such pain as the loss of a child or loved one, Holy Lord. Only You are able to provide Your outstretched arms and Your Holy Spirit, Glorious God!

We ask all these things in the Name of Jesus.

Amen!

