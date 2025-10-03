I received a personal message from Orli and the Team, pleading me to share Ed Wackerman’s story with you:

URGENT!! PLEASE, ED Needs Help! Who is ED WACKERMAN? THANK YOU for reading this. Above: ED is pictured with his beloved dog, Bella, at the front of his home before was detained. ED has now been imprisoned for more than two years: No trial

No assumption of innocence

Tortured by those who have him behind bars by holding painkillers

Worsening his health condition to a point that he will have no voice to clear up this clearly made up charges to cover WHO REALLY PROVOKED a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022.

A SPECIAL THANKS TO ELSA at TheTruthSummit, for exposing this story and advocating for ED by writing a series of articles!

The Oak Fire of 2022

California’s Oak Fire ignited on July 22, 2022, near Midpines in Mariposa County, California.

It was accompanied by amid extreme drought and scorching heat (90s°F, 8-9% humidity). It was determined to be caused by arson, with the blaze rapidly exploding to burn 19,244 acres in the Sierra National Forest and Mariposa County.

Full containment occurred on September 2. 2022.

DAMAGES. It destroyed 185 structures, including homes, forcing evacuations of over 2,000 residents and prompting a State of Emergency from Governor Newsom. Firefighters battled explosive runs and spot fires with air tankers and helicopters, amid pyrocumulus clouds visible from Reno, Nevada.

No fatalities occurred.

ED WACKERMAN

There is a lot of evidence that shows Ed’s innocence, including that he has been kept behind bars, seemingly to cover and silence a provoked fired by other actors. It’s reasonable to think that he is not the only one that has been a scapegoat in the latest fires in the region — and for other government purposes.

WHAT TO DO

We can stop and turn out this injustice by acting in any way we can (see below):

Visit him

Write to him

Help ensure that the system knows we are aware of what is going on!

Together, we can help ensure that ED WACKERMAN is freed as soon as possible, that his health can improve, and his torture can be stopped.

The Current Situation

For the last 2 years, health treatments or omissions thereof have led to a situation whereby Ed is now in a wheelchair.

From Elsa’s Post:

This is a message he just sent to someone who is just starting to text him:

I’m sorry to say I’m not doing good. I fell again yesterday, I blacked out and fell with my walker. I had know idea what happened. I hit my head on the cement floor. They took me to 24 Sep, 2025 01:24:05 / User - $0.25 The hospital and I got a C- scan of my head. Part of my brain is gone my body replaced it with liquid. There is no cure,I’m in a wheelchair now. On a positive note I do feel your energy for sure. 24 Sep, 2025 01:29:47 / Inmate - $0.25 I thank you ,I’m in tears, it’s overwhelming the support you guy’s give me. Thanks again, your new friend ED

Ed keeps trying:

Elsa, I will give you a hint of my condition, I’m now taking up to 33 pills a day and 3 inhalers one 3 times a day the other 2 twice a day. I’m sorry to say I’m struggling. I am going to fight 22 Sep, 2025 04:16:48/ Inmate - $0.25

As he wrote to me a few days ago:

All I have is cement walls and an iron door to look at all day. My pictures and drawings of Bella [his little dog], and my book’s allow me to escape from this 11 Sep, 2025 07:14:40/ Inmate - $0.25 ============================================================== This is how he was arrested, that is enough to prove that it was all premeditated to cover up the fire on..“they” (for instance, the DA) just wanted to pin the Oak fire on someone” I suggest you look into the case of Ed Wackerman, patently innocent and in jail since June ’23, no trial until the end of October - if then!!!



In case you should think he’s guilty, just ask yourself: where did you get the evidence? Can you trust those sources? I have lots of evidence indicating he is completely innocent and “they” (for instance, the DA) just wanted to pin the Oak fire on someone. The arrest was staged with six police officers pulling their guns out on a senior citizen with difficulty walking. The officer doing the arrest said something like, “We have got you. You will be in jail forever, no bail.”

Source of this text on this link:

Emphases are mine:

THE STORY, IN BRIEF. Ed Wackerman, an innocent man. He’s been in jail for almost a year, since June 2023. No bail. Not even a preliminary hearing until October 30. 2024. You might believe: He must have done something. In fact, it appears his “crime” was being a “nobody” - living alone in his cabin with his little dog, no family close by, widower, hard of hearing, difficulty walking. He’s been charged with setting a major California fire - the Oak Fire of 2022. But he could not have set it. No one could have set it. There’s massive evidence - hidden by the mainstream media - that it was an unnatural fire. (Proof available.) But Ed could not even have set a regular fire. He’s seriously disabled - very slow-moving because of major injuries - and he’s accused of setting a fire he could never have outrun. I’ve been told that only an Olympic sprinter could have outrun it. I got involved because a friend asked me to (January 2024) and when I did nothing, asked me again (the beginning of March 2024). So I got in touch with Ed, wrote a letter to his lawyer, and more - like I’ve written about half a dozen posts on him, posting the letters he’s written to me. From the time of his arrest: tortured. Due to a badly injured foot, he needs a special inlay and brace to walk without agony. These were taken from him at the time of his arrest, never returned. When he stands, it takes him a minute to be able to endure the pain, and move. He also was taking pain medication, That was also taken from him. Instead he was given Tylenol by the prison nurse, who is married to the DA in charge of his case until recently. He spent much of the 15 months after his arrest bedridden to try to control the pain. ______________________ These are written letters ED sent to Elsa from the prison a while ago:

Sources:

Additional Information

Treat Prisoners with Kindness

Bible instructs to love one another as you love yourself:

“You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” ~ Mark 12:31, ESV

This is part of Jesus’ teaching on the Greatest Commandment, emphasizing love for God and others. It’s also found in Leviticus 19:18:

”You shall not take vengeance or bear a grudge against the sons of your own people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself: I am the Lord.”

and reiterated in Matthew 22:39:

“And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself.”

and Galatians 5:14:

“For the whole law is fulfilled in one word: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”

This principle underscores treating others with the same care and respect you give yourself.

How to Contact Ed or Send Letters, Books

1. If you’d like to send a card or letter to Ed, here’s the address:

NEW ADDRESS to write to Ed (as of June 1, 2024):

NOTE: All regular mail, letters, cards, photos, documents must be sent to this address in Texas, even though Ed is imprisoned in California.

WRITE TO ED WACKERMAN IN PRISON

(Write to Texas address, and it is electronially forwarded to Ed in California)

Edward Wackerman #12511,

Mariposa County Detention Center,

P.O. Box 591,

Longview Texas, 75606

USA

They will photocopy whatever it is and Ed will get it on his tablet electronically.

Only order books from Amazon.

Do not send more than 5 pages.

Only write on one side , or they will throw it out or return to you.

They do NOT photocopy both sides.

Thank you for helping those who have been persecuted!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

There are many more who have been wrongly persecuted, used as scapegoats, or rendered mute by wrongful imprisonment, brain chips, or otherwise targeted for the benefit of the American government.

While it seems that the deck is stacked against them, I know that GOD IS GREATER! And that if we GIVE OUR SUFFERING TO CHRIST, and BEAR OUR OWN CROSS by giving Him our suffering, we will attain a higher standing with Him for eternity.

Matthew 25:21

“His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant!’”

We must keep seeking not our own personal gain or possessions — I know you know this— but the eternal presence of God, and His voice calling to us,

Well Done, My Good And Faithful Servant!

Let Us Pray

Holy God of All the Ages,

We bring Ed Wackerman before Your Grace and Mercy today, Dear Lord!

Bring him to Your perfection, heal his body, protect his spirit and soul, and bless his mind with Your Love and Light! Turn his suffering into blessing, Holy Lord of All Creation, of All that Lives and Breathes!

If it be Thy Will, grant him freedom, vindication, and all good things in this world, WE BESEECH YOU NOW! WE COME TOGETHER IN THE POWER OF 2 OR 3, WE MEET IN YOUR PLACE OF INTERCESSORY PRAYER, AND ASK YOU TO FREE ED WACKERMAN, DEAR LORD!

Make it known that Ed has THOUSANDS OF SUPPORTERS WHO KNOW THIS INJUSTICE IS BEING DONE TO AN INNOCENT, DISABLED MAN, GREAT GOD! Let our voices ring out with this Truth, and may it travel FAR AND WIDE!

Lord, in the same light, I accept anything that You want me to bear for Your Kingdom. Bring it on! I trust You, I live for You, and I want You to use me in whatever way possible! Turn Ed’s suffering into Your Reward!

Every breath I take is one that You give to me! Every step that I take, You lead me to go where You want me to go! Multiply this, despite my fear, suffering, or tears, HOLY GOD! I am nothing without You! I have no strength or hope apart from You and Your Love, Holy God! Only You lift me up and pull me through anything and everything, Holy Lord of All the Prophets, of All!

WE CALL GENESIS 50:20 INTO BEING FOR ED WACKERMAN, DEAR GOD!

“But as for you, YOU MEANT EVIL AGAINST ME; but GOD MEANT IT FOR GOOD, in order to bring it about as it is this day, to save many people alive.”

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment