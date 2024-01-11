The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
Jan 11, 2024

Signed and shared.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Ann Bouchard's avatar
Ann Bouchard
Jan 11, 2024Edited

Unbelievable. Government wants us all dead from vaccines then do experiments with these fetuses, why? Organ harvesting? To save peoples lives? Does not make sense.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture