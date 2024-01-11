Someone is taking late-term aborted LIVE babies, pulling them out of their mothers, then taking them away to make an incision and then harvest their organs.

Do you think medical research should be “humane”?

Every single university is required to have an Institutional Review Board that reviews the authenticity and merits of all research projects. The review boards are made up of doctors, scientists, and the general public.

But how do they pass a project that takes live fetuses from pregnant humans?

Or did they think that we would never know?

Meet Dr. Robert A. Rutenbar

Senior Vice Chancellor for Research, Dr. Rutenbar’s Pittsburg University website is here and shows this:

Why should you know who he is? Because he is in charge of research that pulls babies out of their mommies, and kills them by harvesting their organs. I am sorry, but there is no nice way of saying this.

Bear with me through this article and petition for your signature, and most of all, join in my prayer for the mothers and the babies.

Here is a CitizenGo email that details disturbing information that we should know about - and object to:

Some emphases are mine.

Dear Margaret,

When you think of Pittsburgh, what springs to mind? Steel? Sports? How about unthinkable acts of barbarity in the name of "research"?

Pittsburgh University, a supposed beacon of knowledge and progress, is embroiled in the most despicable, government-funded experiments on late-term aborted babies. Shocking emails obtained by Judicial Watch and the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) have exposed a chilling reality.

Under the guise of science and in the name of “saving lives,” human life is being reduced to a mere commodity.



Lives are being taken en masse in the most horrific laboratory experiments, justified as part of medical “progress.” Organs and tissues are being harvested from born-alive, late-term abortion babies for use in the university's research department.

Join us in demanding that Pittsburgh University halt these barbaric practices and hold those responsible accountable.

Yes, you read that right. Pitt has been conducting government-funded experiments, purposefully keeping infants alive in order to harvest the body parts of late-term babies.

But the horror doesn't stop there. Pitt's research department and affiliated medical clinics have been hitting racial quotas in their organ and tissue harvesting.



Yes, even in their gruesome acts, they've found a way to discriminate.

Images of downy plumes of infant's hair growing on the backs of rats have been released, hopefully, shocking all of us into understanding the gruesome reality of late-term abortion harvesting machines.



It's a heart-wrenching revelation that is sends a shutter down the spine.

Demand a thorough investigation by the HHS Inspector General into these crimes at Pitt, and help us bring an end to these monstrous practices.

The evidence is clear. Late-term babies are being kept alive, only for their organs and tissues to be harvested while they're still breathing.



This is not just an attack on the sanctity of life - it's a systematic, racially skewed violation of human dignity.

Abortion quotas, specifically set for scientific research, are another level of barbarity. Yet, this is the reality at Pitt.



The people who should be safeguarding life exploit it for their own ends. It's time to hold them accountable.

As a society, we are each responsible. Now that we know what is happening, we cannot turn away. Your signature lets those in power know we see what they are doing and that it must stop.

Imagine a world where these crimes continue unchecked. Late-term abortion, infanticide, and the harvesting of infants' body parts for dark-age-style experiments persist.



It's a nightmare scenario reminiscent of the worst crimes in human history.

But it doesn't have to be this way. If we win this fight, these atrocities will be acknowledged, and justice will be served.



The systematic slaughter of infants will end, and the sanctity of human life will be defended and protected from exploitation.



You might be wondering, "Can we actually make a difference?" The answer is a resounding "Yes." We are adding to the growing pressure to stop these acts of atrocity.

Thank you for standing with us,

Anna Derbyshire and the entire CitizenGO Team

P.S. Once you've signed, please share our petition far and wide. The more people who know about this, the stronger we stand.

More information:

University Scalped 5-Month-Old Unborn Babies and Stitched the Hair on to Lab Rats,



https://www.lifenews.com/2023/12/15/university-scalped-5-month-old-unborn-babies-and-stitched-the-hair-on-to-lab-rats/

Pitt Under Federal Investigation For Experimenting on Aborted Babies’ Remains,



https://catholicvote.org/pitt-under-federal-investigation-experimenting-aborted-babies/?mkt_tok=NDI3LUxFUS0wNjYAAAGQDBKSZnN5Quwbv90eB5OOQ-3Zg_uDktK0Cq9m9mun8pKV4wQqJBnMbWHJqEsVvEGQPD9Mkzv75ZWjFoob8vdBtZUqXYhQhi1esFTAs2eO,

Communication obtained by Judicial Watch



chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.judicialwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/JW-v-HHS-Univ-Pitt-docs-03045.pdf

Thank you for standing up for what is right!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This is when I really want to cuss and spew my own hatred onto the evil that lies within people who take live babies and harm them for any reason. But to pull out their hearts, livers, kidneys while they are still alive?

GOD FORGIVE US!

I rush to sign, only because I feel like it helps me regurgitate the sickness from my being, from my mind and soul. I cannot sign fastly or furiously enough.

Maybe my signature won’t make a difference. But maybe it will.

I pray that it does, that it goes to the right ears, that it multiplies and cries out for others to sign. I pray all our cries are heard by someone who cares and can do something about it.

Let Us Pray

Father God, please protect the children. Stop this horrific research, make the mothers realize their error, and stop the researchers from procuring babies for harm. Please release the evil from Pittsburg University, and shine the light on it so that the whole world can see how disgusting they are. Open the eyes of the parents and associates who know about this research yet let it go on. Bring these babies Your peace, and where possible with the family situations, bring Your light and love into the mothers. Let the moms know of Your love that knows no bounds, Your forgiveness that goes out to them, even now. Please help them come to know you, to repent of their sins, and to come to know You, Your love for us, and Your Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ. We pray for all of this in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Mark 10:13 Let the Children Come to Me

