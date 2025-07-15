Every country that has protection for Jehovah’s Witnesses can use that legal ruling to protect people from the hospital protocols.

Do you speak and write another language besides English?

If so, please know that we need your (Free) help translating a medicolegal document from English to your language. It is the I DO NOT CONSENT FORM and here is Laura Bartlett, Dr. Richard Bartlett’s (the inventor of the Budesonide inhaler protocol) sister to tell you more:

A Tweet summarizing how the I DO NOT CONSENT FORM IS BASED ON "NO BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS" FOR JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES -- IT SHOULD BE LEGALLY VALID FOR EVERY COUNTRY THAT ALLOWS RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS TO BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS:

From Laura Bartlett:

📢 GREAT NEWS! JD/RN/HOSPITAL ADMIN - we have a way TO STOP THE NEXT PLANDEMIC FROM KILLING PEOPLE IN HOSPITALS (because when you stop the hospital doctor, you've stopped the killing protocols). It's a document and delivery strategy based on the Jehovah's Witness 50+ year track record of "I DO NOT CONSENT" being honored in hospitals - and it we've made it work for you, too, regardless of your individual faith or spiritual belief. FREE FORM DOWNLOAD TO PRINT or TRANSLATE, HERE: IDONOTCONSENTFORM.com

NOTE: THESE ARE THE 6 PAGES WE NEED TO BE TRANSLATED TO ALL LANGUAGES EXCEPT PORTUGUESE:

Since 2023, hundreds if not thousands of people have already downloaded this document around the world to protect themselves from dangerous drugs, vaccines, and protocols in hospitals. Tested and proven by patients in hospital and private surgery center setting in the USA. And in theory, it should work around the 🌎world, in places where Jehovahs Witness ability to decline blood is honored such as: USA: Courts in the US have consistently upheld the right of adult Jehovah's Witnesses to refuse blood transfusions, even in life-threatening situations. BELGIUM: The Belgian Advisory Committee on Bioethics affirms that if a competent adult Jehovah's Witness refuses a life-saving blood transfusion, physicians are obligated to respect their wishes, provided certain conditions are met, such as the patient reiterating their refusal after being informed of the consequences. GERMANY: According to the German Constitution, a patient's legal right to physical integrity mandates upholding their refusal of consent, even in an emergency, if they have explicitly refused treatment, including blood transfusions. PORTUGAL: The Portuguese National Council of Ethics for Life Sciences states that physicians are obligated to respect a competent patient's refusal of blood transfusions on religious grounds, provided the refusal is repeatedly and explicitly stated. SOURCE: BELOW.

AND HERE WE HAVE MY FRIEND IN BRAZIL, PATTI FRJ, who translated the above tweet to Portuguese:

IMPORTANTE NOTÍCIA! Em colaboração com um profissional anônimo dos EUA (advogado/ enfermeiro/administração hospitalar), desenvolvemos uma forma DE IMPEDIR QUE A PRÓXIMA "PLANDEMIA" MATE PESSOAS NOS HOSPITAIS. (isso porque, ao impedir a ação do médico hospitalar, você interrompe os protocolos de morte). Trata-se de um documento e uma estratégia de entrega baseados no histórico de mais de 50 anos das Testemunhas de Jeová com o uso da expressão "NÃO CONSINTO", que tem sido respeitada em hospitais e agora adaptamos isso para funcionar também para você, independentemente da sua fé ou crença espiritual. BAIXE AQUI GRATUITAMENTE FORMULÁRIO PARA IMPRIMIR

LINK: HERE. When you go to the link, here is what you see:

Desde 2023, centenas - senão milhares - de pessoas ao redor do mundo já baixaram este documento para se proteger contra medicamentos perigosos, vacinas e protocolos hospitalares. Testado e comprovado por pacientes em hospitais e centros cirúrgicos privados nos EUA. Em teoria, isso deve funcionar em todo o mundo, nos lugares onde o direito das Testemunhas de Jeová de recusar transfusões de sangue é respeitado, como por exemplo: EUROPA: O Tribunal Europeu de Direitos Humanos (TEDH) emitiu decisões que afirmam o direito de Testemunhas de Jeová adultas e competentes recusarem transfusões de sangue, mesmo quando salvadoras de vida, com base em crenças religiosas. Um caso notório envolveu uma Testemunha de Jeová na Espanha que recebeu notório envolveu uma Testemunha de Jeová na Espanha que recebeu sangue contra sua vontade expressa, e o TEDH decidiu contra as autoridades espanholas por violarem seus direitos. EUA: Os tribunais americanos têm reiteradamente reconhecido o direito de adultos Testemunhas de Jeová de recusar transfusões de sangue, mesmo em situações de risco de vida. BÉLGICA: O Comitê Consultivo de Bioética da Bélgica afirma que, se um adulto competente Testemunha de Jeová recusar uma transfusão de sangue que salve sua vida, os médicos são obrigados a respeitar essa decisão, desde que certas condições sejam atendidas, como a repetição da recusa após o paciente ser informado das consequências. ALEMANHA: Segundo a Constituição Alemã, o direito legal do paciente à integridade física exige que se respeite sua recusa de consentimento, mesmo em emergência, desde que ele tenha recusado expressamente o tratamento, incluindo transfusões de sangue. PORTUGAL: O Conselho Nacional de Ética para as Ciências da Vida afirma que os médicos são obrigados a respeitar a recusa de transfusão de sangue por um paciente competente com base religiosa , desde que essa recusa seja feita de forma explícita e repetida.

GRATITUDE!

GOD BLESS YOU ALL! I LOVE THE HELP! THE WORLD NEEDS THE HELP!

LET ME KNOW IF YOU OR ANYONE YOU KNOW CAN DO THE 6-PAGE “I DO NOT CONSENT FORM” AT Idonotconsentform.com!

I interviewed Dr. Kirk Moore today and will post the translation and Rumble video tomorrow! It’s our 2-year Wedding Anniversary so Thank You for All Your Support and Caring!

Leave a comment