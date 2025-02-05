The Tweet

The Studies

1. Thimerosal-containing Vaccines and Autism

Conclusion: “… the present study provides new epidemiological evidence supporting an association between increasing organic-Hg exposure from Thimerosal-containing childhood vaccines and the subsequent risk of an ASD diagnosis.”

2. A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population

Conclusion: “The results suggest that although mercury has been removed from many vaccines, other culprits may link vaccines to autism. Further study into the relationship between vaccines and autism is warranted.”

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21623535/

3. Commentary--Controversies surrounding mercury in vaccines: autism denial as impediment to universal immunisation

Statement: "...One of the authors, William Thompson, has now revealed that statistically significant information was deliberately omitted from the paper. Thompson first told Dr S Hooker, a researcher on autism, about the manipulation of the data. Hooker analysed the raw data from the CDC study afresh. He confirmed that the risk of autism among African American children vaccinated before the age of 2 years was 340% that of those vaccinated later."

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25377033/

4. Methodological issues and evidence of malfeasance in research purporting to show thimerosal in vaccines is safe

Finding: “The CDC's current stance that Thimerosal is safe and that there is no relationship between Thimerosal and autism is based on six specific published epidemiological studies coauthored and sponsored by the CDC. The purpose of this review is to examine these six publications and analyze possible reasons why their published outcomes are so different from the results of investigations by multiple independent research groups over the past 75+ years.”

5. Abnormal measles-mumps-rubella antibodies and CNS autoimmunity in children with autism

“Thus the MMR antibody in autistic sera detected measles HA protein, which is unique to the measles subunit of the vaccine. Furthermore, over 90% of MMR antibody-positive autistic sera were also positive for MBP autoantibodies, suggesting a strong association between MMR and CNS autoimmunity in autism. Stemming from this evidence, we suggest that an inappropriate antibody response to MMR, specifically the measles component thereof, might be related to pathogenesis of autism.”

6. Hepatitis B vaccination of male neonates and autism diagnosis, NHIS 1997-2002

“Boys vaccinated as neonates had threefold greater odds for autism diagnosis compared to boys never vaccinated or vaccinated after the first month of life. Non-Hispanic white boys were 64% less likely to have autism diagnosis relative to nonwhite boys. Findings suggest that U.S. male neonates vaccinated with the hepatitis B vaccine prior to 1999 (from vaccination record) had a threefold higher risk for parental report of autism diagnosis compared to boys not vaccinated as neonates during that same time period. Nonwhite boys bore a greater risk.”

7. Do aluminum vaccine adjuvants contribute to the rising prevalence of autism?

“The application of the Hill's criteria to these data indicates that the correlation between Al in vaccines and ASD may be causal. Because children represent a fraction of the population most at risk for complications following exposure to Al, a more rigorous evaluation of Al adjuvant safety seems warranted.”

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22099159/

8. What is regressive autism and why does it occur? Is it the consequence of multi-systemic dysfunction affecting the elimination of heavy metals and the ability to regulate neural temperature?

“Failure of the excretory system influences elimination of heavy metals and facilitates their accumulation and subsequent manifestation as neurotoxins: the long-term consequences of which would lead to neurodegeneration, cognitive and developmental problems. It may also influence regulation of neural hyperthermia. This article explores the issues and concludes that sensory dysfunction and systemic failure, manifested as autism, is the inevitable consequence arising from subtle DNA alteration and consequently from the overuse of vaccines.”

9. A case series of children with apparent mercury toxic encephalopathies manifesting with clinical symptoms of regressive autistic disorders

“There was a significant dose-response relationship between the severity of the regressive ASDs observed and the total mercury dose children received from Thimerosal-containing vaccines/Rho (D)-immune globulin preparations. Based upon differential diagnoses, 8 of 9 patients examined were exposed to significant mercury from Thimerosal-containing biologic/vaccine preparations during their fetal/infant developmental periods, and subsequently, between 12 and 24 mo of age, these previously normally developing children suffered mercury toxic encephalopathies that manifested with clinical symptoms consistent with regressive ASDs. Evidence for mercury intoxication should be considered in the differential diagnosis as contributing to some regressive ASDs.”

10. A comprehensive review of mercury provoked autism

“Hg has been found to cause immune, sensory, neurological, motor, and behavioural dysfunctions similar to traits defining/associated with ASDs, and that these similarities extend to neuroanatomy, neurotransmitters, and biochemistry. Furthermore, a review of molecular mechanisms indicates that Hg exposure can induce death, disorganization and/or damage to selected neurons in the brain similar to that seen in recent ASD brain pathology studies, and this alteration may likely produce the symptoms by which ASDs are diagnosed. Finally, a review of treatments suggests that ASD patients who undergo protocols to reduce Hg and/or its effects show significant clinical improvements in some cases. In conclusion, the overwhelming preponderance of the evidence favours acceptance that Hg exposure is capable of causing some ASDs.”

11. Thimerosal Exposure and the Role of Sulfation Chemistry and Thiol Availability in Autism

“Importantly, the emergence of ASD symptoms post-6 months of age temporally follows the administration of many childhood vaccines. The purpose of the present critical review is provide mechanistic insight regarding how limited thiol availability, abnormal sulfation chemistry, and decreased GSH reserve capacity in children with an ASD could make them more susceptible to the toxic effects of TM routinely administered as part of mandated childhood immunization schedules.”

Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3774468/

12. B-Lymphocytes from a Population of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Their Unaffected Siblings Exhibit Hypersensitivity to Thimerosal

“Cells hypersensitive to thimerosal also had higher levels of oxidative stress markers, protein carbonyls, and oxidant generation. This suggests certain individuals with a mild mitochondrial defect may be highly susceptible to mitochondrial specific toxins like the vaccine preservative thimerosal.”

Source: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3697751/

13. Theoretical aspects of autism: causes--a review

“Autism could result from more than one cause, with different manifestations in different individuals that share common symptoms. Documented causes of autism include genetic mutations and/or deletions, viral infections, and encephalitis following vaccination. Therefore, autism is the result of genetic defects and/or inflammation of the brain. The inflammation could be caused by a defective placenta, immature blood-brain barrier, the immune response of the mother to infection while pregnant, a premature birth, encephalitis in the child after birth, or a toxic environment.”

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21299355/

14. Conjugate vaccines and autism

Results are behind a paywall or university access.

15. Autism: a novel form of mercury poisoning

“A review of medical literature and US government data suggests that: (i) many cases of idiopathic autism are induced by early mercury exposure from thimerosal; (ii) this type of autism represents an unrecognized mercurial syndrome; and (iii) genetic and non-genetic factors establish a predisposition whereby thimerosal's adverse effects occur only in some children.”

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11339848/

16. A prospective study of thimerosal-containing Rho(D)-immune globulin administration as a risk factor for autistic disorders

“Conclusion: The results provide insights into the potential role prenatal mercury exposure may play in some children with ASDs.”

17. Hypothesis: conjugate vaccines may predispose children to autism spectrum disorders

“Conjugate vaccines fundamentally change the manner in which the immune systems of infants and young children function by deviating their immune responses to the targeted carbohydrate antigens from a state of hypo-responsiveness to a robust B2 B cell mediated response. This period of hypo-responsiveness to carbohydrate antigens coincides with the intense myelination process in infants and young children, and conjugate vaccines may have disrupted evolutionary forces that favored early brain development over the need to protect infants and young children from capsular bacteria.”

18. The potential importance of steroids in the treatment of autistic spectrum disorders and other disorders involving mercury toxicity

“In light of the fact that there are a number of other diseases that may have a chronic mercury toxicity component, such as Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, obesity, ALS, asthma, and other various forms of autoimmune disorders, it is imperative that further research should be conducted to understand mercury-testosterone toxicity.”

19. Reduced levels of mercury in first baby haircuts of autistic children

“These data cast doubt on the efficacy of traditional hair analysis as a measure of total mercury exposure in a subset of the population. In light of the biological plausibility of mercury's role in neurodevelopmental disorders, the present study provides further insight into one possible mechanism by which early mercury exposures could increase the risk of autism.”

20. Cultured lymphocytes from autistic children and non-autistic siblings up-regulate heat shock protein RNA in response to thimerosal challenge

“Although there were no apparent differences between autistic and non-autistic sibling responses in this very small sampling group, the differences in expression profiles between those cells treated with zinc versus thimerosal were dramatic. Determining cellular response, at the level of gene expression, has important implications for the understanding and treatment of conditions that result from exposure to neurotoxic compounds.”

21. A possible central mechanism in autism spectrum disorders, part 1

“A considerable amount of evidence, both experimental and clinical, indicates that repeated microglial activation can initiate priming of the microglia and that subsequent stimulation can produce an exaggerated microglial response that can be prolonged. It is also known that one phenotypic form of microglia activation can result in an outpouring of neurotoxic levels of the excitotoxins, glutamate and quinolinic acid. Studies have shown that careful control of brain glutamate levels is essential to brain pathway development and that excesses can result in arrest of neural migration, as well as dendritic and synaptic loss. It has also been shown that certain cytokines, such as TNF-alpha, can, via its receptor, interact with glutamate receptors to enhance the neurotoxic reaction. To describe this interaction I have coined the term immunoexcitotoxicity, which is described in this article.”

22. The role of mercury in the pathogenesis of autism

“Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder of unknown etiology in most cases. Studies of monozygotic twins report an average 60% concordance rate, indicating a role for both genetic and environmental factors in disease expression.1 Recent reviews in environmental health have suggested that early exposure to hazardous substances may underlie some cases of neurodevelopmental disorders, including ADHD, learning disabilities, and speech/language difficulties.2 In 1999, thimerosal used as a vaccine preservative was identified as a widespread source of organic mercury exposure in infants.3 Mercury (Hg), a heavy metal, is considered highly neurotoxic.4 The amount of mercury in vaccines, while small, exceeded USEPA safety guidelines on a cumulative basis.3 Certain individuals may exhibit severe adverse reactions to low doses of Hg which are otherwise largely benign to the majority of those exposed.5 Some individuals with idiopathic autism spectrum disorder may represent such a sensitive population. As summarized in this paper, disease characteristics suggest this possibility: (a) ASD traits are known to arise from mercury exposure; (b) onset of ASD symptoms is temporally associated with administration of immunizations; (c) the reported increase in the prevalence of autism in the 1990s closely follows the introduction of two mercury-containing vaccines; and (d) elevated mercury has been detected in biological samples of autistic patients. Since ASD may now affect as many as one in 150 US children,6 and since thimerosal is still used in many products worldwide, confirmation of thimerosal as an environmental agent in autism pathogenesis has important societal and patient implications…” - Paywall or university access.

23. Transcriptomic analyses of neurotoxic effects in mouse brain after intermittent neonatal administration of thimerosal

“Our results indicate that higher dose of neonatal thimerosal-mercury (20× higher than that used in human) is capable of inducing long-lasting substantial dysregulation of neurodevelopment, synaptic function, and endocrine system, which could be the causal involvements of autistic-like behavior in mice.”

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24675092/

24. Causal relationship between vaccine induced immunity and autism

"The antibody to this antigen was found in 83% of autistic children but not in normal children or siblings of autistic children. Thus autistic children have a hyperimmune response to measles virus, which in the absence of a wild type of measles infection might be a sign of an abnormal immune reaction to the vaccine strain or virus reactivation."

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12849883/

25. What is regressive autism and why does it occur? Is it the consequence of multi-systemic dysfunction affecting the elimination of heavy metals and the ability to regulate neural temperature?

“This article explores the issues and concludes that sensory dysfunction and systemic failure, manifested as autism, is the inevitable consequence arising from subtle DNA alteration and consequently from the overuse of vaccines.”

WHAT I REALLY THINK

There is no one who knows vax injury like RFK Jr. Not that he is a savior, but man, won’t half the population be surprised it is this bad? And those Senators who made fun of him… who grilled him on whether he would uphold the CDC’s Childhood Schedule (he said YES!) - won’t they be surprised when he CHANGES THE SCHEDULE after FIRING the CDC!

Lord, forgive us for harming all these children for all these years! This must STOP!

Let Us Pray

Holy and Righteous Father God,

We CRY before You in horror and incredibility that this has gone on for so long. FORGIVE US, LORD! We are SO SORRY for harming your babies, your children, and their futures!

May we CHANGE OUR WAYS! May we save every single baby from the damnation of illness caused by the shots!

THANK YOU for opening our eyes in yet another holy and significant way! Every time we think our eyes cannot be opened wider, we open them again! May we never have fear of THE TRUTH, FOR THE TRUTH SETS US FREE!

Use us, build us up, empower us to help, lead us to speak up! This is our prayer. Bring us people who we can talk to - or send us out to speak to them. Give us a heart full of love and compassion, Holy God.

In the Name of Jesus,

Amen.

Leave a comment