HHS Writes Letter to US Teaching Hospitals and Medical Schools: Get Informed Consent for Students to Do "Sensitive" Pelvic or Rectal Exams, Especially if the Patient is Under General Anesthesia
The Reminder Came on April 1, 2024: Particularly "... Pelvic, Breast, Prostate, or Rectal Examinations – While Under Anesthesia Without Proper Informed Consent Being Obtained Prior to the Examination"
I remember when no one ever “forgot” to get patient permission before a student watched or participated in a private exam.
Warning: Adult content.
Seems the medical establishment needed a REMINDER in the form of a Press Release.
Thank you for supporting my research and writings. And the AMAZING, LOVELY cups of coffee ☕️ ❤️ ☕️ really help keep me going strong!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.