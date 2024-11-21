Source: https://x.com/getontap/status/1859388694349713599?s=46

The Video

The Thread

The Twitter Space

I was in this ⬆️ Twitter Space last night, and was accepted as a Speaker:

I had the opportunity to PRAY for all efforts getting people out of the freezing cold, for the work of the helping hands and the blessings of the feet walking to help. You can find me at about the 90 minute mark.

A Space is like a podcast, sound only. There were a lot of knowledgeable people there, including our

🙌.

Link: https://x.com/thinktankfranks/status/1859396311516119231?s=46

( ⬆️ : Just WOW! Again, where are all the lawyers? 👀 🤷‍♀️)

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Bless the people of North Carolina, Tennessee, and all those affected by the recent hurricanes. We command the weather to warm up and the winds to slow down, Dear Lord God of All the Ages!

Help us help them!

Thank you for sending me Lori, who is helping on the Google doc for RVs and Campers! Bless her hands, her phone whose speaker died today, and the nonprofits helping house people from the cold!

Help everyone with an RV in storage pray about donating it to save a life or lives! Help us to love one another as we love ourselves!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Our Shared Google Doc:

https://bit.ly.com/3UO1vUa

❤️