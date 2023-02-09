HAARP is in weapons of mass destruction. It uses weather modification and manipulation and there are several installations, one of them in Alaska. Prior to the earthquake in turkey, there are videos of a large cloud in bursa, a bit away from the earthquake site, as well as what looks like thunderstorms and lightning just immediately prior to the earthquake.

Take a look at these sequential images and videos for yourself, and see what you think: a cloud and lightening.

Cloud Seen in Bursa, Turkey, Away from the Site of the Earthquake

Unidentified, Lighted Object in the Sky

You can see this immediately prior to the earthquake, seen in three separate videos:

Above: you can hear the earthquake start to shake the ground and the perception of falling objects in the background that gets worse and worse as the video progresses. Below: the question of whether the lightning flashes occur as the destruction of the power grid occurs:

Discussions about HAAARP

A couple discussions of the timing of Turkey’s vote to keep Sweden and Finland out of NATO, the United States, and possible retaliation with the closing of embassies in Turkey, just days before the earthquake:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I think we are in the end times and we will see more devastation than ever before. Many are predicting World War III in 2023, perhaps with China against Taiwan, but certainly nation shall rise against nation. There shall be more earthquakes in different places. There shall be food shortages. And there shall be "disturbances ". These are the “beginnings” of birth pains, the “real” birth pains will be more dramatic, and finally, the “birth” is to be much most dramatic.

Even if we suffer, even if we suffer greatly, we need to know that God is in charge, and that we will be together forever with them for all of eternity.

Our job is to be loyal to him, loyal unto starvation or guillotine; loyal to the end, so that we store our treasures in heaven.