High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) and their Geophysical Weapon: Is it Responsible for Turkey-Syria Cloud, Lightening Just Prior to Earthquake?
Think for yourself - Could these be the birth pains of the End Times?
HAARP is in weapons of mass destruction. It uses weather modification and manipulation and there are several installations, one of them in Alaska. Prior to the earthquake in turkey, there are videos of a large cloud in bursa, a bit away from the earthquake site, as well as what looks like thunderstorms and lightning just immediately prior to the earthquake.
Take a look at these sequential images and videos for yourself, and see what you think: a cloud and lightening.
Cloud Seen in Bursa, Turkey, Away from the Site of the Earthquake
Unidentified, Lighted Object in the Sky
You can see this immediately prior to the earthquake, seen in three separate videos:
Above: you can hear the earthquake start to shake the ground and the perception of falling objects in the background that gets worse and worse as the video progresses. Below: the question of whether the lightning flashes occur as the destruction of the power grid occurs:
Discussions about HAAARP
A couple discussions of the timing of Turkey’s vote to keep Sweden and Finland out of NATO, the United States, and possible retaliation with the closing of embassies in Turkey, just days before the earthquake:
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I think we are in the end times and we will see more devastation than ever before. Many are predicting World War III in 2023, perhaps with China against Taiwan, but certainly nation shall rise against nation. There shall be more earthquakes in different places. There shall be food shortages. And there shall be "disturbances ". These are the “beginnings” of birth pains, the “real” birth pains will be more dramatic, and finally, the “birth” is to be much most dramatic.
Even if we suffer, even if we suffer greatly, we need to know that God is in charge, and that we will be together forever with them for all of eternity.
Our job is to be loyal to him, loyal unto starvation or guillotine; loyal to the end, so that we store our treasures in heaven.
Repetition of a lie does not make it true.
1. The total energy budget of the University of Alaska's HAARP instrument (a truckload of ordinary heating oil) is less than a billionth of the energy released in the earthquake.
2. Electromagnetic energy weakens as the square of the distance over which it is sent. The HAARP instrument never created lightning strokes in Alaska at full power. Going 12,000 miles away to Turkey would weaken that energy by a factor of 144,000,000. So something it couldn't do in Alaska is 144 million times less possible in Turkey.
3. Lenticular clouds are made by strong winds passing over mountains. Aviators learn to climb above them because the strong winds can endanger passengers and crew by turbulence.
4. The wind is too weak to cause an earthquake deep in the ground. So the co-occurrence of some bad weather and an earthquake are a problem for quake survivors and rescue workers but did not cause the quake.
5. Irresponsible people who keep repeating the same lie have become the biggest obstacle to justice and peace. If nobody settles what the facts are, continued repetition of lies promotes fear and hatred and diverts people away from considering the truth.
6. The theological truth is that we ignorant humans take it upon ourselves to judge God Almighty and blame Him for allowing bad things to happen to good people. We have no authority to do this because God is in charge and we are not. We can beg God for mercy by praying but that does not give us power to compel God to do as we wish. The goofball theories that falsely accuse temporal people for bad things that happen, are simply a stand-in for the real anger, which is the anger that God won't let us be His boss. We lack the capacity to make God's decisions for Him so our anger over what was God's will at any time, does not justify our disobedience to Him. That anger and that willingness to believe lies is a direct cause of our fallen state as Sinners. We show anger and mistrust to our fellow humans because of our anger toward God. We pass up the chance to learn truths when we waste our time repeating lies, and that's a waste.