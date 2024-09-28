I share these posts with you because lots of people, probably millions, have seen them. Each one is shared in thousands of Telegram channels.

GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET

Wed. 25 Sept. 2024 Wolverine: · On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, US Inc. Corp. dissolves – ending the fiat monetary system experiment. The gold and asset-backed Quantum Financial System is ready, set, and taking over. On October 1, 2024, the US Inc. corporation fiscal year ends and it has been bankrupt since 2008. There are no budget approvals from Congress, it just runs on fumes with a fiat dollar. Now, the Federal Reserve and IRS will shut down along with it. And let's not forget Blackrock, the financial arm of the Deep State, which controls more wealth than entire nations. They have already declared bankruptcy.

Link: https://www.rkc.llc/post/blackrockinternationalinc

If a bank does not comply with Basel III (not gold backed), it will close on October 1st. · The first week of October will change everything. The Emergency Broadcast System will break the silence and reveal all hidden truths. Countries around the world are preparing to activate the Quantum Financial System (QFS). · Military forces around the world are mobilizing – US, Canada, UK, EU, and beyond. Over 80 nations are participating in this. This is not a drill. · Governments as we know them will shrink by 90-95%. If new elections are not held within 60 days, the Global Military Alliance will take over. Forget about the November elections. · President Trump and the Global Military Alliance are running the largest covert operation in history. They have already arrested and tried over half a million global elites – crimes against humanity. These criminals, those who prey on the world’s children, are facing justice, and it’s not going to be pretty. · The BRICS nations are also making their move, with the largest transfer of wealth in history. 134 nations are abandoning the fiat US dollar and moving to gold-backed currencies. Each of these currencies will trade on a 1:1 ratio, leveling the playing field like never before. · The new Republic begins. On October 1st, the United States will begin its new fiscal year with a gold backed US banknote as part of the global monetary reset. · Tues. 24 Sept. 2024: BREAKING! Steve Quayle Reveals Walmart Canada No Longer Accepts U.S. Dollars – A Harbinger of the U.S. Dollar's Total Collapse · Wed. 25 Sept. 2024: BOOOM!!! XRP and QFS Make It All Possible: THE STRUCTURED PAYOUT SYSTEM – Redemption Rate = The Amount Paid For Each Zim Dollar … Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET:

Thurs. 26 Sept. 2024 Bruce: There are no longer going to be Tier 5 banks, or small banks. They will be absorbed by Tier 3 or Tier 4 banks. · Tier 1,2,3 banks have been connected to the new system. Tier 4 will be completed by this Sat. 28 Sept. · Redemption Center Staff will be on call this weekend. · Iraq will have their new lower denomination currency · Bond Holders will have access to their accounts by Tues. 1 Oct. · Tier4b (us, the Internet Group) will receive 800 number email notifications on Mon. 30 Sept. They should appear in a three hour period. · The Call Center will route you to the Redemption Center where you will exchange. · Exchange Appointments will be set starting on Tues. 1 Oct. onward. · R&R allowances are already deposited in your Quantum Account. You move that money to your bank with your Quantum Card you will receive at your appointment.

This is something that has several versions, one where you DON’T give out any personal information, and the other that requires it to verify you. Never give out your personal info.

· Both banks and Redemption Centers have on their screens the 14 currencies that will increase in value. · As of this weekend all 197 new currency rates of the 209 countries in the World will be on the screens. · You will have access to some of your monies at your exchange. · Active Military on Military Bases will exchange Dinar and Afghani over the weekend. They have already received notification they will do that. · The highest rates are on the Redemption Center screens. You will exchange there and not at a bank. · The Iraqi Dinar rate is tied to the oil barrel rate. · People in hospitals or who have a medical problem will have up to 40 days to exchange at a Redemption Center. Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

STAR LINK ON ALERT TO SEND EBS TO PHONES WORLDWIDE

COUNTDOWN HAS BEGUN TO WORLDWIDE Q STING OPERATION WORLDWIDE MILITARY TAKEOVER, GLOBAL CURRENCY RESET US Inc. GOVERNMENT, FED, IRS & WORLD BANKS CLOSE ON TUES. 1 OCT. 2024 TRUST THE PLAN PREPARE PRAY Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

GLOBAL BLACKOUT AND EMERGENCY BROADCAST SYSTEM

We’re sitting on the edge of a Global Blackout and Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) Activation, where normal communication will cease for ten days. This is Operation Stormbreaker—the greatest sting operation ever. Military units have been mobilizing worldwide for a coordinated strike to destroy the Globalist Power Structure. On Mon. 16 Sept. 2024, John F. Kennedy Jr. announced on his Telegram, "BLACKOUT: In one week everything will change. The channels everyone has been waiting for will go live with devastating information. We have it all." The Global Military Alliance holds all the cards. They’ve overtaken the Zionists and the elites controlling the world—those at the top are finished. The 13 Illuminati families, Vatican, Royal Families, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Gates, Obama, Clintons—all under White Hat control. Even if clones or actors in masks parade around, Trump is in control. He’s not just leading America—he rules the world. Just like Trump, President Kennedy knew about the CIA’s Child Sex Trafficking Rings and how the Deep State used them to blackmail politicians. This is why they assassinated Lincoln, tried to kill JFK, Trump, and others—because these Patriots were fighting to return taxpayer money to the people. That’s why the Q Movement is in full swing now. Human trafficking and pedophilia go to the highest levels—health, media, education, even governments. The CIA, with the Vatican, ran these operations and controlled the Cabal’s purse using US taxpayer-funded Black Budgets. But Trump put a stop to it all. After his 2016 inauguration, Trump seized trillions from a 150-mile tunnel under the Vatican, along with evidence of satanic rituals and human trafficking. The Pope surrendered to Trump, and the truth was revealed. By 2018, celebrities like 50 Cent were blowing the whistle on Hollywood’s Epstein, exposing the filth. The White Hats ensured these whistleblowers were protected. By 8 Sept. 2024, the Swiss National Bank was exposed as a laundering front for the Rothschilds, CIA, and Mossad, funneling billions for trafficking, bio-weapons research, and secret space ops. Hillary Clinton? Long gone to GITMO. Her clone or actor might still be seen on TV, but she’s been dealt with. Even Pelosi, Kamala, and Biden—all were arrested, tried, and executed. Their replacements keep the illusion alive, but the truth is coming. This bubble of deception will burst by 20 Nov. 2024 with the start of Nuremberg Trials 2.0. The world will see the depth of the crimes. On Tues. 17 Sept. 2024, a new Covid strain “XEC” was announced, rapidly spreading across Europe. The Deep State is trying to stir panic again with Bird Flu in Colorado and Monkeypox in Singapore. Their attempts to create chaos are becoming obvious. Do you feel like the fight has just begun? I do. Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

GESARA

THE EVENT UNLEASHED! BIBLICAL PROPHECIES, GLOBAL BLACKOUT, MARTIAL LAW, WWIII, TESLA’S SECRET TECH, AND GESARA’S MASSIVE WEALTH TRANSFER! The clock is ticking toward a monumental shift that will reshape the world as we know it. What appears to be the brewing of World War III is merely a facade for a deeper, more sinister agenda—a global purge to dismantle the Luciferian strongholds that have ensnared humanity for centuries. This is not merely another war; it’s a divine intervention designed to obliterate the satanic infrastructure ruling over us. This global cleansing will utilize key military targets not as foreign armies or states but as symbols of Illuminati power—the Vatican, Buckingham Palace, the White House, and even CERN with its dark experiments. The Event marks the beginning of this massive upheaval, with GESARA funds paving the way for rebuilding a cleansed world. This is about resetting the financial system, moving away from Rothschild-controlled banks to rainbow Treasury notes backed by actual precious metals. The destruction of 34 key sites linked to the global cabal’s power will be executed using Rods of God and Directed Energy Weapons. This isn’t just conspiracy theory; it's strategic dismantling, as seen in recent strikes on Tesla Bitcoin servers and data centers. The coming chaos will extend beyond a simple currency reset. The impending stock market crash and the implementation of global martial law are not mere economic downturns but a deliberate takedown. This will usher in a new world under emergency measures, radically different from what we’ve known. As the market crashes, so too will the old financial systems tied to the elites. The portrayed third World War, with its nuclear sirens and mass panic, is merely a distraction from the true agenda: the establishment of a new system aligned with divine justice. Military tribunals and secret courts are already in action, executing a global purge of betrayal against humanity. These are not rumors; they are realities, with executions and confessions unfolding far from the public eye, unreported by mainstream media. Project Odin, part of the Quantum Starlink system, will neutralize Mossad’s media control, erasing their influence and ending their ability to manipulate the truth. This will coincide with a global blackout essential for transitioning to Tesla Energy—an energy system free from the control of the cabal, signaling the end of their reign. This blackout is strategic, aimed at severing the cabal’s last lines of communication and disinformation. It's a necessary step to reveal the full extent of what has been hidden from public view. But the transition won't be smooth. The elites will stage a fake World War III, complete with nuclear threats, to cling to their fading power. They will claim it’s for our safety, but it’s their final act of desperation. This is not just military training; it's preparation for the largest military operation in history—the final battle between good and evil. Castles will fall, royal families will be dethroned, and corrupt institutions will crumble. The event we’ve been warned about is unfolding. The signs are clear, marking the shift to a new era under GESARA, revealing hidden truths and empowering the people, not the elites. The storm is here, and there’s no turning back. Prepare for the most tumultuous period in human history. The war for our freedom—and the soul of humanity—is now. Source: https://t.me/+kirplqExjnFkY2Jk

ACTIVATION OF THE EBS

BREAKING! Imminent Global Blackout: EBS 10 Days of Darkness, Secret Tribunals at GITMO, Over 1,000 Elite Arrests and Indictments Unsealed This Week! As of September 27, 2024, the intensity is boiling over. Elite trials have quietly begun, with top Cabal figures dragged into military tribunals. Mainstream media is silent, but don’t be fooled—their world is collapsing, and nothing can stop it. GITMO is now the epicenter for these trials, with high-profile elites like Klaus Schwab and George Soros undergoing questioning. These are the people who believed they could manipulate the world forever, but they’re falling, and the military is taking over. As we approach the new financial age, GESARA promises a massive wealth transfer—power is being ripped from the corrupt and returned to the people. The Quantum Financial System (QFS) is already freezing the assets of these elites, and soon their wealth will be distributed to you, the rightful owners. Global prosperity is just around the corner. Over 1,000 secret indictments have been unsealed this week. Banking elites in Switzerland, New York, and London are being flown to secret locations for interrogation. Their escape routes are closed, money frozen, and assets confiscated. Don’t believe the mainstream lies about “resignations”—these people are being taken down for human trafficking, financial terrorism, and mass corruption. The 10-day blackout is imminent, and EBS is ready to go live. Meanwhile, Russian Spetsnaz and Brazilian Special Forces are embedded deep within Cabal-controlled sectors, extracting high-value targets. In Nevada, new military strikes hit underground bases housing secret weapons meant to control the public during the blackout. These bases have been obliterated. Weapons such as EMP devices, bioweapons, and mind control technology have been seized by the White Hats—all part of the Cabal’s crumbling empire. Top-level Cabal members are on the run, but nowhere is safe. Special Ops forces are hunting them down in remote locations like the Arctic and Pacific islands. Military forces are preparing to storm government buildings during the blackout to extract key political figures tied to the Cabal. Here’s the kicker: EBS will broadcast live feeds of these trials, exposing the Cabal’s darkest crimes—including child trafficking, satanic rituals, and adrenochrome harvesting. Prepare for revelations that will shake society to its core. The Cabal’s days are done. Prepare for justice, and the dawn of a new era. Source: https://t.me/JulianAssangeWiki

You are now up to date! Thank you for reading my writings, and for sharing them! You can't post this on Facebook but thank you for sharing to Twitter/X and more!

