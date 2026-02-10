To view the whole article, please click on the Title and view on the web.

If you’ve never done it before, you have no idea what it means to hold your own baby. But here’s the next best thing: holding your friend’s baby.

Try not to cry.

Letting Moms Stay Home

Women have no idea how much they’ll ache to be with their babies until they become mothers. It’s not a mild preference. It’s a visceral pull, a biological, spiritual, emotional need to stay close. And that pull isn’t weakness. Its what we were designed for. But modern society doesn’t prepare women for this. It tells them birth is just a blip. That life resumes as normal. That daycare, pumping schedules, and office emails can simply replace the first months of motherhood. But it’s a lie. You won’t be the same. You won’t want to hand your baby to someone else. You won’t feel like rushing back to work, and you shouldn’t. What’s tragic is that women are encouraged to trust every feeling… except this one. The one that tells them to stop. The one that says: This child needs me. That’s how deep the conditioning goes. Feminism has convinced women to suppress the most honest instinct they’ll ever feel. And I can’t think of anything more tragic.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Yes, feminism and women’s liberation enslaved women and pulled them away from their maternal roles.

God not only made it so every mother is connected to her child — it’s true for humans and even for animals.

In the wild, animal moms are fierce and super devoted:

Elephant matriarchs never truly leave their calves (they have lifelong family bonds)

Orangutan babies cling to their mom for years without separation

Polar bear moms guard their cubs non-stop for over two years

Sea otters wrap their little pups in kelp while they hunt, but stay right nearby. God gave all Moms an original, “I won’t leave my baby!” kind of bond and energy!

God bless our Mothers!! God bless our Fathers who support Moms and babies!

And we pray that His Holy Spirit can impress more Moms and Dads to live on one income so that Mom can stay home with her babies! 🙌

Remember, too, that there are physiological effects of a Mom holding her baby!

Physiologic Effects of Holding Your Baby

When a mother holds her baby—especially skin-to-skin—her body releases natural neurochemicals and hormones that act like endogenous “drugs,” fostering bonding, reducing stress, and creating calm or euphoria.

Oxytocin (the “love hormone”): Triggered by touch and closeness, it surges in both mom and baby. It builds trust and attachment, lowers stress/cortisol, aids breastfeeding, reduces heart rate and blood pressure, and promotes emotional synchrony and relaxation. Oxytocin also constructs and shrinks the uterus, clamping down on blood loss.

Endogenous opioids (e.g., β-endorphins): These create deep satisfaction, euphoria, and pain relief, making caregiving feel rewarding and close contact profoundly calming. Also opposes depression.

Dopamine: Activates the reward system, reinforcing pleasure and motivation to care for the baby, strengthening attachment alongside oxytocin and opioids, and minimizing depression.

These chemicals work together synergistically, with bidirectional effects (baby’s cues boost mom’s release). Holding a baby thus delivers a natural cocktail that supports secure bonding, emotional well-being, and reduced maternal stress—why skin-to-skin is recommended from birth onward.

Let Us Pray

Dear Father God,

Thank You for allowing us to be Your children! There is no greater God, no greater Father than You!

We pray for our children, for all children, and for more Moms to stay home with their babies, more Fathers to make it work to the best of their ability! Bless our land in this way, Holy and Righteous Creator!

Thank You for letting us share in the joy of Your creation! Bless You for blessing our souls with such love of a tiny life that is so helpless and dependent upon us!

Help us all to be in tune to the life of new parents, to be helpful and supportive whenever the opportunity arises! Let us respect and bless them!

Thank You for allowing us to be a blessing to others! As this day commences, lead and guide us in all Your ways!

In Jesus’ Name!

Amen!

