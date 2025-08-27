🚨HOME BIRTH UNDER ATTACK: 🚨 Protect Pennsylvania Midwivery and Civil Liberties via Zoom by AABC Today
American Association of Birth Centers’ Plea to Protect Home Birth. ABBY THE MIDWIFE and I will be on a Zoom Today: 10 am PST | 12 Noon CST | 1 pm EST ~ PRAY! 🙏
They are working overtime in Pennsylvania to get rid of midwives and home births! They’re copying New York!
I will be attending this Zoom today in support! Please pray for us!
The Appeal for Help
An Appeal Memorandum:
Federal Constitutional Protections for Traditional Midwivery and the Right to Home Birth
Please Pray for Us ~ Put Your Prayer Below 🤲
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry to SHINE THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS as a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. And Thank You for Sharing!
God bless you and give you strength.
Oh for heaven's sake will these demons just go back to hell where they came from. I was married to a control freak narcissist for 20 yrs. Thats all it is demonic narcissism-which needs to be cut off like a work cut in half! Its the only way they will stop.