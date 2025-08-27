The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
4h

God bless you and give you strength.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
m cameron's avatar
m cameron
3h

Oh for heaven's sake will these demons just go back to hell where they came from. I was married to a control freak narcissist for 20 yrs. Thats all it is demonic narcissism-which needs to be cut off like a work cut in half! Its the only way they will stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture