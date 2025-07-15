Share this postThe Rebel Patient™HOMELAND SECURITY GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS HEARING TODAY AT 3 PM EST: "Voices of the Vaccine Injured"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMedical FreedomHOMELAND SECURITY GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS HEARING TODAY AT 3 PM EST: "Voices of the Vaccine Injured"Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Senate Hart Building, SH-216, Washington, D.C.Dr Margaret ArandaJul 15, 202511Share this postThe Rebel Patient™HOMELAND SECURITY GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS HEARING TODAY AT 3 PM EST: "Voices of the Vaccine Injured"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareSource: HERE. View the Hearing at CHD.TVSEE HERE.I am interviewing Dr. Kirk Moore in 15 min and will post it later today! God bless you!Leave a commentThe Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share11Share this postThe Rebel Patient™HOMELAND SECURITY GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS HEARING TODAY AT 3 PM EST: "Voices of the Vaccine Injured"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2SharePrevious