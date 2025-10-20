Doctors and scientists are targeted, disciplined, allegedly poisoned, and may pass away for speaking truth. Or maybe he was killed for curing autism and cancer.

Dr. Rashid Ali Buttar (1966–May 18, 2023) was an American osteopathic physician, and prominent anti-vaccine advocate known for his controversial alternative medicine practices for autism and cancer. He was also known for being a “conspiracy theorist” and earned his stripes by being named as one of “The Disinformation Dozen” when 12 anti-vax influencers were accused of being responsible for 65% of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on social media.

Born in England, Dr. Buttar immigrated to the U.S. at age 9, settling in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a lifetime academic standout, becoming an Eagle Scout at age 13, the youngest in his year. Here are his other achievements:

In 1991, Dr. Buttar graduated from the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Des Moines, Iowa.

He then completed his residency training in general surgery and emergency medicine at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

He served as a U.S. Army Major in the Special Forces, including roles as Brigade Surgeon for the 101st Airborne Division and Director of Emergency Medicine.

Buttar gained notoriety for promoting unorthodox treatments like chelation therapy for autism, cancer, and other conditions, often using substances like hydrogen peroxide.

He authored books on detoxification, lectured worldwide, and testified before Congress.

However, Dr. Buttar’s practices drew significant criticism. The North Carolina Board of Medical Examiners reprimanded him twice for unprofessional conduct, citing ineffective treatments linked to patient deaths.

In 2010, the FDA issued warnings against his company, V-SAB Medical Labs, for marketing unapproved drugs and violating manufacturing standards.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Buttar’s sudden death at age 57, surrounded by family, sparked conspiracy theories among supporters. Dr. Buttar has been celebrated by alternative health communities.

The Case of Honorable Dr. Rashid Buttar

I wish I had known Dr. Buttar! Did you follow him before his death? I was busing saving thousands with Covid with only me in my little office… but I saw this after his death and was determined to know more about him — and to be sure that others knew him, too!

This is to honor Dr. Rashid Buttar, who gave his life.

Share The Rebel Patient™

Video

Dr. Buttar has a very specific recipe he says they will use to activate graphine oxide in people, who will then have Marburg activated in them.

Video Transcript

Everyone has some level of graphine in them. It’s in the air and our food, as they’re spraying it in the air and on our crops. Signal from 5G towers, a sequence of 3 bursts that last one minute. It kills 88% of all those in contact with it, usually 16 or 18 GHz - it will cause the hydrogel to release of this virus payload. There are supposed to be 3 different types - I don’t know all 3 - Marburg is supposed to be one of them. When that happens, then everybody who has had the vaccine in these boosters will have this Marburg virus released, and again, we know that 22% to up to 90% mortality rate. But that’s when somebody encounters it in a ‘natural’ way, if you will. When it’s inside your body, and already introduced and not released within your body, it’s probably going to be 100% mortality rate. Meaning that everybody that has it will be triggered; it’s going to be released. And then that happens - yes, obviously, these people are going to die - so we’re talking not hundreds of thousands. We’re talking about millions and millions of people worldwide who are going to have this effect. I can’t say that I’m disappointed, because when you’ve talked as much as I have about this issue and try to warn as many people as I’ve tried to warn, people were not smart enough to use their own brains and look at the science. Instead, they just jumped in the bandwagon and believed the BS what was being fed to them. Detox with green drinks, 4-7 mg nicotine patches, and a professional detox. ~ Dr. Rashid Buttar

This is Dr. Buttar’s last interview before he passed away to be with the Lord.

Watch the above interview on your own or read the transcript below.

Transcript may be abbreviated, and emphases are my own. Includes relevant background information and historical clips from previous interviews or newscasts that feature or discuss the honorable Dr. Rashid Buttar.

One of the “Disinformation Dozen” identified by Biden, this is what Dr. Rashid Buttar said in a video recorded the day before he died: he was poisoned after going to a CNN interview:

“Once people become empowered, they can no longer take advantage of you.” ~ Dr. Rashid Buttar

» On December 12, he had what he called an ‘encounter with the Creator’, who told him it was time for people to be reminded THEY MUST EXERCISE FREE WILL «

This is a 2-hour video with a transcript that follows spoken words:

Chimeric Research

Dr. Buttar is shown in a video that plays during this interview, which discusses “chimeric” research. He explains,

“Chimeric research… Despite having a moratorium on chimeric research, by the US government… Chimeric research means they are taking a naturally-occurring substance - a virus, in this case - and then mutating it, genetically modifying it, changing the configuration morphologically to gain function. It’s called a Gain of Function Study, or Gain of Function Research.

And that basically means that they’re making something that already may have some potential to cause harm. Making it more harmful, making it more virulent, making it more resistant - and basically, that’s what I found.

They took the SHC014 strain of coronavirus, the surface antigen component, and brought in the backbone from the SARS coronavirus, put them together, and then inserted HIV and MERS orthologues on top of that, to make a more virulent, more detrimental virus.

Interviewer: I think you’re talking about the moratorium that was placed, and then $3.7 million from the NIH was outsourced to China so they could continue this research (See image below), even with the moratorium:

Dr. Buttar: It goes back to 2014. The US government decided, based upon certain virologists at that time saying there was no justification for this kind of research, there is a potential for it to cause harm or a pandemic, so there is no justification for us to do this type of research. So the government passed a moratorium in 2014. Fauci approved monies, budgets, a section of this type of research. He created this entire cascade that we see. The moral shutdown was created …. in 2015. He broke the law, He went against the government moratorium. He used taxpayer money and he funded research that has now led to COVID-19. Fauci, in 2017, was documented at Georgetown University saying that there will be a pandemic this presidency will face… HOW DID HE KNOW? That in 2017, something was going to happen in 2018, 2019, or 2020? There is no bacteria or virus that jumps 13 feet! It defies every aspect of logical science and medicine. And what really, really pisses me off… is that there’s thousands, tens of thousands of doctors and scientists…

… they KNOW that this is a fraud and they’re not saying anything! For God’s sake - this is changing the planet! And every scientist and every doctor that knows this needs to open their mouth and SPEAK!

Wake up and realize there is a massive criminal component to this! They’re pushing this agenda for a vaccine! Why? All the projected deaths… it’s not going to be from COVID-19… not from H1N1, not from Zika, it’s not going to be from any of these other issues.

“It’s going to be from the damn vaccines.”

Here, President Trump agrees the Obama administration allowed $3.7 million in NIH monies to fund the Wuhan lab “well before the pandemic”. He called it a “substantial amount of money” that would be “ended”.

Additionally…

Dr. Buttar compared Dr. Fauci to Hitler, to Nazis who killed 6 million Jews, stating,

“I think this number is going to be higher.”

“Dr. Fauci is not an innocent bystander. He is very well aware of what he is doing and the extent of it, his involvement, I don’t know. I am not privy to that information.”

Why are we giving a vaccine that causes more problems than the problem itself? This video clip is from October 2021, in which Dr. Buttar makes some stunning statements accusing Fauci. Here, the commentator mocks him for saying more people are dying from the vaccine versus Covid. And that many would be dead by 2025, and this was a secret plot to depopulate the planet.

FAUCI IS LIKE HITLER

THE SHOT DOESN’T STOP DEATHS FROM COVID.

THE INTERVIEWER: DREW GRIFFITHS

Drew Griffin: : 6.34 billion doses have been given…If you’re right, people would be dropping dead all around this cou - Dr. Buttar: “It’s not orchestrated to do that. Each vacc -

Above: Drew Griffin: : It’s not orchestrated…? Dr. Buttar: Each vaccine has been geared up, so you can look at the ingredients the vaccines themselves. It's all been published. We already see thousands of people die. This Delta? It's all vaccine injury. I mean, the CDC's own data is showing that now. I don’t want to be part of this mass genocide that I see happening. And I think that what's going on right now Will be remembered as the worst time in history, compared to what happened in World War II. Drew Griffin: You are raising doubt about a vaccine becau - Dr. Buttar: - I hope I am. I hope more people take heed of the warning that is necessary.

Drew Griffin: You think… I’m vaccinated, right? Do you think I have a time bomb in me?

“Dr. Buttar: I hope not, but I'll be happy to meet you in three years and see how you're doing.”

Interviewer: but you think that it's possible. Dr. Buttar: I think it’s probable.

Anderson Cooper: I don’t … I don’t even know what to do with this guy. But how…”

(This is the same Anderson Cooper accused by RFK Jr of getting paid $12 million by Pfizer for pushing the jab).

“I’m stunned that he still has a license.”

… but this is just incredible. The stuff that this guy is saying. Drew Griffin: this guy is disinforming patients he doesn’t even know or meet. And that is the problem. People sitting at home, on the Internet, believing that this guy…

Drew Griffin (Cont’d): … who very much reminds me, Anderson, of that pillow guy… who is look at basic facts and so misinterpreting them, that it’s hard to believe. But he is doing it in such a way that he’s telling these people and convincing them NOT TO GET A LIFESAVING VACCINE.

Below: And then 14 months later, a stunning development that was not stunning to Dr. Buttar:

Man on Right: We have some stunningly heartbreaking news to share with you this morning, that our colleague Drew Griffin, our friend, and truly distinguished CNN journalist, Drew Griffin, passed away in the last 24 hours.

Andersen Cooper: Just two days after we learned the Department of Energy hit a confidence that the pandemic began with a leak in Wuhan. Tonight on Fox, FBI Director Christopher Wray publicly acknowledged it too, with what sounds like higher confidence.

Mainstream media refused to touch the story, counted as a conspiracy.

Newscaster: The FBI confirms the pandemic … is likely to have originated from a laboratory, and had felt that way “for some time”, but just released a statement on that issue. They play multiple newscasters from different global areas, saying the same thing. And one newscaster adds the FBI said that China had blocked any further investigation.

Dr. Buttar said this in 2020. He implored all doctors to “ Open their mouth and speak ”!

Back LIVE to Dr. Buttar:

Dr. Buttar said his interview was with a hidden camera, and was “never seen before”.

They were accusing him of warning people, and then 14 months later, interviewer Drew Griffin was dead.

“Nobody’s death is desired, obviously, but I like to believe if you follow the monotheistic religions, that revenge is not a farce…Revenge is God’s right. And of course God is not revengeful but many of us are taught that. So, you know, at the end of the day, I hope hear that, and this message is being released now just to remind people of this experience I had. I was told to remind everyone to exercise free will. Taking the vaccine for free ice cream, or to go on a cruise - that is not exercising free will. Free will is doing the right thing, no matter the consequences. You know what the right thing is, and you do it… by complying, you become complicit… Stand your ground. Do what is the right thing to do. We have to take are of our children… the path in the road has to be cut... Our children and those who we have influence over need to learn from us… the world is a different place. There is a process of evolution taking place. The planet is alive. Humans are like fleas on a dog and now there is a shift taking place. There are those people who understand and see, and there are other people that don’t… To those who believe, heaven and earth exist… God created us in His image… by definition, we are then creators and we have the power to create the power that we want. Whether it is being better, faster, we have “growth” - it can be difficult and painful. The growth is necessary before the old can leave and the new can come in. That is the process we are in right now. I believe we are in the precipice of a new world- where abundance and tolerance are a mainstay. We are trained to believe there’s not enough money, not enough land, not enough food. That’s all hogwash. God has no limitations. There is abundance all around us! Look at a tree - can you count all the leaves? and then how many leaves are on the planet? It’s impossible to count all the blades of grass in a field… and how many fields are there? The number of grains of sand on a beach… and how many beaches? We must not live in poverty. That was created by our parents, our teachers, our politicians. “If people just remember… I had been poisoned with 200x what was in a vaccin e, but I said you have to shoot me with a bullet to take it - and it was the CNN interview… but regardless, I want people to remember this message:” “the importance of exercising free will.” And also, as a backup, slow down. Remember God is in control. Grow your own food, become self-sustainable. It’s going to be climate change, then money… but just slow down and know that God is in control. Their time is coming at an end. I believe it is an end of an era and in the future, abundance will be ahead for us. The theme of our next convention is how our body has its own ability to heal.

Interviewer: We were seeing Fauci… murder before our eyes. In Canada, we have 150 doctors that have died… lots of teenagers that have died with nothing else wrong with them. This gives us cause to believe we are in danger. But your message is of hope. Do you see Fauci, money laundering, all that… can we take back the good life? Dr. Buttar: Yes, I see that. The mainstream media says the same narrative. They are losing ground. Even though they have control with the vast majority of news, they know they lost control. In late 2021 with CNN, I told them, “I know you are doing this because you will get more traffic.” … if you go to their website and Google “CNN and Dr. Buttar”, you will see it is pro-me and against them. The US and so-called free countries may not be as quick to get there, but remember that no changes are from a politician or policies. IT comes because people are tired of the BS. Look with your own eyes. In some places, people are still wearing a mask. Yet they are looking at the food labels to check if it is GMO - yet they are the biggest genetically modified being on the planet? People are seeing it themselves. The vast majority of those who took the first shot won’t take it again. Even Pfizer’s data released by FOI Act - they wanted 56 years to release the data? Thank goodness no, they have to release it. Here they went through all the research in less than a year to say it was safe, and then they want decades to share it? And I can sit down in a restaurant and take off my mask to eat - and that is ok? How stupid were people to believe this nonsense? This is what I learned: I did not realize how many people were this foolish. I would say, maybe Bill Gates is on to something with this depopulation agenda - maybe there’s too many stupid people … I say this not seriously, but now people are waking up. You can get on a plane and travel and sit next to them, but you can’t be in a convention unless you are 6 feet apart. Interviewer: Jokes about how someone wants to wear a mask despite knowing it does not stop the virus. Asks about excess mortality, how Biden and others are not yet admitting it. What is their goal? Dr. Buttar: Depopulation, sterilization, reducing the footprint of mankind on the planet. Human beings are useless, hackable animals. Schwab says we are going to “own nothing”, the 4th Industrial Revolution - which is really the 4th Reich. What is the difference between the WEF logo and the Nazi swatstika? Nothing but different colors. Every 10 years, this has been going on… maybe for centuries… maybe since Egyptian times. The dark side, the Nephilim from the Book of Exodus or the Book of Enoch. I have read the Book of Islam, the Torah, the Bible. It wasn’t convenient for them to have the Book of Enoch, so they just took it out of the Bible. I think the agenda is depopulation, and that is what it will continue to be.

“This is why I stood up - I have children. My children are my motivation.”

Two Purposes in Life

“Your two purposes are to connect with God and to leave this world a better place.”

Right now, this world is not a better place, but that’s because I believe this is a very time because that change is happening. If you’re still alive right now, there’s a reason behind it. It is because God has a mission for each one of us to make sure that we do our part - so that we can leave the world a better place. Our progenies need to have an abundant life, have a GREAT LIFE, have a life that was the way that the Creator designed - not having to deal with this type of darkness. I am very confident that this is where it’s going to be.

…and the worse case… What if you die? What if you die when you’re trying to do this? Then there is no other life.

Dr. Bryan Ardis was to investigate the pathology report on Dr. Rashid Buttar. I could not find information on his final analysis.

Dr. Buttar’s spiritual encounter in a 2-hour recording:

Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson’s First Interview Since Dr. Buttar’s Death

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This was a very brave doctor. He probably lived in fear for his life, and after drinking water while at the CNN interview, he stated his body showed 200 times the amount of spike protein found in one vaccine dose.

He had suffered a stroke, was hospitalized in the ICU, and was discharged after making a miraculous recovery. In the above conversation video, he explained he had been coughing up blood and had kidney issues.

He persevered. He persisted. He would not stop speaking out.

He paid the ultimate price, a price that many of us knew was a possibility, but for him it was much more probable because he was early at stating the COVID genocide, and he would not stop.

He was about to hold a conference exposing more evil intent, and also had shared that he wanted people to grow their own food, something we also have been saying.

I think he prepared for the worst.

And I feel sorry for his family, who were likely to know exactly what he was getting himself into, who knew his untimely death was a possibility. I am glad his children were not little; he mentioned a child who is over 18.

And I love that he wanted not only to have God reveal himself in this life, but that he apparently had the experience of having God literally reside within him.

Dr. Buttar’s life shows once again that there is nothing that the evil one can take away from us.

We are guaranteed an eternal life with God. No man can take that away from us.

So we keep fighting. Even if we don’t know where our path will lead, we keep hoping and trusting.

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Give a gift subscription

Leave a comment